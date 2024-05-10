SpareBank 1 SMN's Fourth Reporting for Signatories of the Principles For Responsible Banking April 30th 2024 Principles for Responsible Banking Reviewed version (V2) from September 2022

Principle 1: Alignment We will align our business strategy to be consistent with and contribute to individuals' needs and society's goals, as expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement and relevant national and regional frameworks. Business model Describe (high-level) your bank's business model, including the main customer segments served, types of products and services provided, the main sectors and types of activities across the main geographies in which your bank operates or provides products and services. Please also quantify the information by disclosing e.g. the distribution of your bank's portfolio in terms of geographies, segments (i.e. by balance sheet and/or off-balance sheet) or by disclosing the number of customers and clients served. Response SpareBank 1 SMN is an independent regional savings bank and the region's leading financial services group. Together with our subsidiaries and affiliates, we are a complete financial centre catering to both the retail and the corporate market. With subsidiaries, and the merger with SpareBank 1 Søre Sunnmøre included, we have about 1,740 employees at the end of 2023. SpareBank 1 SMN is one of six owners of SpareBank 1-alliansen. Through this alliance we offer competitive products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance and payment services along with estate agency, leasing, accounting services and capital market services. SpareBank 1 SMN is organised under the following structure: Links and references Annual report 2023 - This is SpareBank 1 SMN (page 8-10). Annual report 2023 - SpareBank 1 SMN's organisational set-up (page 11-13). Note 8 - Loans and advances to customers (page 145- 149). 5

Distribution of the banks exposure (NOK bn) in terms of segments: The total excludes gross loans sold to SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt (64,7 NOK bn) and gross loans sold to SpareBank 1 Næringskreditt (1,7 NOK bn). Gross loans sold to SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt should, for all practical purposes, be included in exposures to Wage Earners (Mortgages to retail customers). 6

Distribution of the banks exposure (NOK bn) in terms of geographical area: The total excludes gross loans sold to SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt (64,7 NOK bn) and gross loans sold to SpareBank 1 Næringskreditt (1,7 NOK bn). Gross loans sold to SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt are exposures to private households in Trondelag and More og Romsdal. Strategy alignment Does your corporate strategy identify and reflect sustainability as strategic priority/ies for your bank? Yes

☐ No Please describe how your bank has aligned and/or is planning to align its strategy to be consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Climate Agreement, and relevant national and regional frameworks. Does your bank also reference any of the following frameworks or sustainability regulatory reporting requirements in its strategic priorities or policies to implement these? UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

International Labour Organization fundamental conventions

UN Global Compact UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Any applicable regulatory reporting requirements on environmental risk assessments, e.g. on climate risk - please specify which ones: ---------------------

--------------------- Any applicable regulatory reporting requirements on social risk assessments, e.g. on modern slavery - please specify which ones: -------------------------

------------------------- None of the above Response The Group's strategies aim to ensure integration of sustainability throughout the Group's different business units (retail and corporate lending, investments, accounting, brokerage). The measures implemented through the Group's sustainability and climate strategies relate to financing, procurement, advisory, customer Links and references Annual report 2023- Our sustainability effort/Introduction (Page 41-43) 7

offerings and competence enhancement. Key performance indicators Annual report 2023 - relating to the Group's different measures has been developed and Reducing the carbon are continously being monitored and is subject to periodic reporting footprint in loan to the board and executive team management. The Group's portfolios (Page 62- overarching climate-target is to achieve net zero greenhouse gas 63) emissions from financing and day-to-day operations by the end of the 2050. Annual report 2023 - Carbon footprint in The Group's strategies is designed to make sure that the Group's day-to-day operations (Page 92- business models are able to withstand the transition that society and 93) business are going through. The Group's strategies focuses on achieving the Group's growth ambitions and financial goals while Sustainability Strategy being compliant with applicable national and international laws and regulations, as well as policies related to climate and climate SpareBank 1 SMN transition. Pillar 3 disclosures (Capital adequacy | In August 2023, the board decided that validated goals in line with SpareBank 1 SMN) the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) should be developed for all significant sectors in the Group's loan portfolio. A public commitment to reduce GHG-emissions in line with a 1.5-degree trajectory (The Paris Agreement) was submitted to SBTi on October 6, 2023. This commitment entails that over the next two years, SpareBank 1 SMN will develop and seek approval for both short- term and long-term targets, along with associated action plans, leading up to 2050. In 2023, we also set up an internal project group with resources from several business lines to develop a framework for circular transition in the group. Two stages are involved: the first focusing on the group's day-to-day operations, the second focusing on the loan portfolios. Principle 2: Impact and Target Setting We will continuously increase our positive impacts while reducing the negative impacts on, and managing the risks to, people and environment resulting from our activities, products and services. To this end, we will set and publish targets where we can have the most significant impacts. 2.1 Impact Analysis (Key Step 1) Show that your bank has performed an impact analysis of its portfolio/s to identify its most significant impact areas and determine priority areas for target-setting. The impact analysis shall be updated regularly2 and fulfil the following requirements/elements (a-d)3: That means that where the initial impact analysis has been carried out in a previous period, the information should be updated accordingly, the scope expanded as well as the quality of the impact analysis improved over time. Further guidance can be found in the Interactive Guidance on impact analysis and target setting . 8

Scope: What is the scope of your bank's impact analysis? Please describe which parts of the bank's core business areas, products/services across the main geographies that the bank operates in (as described under 1.1) have been considered in the impact analysis. Please also describe which areas have not yet been included, and why. Response The impact analysis was prepared by the Group's ESG- committee in collaboration with external consultants from EY Norway. The Group's core business areas (retail and corporate lending, brokerage and accounting services), across the geographic areas in which the Group operates, was included in the analysis. No business areas nor geographical locations was excluded. The impact analysis was conducted in the latter part of 2022, and to make sure that our focal areas are in line with the expectations, preferences and perspectives of our stakeholders, we are currently updating our impact analysis as a part of our double materiality analysis. The process of updating the double materiality analysis is expedited to meet new sustainability regulations (CSRD), and is expected to be finalized in May 2024. Links and references Annual report 2023 - Our focal areas (Page 43-44). Annual report 2023 - Up-coming statutory requirements and regulation (Page 45- 47). Group impact analysis Portfolio composition : Has your bank considered the composition of its portfolio (in %) in the analysis? Please provide proportional composition of your portfolio globally and per geographical scope by sectors & industries 4 for business, corporate and investment banking portfolios (i.e. sector exposure or industry breakdown in %), and/or by products & services and by types of customers for consumer and retail banking portfolios. If your bank has taken another approach to determine the bank's scale of exposure, please elaborate, to show how you have considered where the bank's core business/major activities lie in terms of industries or sectors. Response The portfolio analysis was performed with a basis in UNEP FI Impact Analysis Tool v3. The tool is populated with the bank's and SpareBank 1 Finans' business data, which in combination with pre- completed data provides an estimate of the group's largest potential negative and positive impact areas. Sector analyses were done with a basis in the SASB's Materiality Finder5 and the MSCI's Materiality Map. The bank's exposure to financed greenhouse gas emissions and ESG risks was obtained from the group's PCAF and ICAAP reports Links and references Group impact analysis 'Key sectors' relative to different impact areas, i.e. those sectors whose positive and negative impacts are particularly strong, are particularly relevant here. Find Industry Topics - SASB 9