SpareBank 1 : Carbon accounting report 2022, parent bank
03/07/2023 | 10:25am EST
SpareBank 1 SMN
Energy- and climate
accounts 2022
Our motivation and development
Underlying data and reporting standard
Our group has a social responsibility, and a part of our social responsibility is to stimulate a sustainable development of Mid-Norway. That entails being a driver for green transition and a guide for responsible business culture. The group's long-term goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and to halve our climate footprint by 2030. This equates to an emission reduction of 8 per cent per year in day-to-day operations. For the loan portfolio we are in the process of establishing transition plans at industry level showing estimated emissions towards 2050. SpareBank 1 SMN is an important contributor to attaining the group's long-term reduction objective.
Through annual reporting we aim to put our stakeholders in a position to understand our impact and give them an opportunity to compare transparent and reliable information across companies and reporting years. We map GHG-emissions, including key performance indicators, in real time by means of our internal management system, enabling us to evaluate the effect of our measures on a continuous basis.
Our reporting aims to give our stakeholders an overview of our GHG-emissions, stated in tonnes of CO2 equivalents (tCO2e), and is an integral aspect of our sustainability strategy1. The energy and climate account, and the underlying data, have for several years been our most important tool in identifying significant emission sources, initiating concrete measures to reduce GHG-emissions and in measuring the result of those measures over time. The banking and finance industry per se has limited direct emissions, and we acknowledge that our contribution to a low emissions society will be through reducing our own emissions, but also through exerting active influence on our customers and suppliers.
We have improved our reporting since 2019. In 2022, for the first time, we have prepared a 'energy and climate account' which includes GHG-emissions linked to our loan portfolio. In addition to utilising in- house competencies, we have this year again opted to collaborate with our subsidiary SpareBank 1 Regnskapshuset SMN AS and Asplan Viak AS as contributors to the preparation of the energy and climate account. This combination of high competency and knowledge of SpareBank 1 SMN is designed to ensure precise estimates and consistency in the calculation of our total climate impact. The combination of competency and knowledge will also enable us to utilise underlying data and the energy and climate account as inputs to corporate governance and internal processes for continuous development and measurement.
Data employed in the energy and climate account stems from both internal and external sources, and are converted to tCO2e in accordance with the GWP values in IPCC AR5. The energy and climate account has been drawn up in accordance with the GHG-Protocol(GHG-protocol), its standards, recommendations and guidances. The standards applied are the overarching reporting standard "GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard", and the guidances for Scope 2 and Scope 3, respectively "GHG Protocol Scope 2 Guidance" and "The Corporate Value Chain (Scope 3) Accounting and Reporting Standard". The GHG protocol is chosen as reporting standard in light of its international standing and its contribution to ensuring relevant, truthful, comparable and understandable information about our GHG-emissions.
2. Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive was adopted by the EU Q4 2022. It's expected that Norway will follow EU's
timeline when incorporating CSRD through the EEA-agreement.
The changes in GHG-emissions can be summarised in five points:
We gathered primary data on electricity in 2022
Our activity in 2022 has increased compared with 2021
We estimated our loan portfolio with reference to the PCAF in 2022
We have included and estimated additional accounting accounts5
We have changed our calculation methodology
As a step in our improvement, we have in 2022 implemented a model change from Klimakost EU28 to Klimakost FIGARO. The model change involves substantial emission increases in Scope 3 upstream, and we have split the changes into "Actual emission changes" and "Emission changes arising from model change".4
The basis year (2019) is calculated using the same assumptions as for the reporting year in order to allow consistent comparison at all times.
See page 9 for an explanation of the Klimakost FIGARO-modell
See page 9 for an explanation of the Klimakost EU28-modell
Wage earners' (retail loans) GHG-emissions is estimated based on financied buildings.
See page 6 for a matrix explaining actual emissions changes and emission changes arising from model change.
New estimated financial accounts has net reduced emissions (upstream) 98,78 tCO2e in 2022.
SpareBank 1 SMN
Base-year
Previous year
Reporting period
Change
Target
Change
(2019)
(2021)
(2022)
2022 / 2021
2030
2022 / 2019
Scope 1 GHG-emissions
Klimakost (FIGARO)2
Klimakost (EU28)1
Klimakost (FIGARO)2
Total net Scope 1 GHG-emissions (tCO2e)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Scope 2 GHG-emissions
Net megawatt-hours (mWh) consumed
2 371,02
2 669,24
2 762,18
3,48 %
947,55
16,50 %
Total net location-based Scope 2 GHG-emissions (tCO2e)
322,46
363,02
375,66
3,48 %
193,48
16,50 %
Total net market-based Scope 2 GHG-emissions (tCO2e)
938,92
1 081,04
684,89
-36,65 %
563,35
-27,06 %
Scope 3 GHG-emissions
Total net Scope 3 upstream GHG-emissions (tCO2e)
15 474,67
9 359,23
14 764,22
57,75 %
6 184,26
-4,59 %
Purchased goods and services
11 151,17
7 995,19
11 876,13
48,54 %
4 456,42
6,50 %
Capital goods
1 319,96
579,16
1 034,13
78,56 %
527,50
-21,65 %
Transport and distribution
670,89
260,26
317,22
21,89 %
268,11
-52,72 %
Waste from operations
51,36
36,38
35,69
-1,90 %
20,52
-30,50 %
Business travel
2 281,30
488,24
1 501,04
207,44 %
1 368,78
-34,20 %
Total net Scope 3 downstream GHG-emissions (tCO2e)
N/A
1 000 703,76
1 053 525,68
5,28 %
N/A
N/A
Financied emissions
N/A
1 000 703,76
1 053 525,68
5,28 %
N/A
N/A
Agriculture and forestry
N/A
478 168,46
544 194,41
13,81 %
N/A
N/A
Fishery
N/A
59 324,31
38 158,43
-35,68 %
N/A
N/A
Aquaculture
N/A
14 340,68
14 842,38
3,50 %
N/A
N/A
Manufacturing and mining
N/A
28 355,77
28 228,29
-0,45 %
N/A
N/A
Construction, power and water supply
N/A
6 132,46
9 387,96
53,09 %
N/A
N/A
Wholesale and retail trade, hotels and restaurants
N/A
18 498,17
21 740,27
17,53 %
N/A
N/A
Shipping and offshore
N/A
157 741,22
219 144,30
38,93 %
N/A
N/A
Property management
N/A
5 885,08
6 411,93
8,95 %
N/A
N/A
Business services
N/A
16 465,73
16 175,59
-1,76 %
N/A
N/A
Transport and other services
N/A
192 935,52
134 548,53
-30,26 %
N/A
N/A
Public administration
N/A
1,86
1,25
-32,98 %
N/A
N/A
Other sectors
N/A
6 487,93
5 126,77
-20,98 %
N/A
N/A
Wage earners (Retail loans)3
N/A
16 366,56
15 565,56
-4,89 %
N/A
N/A
Total GHG-emissions
Total GHG-emissions(location-based) (tCO2e)
N/A
1 010 426,00
1 068 665,55
5,76 %
N/A
N/A
Total GHG-emissions(market-based) (tCO2e)
N/A
1 011 144,03
1 068 974,79
5,72 %
N/A
N/A
Calculation methodlogy and assumptions
We work in a systematic and targeted manner to understand the impact of our financial activities on our local and international surroundings. As a part of this targeted effort the SpareBank 1 SMN group introduced in 2021 Klimakost1 as a new method of calculating the company's direct and indirect GHG- emissions. In 2022 we took an extra step forward in understanding our overall climate impact. At the end of 2021 SpareBank 1 SMN joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), a global collaboration between financial institutions to harmonise estimation, measurement and information about GHG-emissions linked to their loan portfolios. Membership commits us to estimate and publish our financed GHG-emissions within three years. In 2022 - one year after our commitment - we estimated and published our downstream emissions caused by our loan portfolio in an amount of NOK 185 billion in 2021 and NOK 199,6 billion in 2022.
Parts of our loan portfolio (measured in NOK) are included in the accounting account arrangement Cashpool. The emission effect of Cashpool is zero but produces a deviation in loan volume compared with our financial reporting due to differing treatment.
Estimation of GHG-emissions linked to our financed emissions is based on the PCAF's methodology, a methodology recognised by the GHG Protocol, and the data quality of the estimates ranges from 1 (based on the customer's own data) to 5 (based on pure estimates. We seek continuously to enhance the data quality of our emission estimates, but are limited by poor access to reliable data. We are under way on developing transition plans towards zero net emissions for industries we finance, with priority given to the most emissions-intensive industries.
Primary data is obtained for ship fuel consumption in our fishery portfolio for 2021, which substantially increases the data quality of the estimates. Information on ship fuel consumption for 2022 is not yet available, and any reduction of GHG-emissions does not necessarily reflect an actual reduction, but a result of lower data quality.
Agriculture and forestry are the industry that accounts for the largest share of GHG-emissions in our loan portfolio (47.78 per cent in 2021, 51.65 per cent in 2022). In 2022 we performed, in conjunction with Asplan Viak, thoroughgoing analyses with a view to increasing the level of precision in these estimates, in which we estimated the GHG-emissions of each farm using data from the agricultural grants register. This register contains data on livestock numbers, production and area managed.
Collection of primary data from other financed industries to increase the data quality are under way. See the table below for a complete overview of the estimates' data quality.
PCAF data quality score
PCAF data quality score
2021
2022
2021
2022
Agriculture and forestry
3,3
3,4
Property management
4,2
4,2
Fishery
2,6
4,2
Business services
4,4
4,3
Aquaculture
4,0
4,0
Transport and other services
4,1
4,1
Manifacturing and mining
4,0
4,0
Public administration
5,0
5,0
Construction, power and water supply
4,2
4,3
Other sectors
4,2
4,3
Wholesale, retail trade, hotels and restaurants
4,1
4,1
Wage earners
3,0
3,0
Shipping and offshore
4,1
4,2
Table 1: Data quality of PCAF-estimates
In order to calculate direct and indirect GHG-emissions which do not include financed downstream emissions, we have again utilised Klimakost, a scientific calculation tool developed by Asplan Viak. This calculation tool is utilised to calculate GHG-emissions for the basis year, previous year and current reporting year. The basis year for comparison is set at 2019 and is calculated using the same assumptions as for the reporting year.
All upstream emissions in 2021 are calculated using Klimakost based on EU data, and Klimakost applies a simplification whereby all purchases outside the EU are calculated as if originating in EU technology. In order to increase the underlying data's level of precision we have this year calculated emissions outside the EU using Asplan Viak's FIGARO model2. FIGARO calculates goods and services originating outside the EU using its appurtenant technology and points out areas in which we have an opportunity to reduce our indirect and emissions and initiate appropriate action plans. A further distinction is drawn between "Genuine change" and "Model change" to highlight whether an emission increase or emission reduction is the result of improvement or an estimate change. KPI calculations linked to our emissions can be found on page 7.
1. See page 9 for an explanation of Klimakost.
2. See page 9 for an explanation of FIGARO.
Calculation methodlogy and assumptions, cont.
Klimakost is employed by all companies in the group and aims to provide a detailed picture of our significant emissions sources. In order to raise the precision level, indirect emissions are calculated bottom up using primary data from suppliers. In the case of emission sources where primary data is difficult to come by, GHG-emissions are cost estimated by means of a spend-based method. The combination of primary data and cost-based estimates is intended to form a complete picture of our GHG-emissions, while at the same time enabling concrete measures to be addressed to the most significant sources of GHG-emissions.
GHG-emissions in Scope 2 are calculated using primary data from electricity meters at the company's locations. At the few locations where kWh data has been difficult to come by, we have applied an average calculation of kWh/m2 for those locations for which we have obtained kWh data as a proxy. This calculated average is multiplied by the location's m2 to arrive at the kWh figure at unmeasured locations. Of total kWh consumption in 2021, 80.98 per cent is actually measured while 19.2 per cent is assessed based on weighted averages of measured consumption. Of total kWh consumption in 2022,
80.92 per cent comprises measured kWh data, and 19.08 per cent is assessed based on weighted averages of measured consumption.
We resolved in 2022 that all purchased energy should be 100 per cent renewable, and accordingly purchased guarantees of origin (GoOs) from Fjordkraftfor 38.78 per cent of our kWh consumption in 2022 (1,071,074 kWh). The location-based emissions linked to these guarantees is identical to the market-based emissions (0 tCO2e).
Location-based emissions in Scope 2 are calculated based on a climate declaration in respect of physically delivered electricity in accordance with NS3720. NS3720 distinguishes between v1 and v2 energy mix where v1 is the estimated average EU mix in the period 2015-2075. We recognise that Norway is linked up to several countries in the electricity system, and have for that reason chosen to utilise v2, subsidiarily the "Nordic supply mix", to estimate the probable climate effect of our energy- saving measures. Location-based emissions are calculated using a factor yielding an emission of 136 gCO2e/kWh. Market-based emissions in Scope 2 are calculated based on product declarations from the Norwegian Energy Regulatory Authority (NVE)1, yielding an emission factor of 396 gCO2e/kWh for 2019, and 405 gCO2e/kWh for 2021 and 2022.
When calculating GHG-emissions from capital goods, the capital good's total emissions are divided by the capital good's lifetime. The rationale for such a calculation is to prevent fluctuations between reporting years as a result of substantial investments.
Changes since last year's report
With a view to ensuring comparability between reporting years in the energy and climate account, we have implemented the following changes to the GHG-emissions in 2021:
Physical data on electricity
Last year was the first year of transition to a new calculation methodology, and no physical data on kWh consumption was obtained at the company's locations. This year we have culled physical data on kWh consumption at the company's locations for 2021 and 2022, and the energy and climate account on page 3 is in 2021 updated using physical data, and GHG-emissions in Scope 2 are restated. This reduces GHG-emissions in 2021 by 305.86 tCO2e, location-based, and increases GHG-emissions by 412.17 tCO2e, market-based.
Estimation of GHG-emissions in the loan portfolio under PCAF
Our membership of the PCAF commits us to estimate the loan portfolio's GHG-emissions. We have performed an estimation of the loan portfolio for both 2021 and 2022, and have, for 2021 too, included financed GHG-emissions in the energy and climate account. GHG-emissions in 2021 increased by 1,000,703.76 tCO2e as a result of the change.
Inclusion of additional accounting accounts in emission estimation upstream
This year we have carried out a revision of which accounting accounts were included in and excluded from our emission estimations. Based on our findings, we have included further accounting accounts in the year's emissions calculation. In order to avoid significant adjustments to attested figures in 2021, we have not adjusted last year with new accounts. Had the adjustment been made, Scope 3 upstream would have been reduced by a net value of 35.07 tCO2e.