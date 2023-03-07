SpareBank 1 : Carbon accounting report 2022, SpareBank 1 SMN group

Our motivation and development

One of our societal roles is to stimulate a sustainable development of Mid-Norway. That entails being a driver for green transition and a guide for responsible business culture. The group's long-term goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and to halve our climate footprint by 2030. This equates to an emission reduction of 8 per cent per year in day-to-day operations. For the loan portfolio we are in the process of establishing transition plans at industry level showing estimated emissions towards 2050, which will have a large bearing on how SpareBank 1 SMN and SpareBank 1 Finans Midt-Norge AS conduct their financing activities.

Through annual reporting we aim to put our stakeholders in a position to understand our impact, and give them an opportunity to compare transparent and reliable information across companies and reporting years. In our group we map GHG-emissions, including key performance indicators, in real time by means of our internal management system, enabling us to evaluate the effect of our measures on a continuous basis.

In 2022 a number of solutions were developed to make the business lines aware of their GHG-emissions and to enable them to implement measures. One such measure is the development of a climate solution in EiendomsMegler 1 Midt-Norge's financial management tools which puts department heads in a position to follow the department's GHG-emissions month by month.

Our reporting aims to give our stakeholders an overview of our GHG-emissions, stated in tonnes of CO2 equivalents (tCO2e), and is an integral aspect of our sustainability strategy . The carbon accounting report, and the underlying data, have for several years been our most important tool in identifying significant emission sources, initiating concrete measures to reduce GHG-emissions and in measuring the result of those measures over time. The banking and finance industry per se has limited direct emissions, and we acknowledge that our contribution to a low emissions society will be through reducing our own emissions, but also through exerting active influence on our customers and suppliers.

We have improved our reporting of GHG-emissions since 2019. In 2022, for the first time, we have prepared an 'energy and climate account' which includes GHG-emissions linked to our loan portfolio. In addition to utilising in-house competencies, we have this year again opted to collaborate with our subsidiary SpareBank 1 Regnskapshuset SMN AS and Asplan Viak AS as contributors to the preparation of the energy and climate account. This combination of high competency and knowledge of SpareBank 1 SMN is designed to ensure precise estimates and consistency in the calculation of our total climate impact. The combination of competency and knowledge will also enable us to utilise underlying data and the energy and climate account as inputs to corporate governance and internal processes for continuous development and measurement.

