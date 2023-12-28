Green Bond Impact Report 2023
December 2023
Contents
Page Topic
03 Green Bond Impact Report
06 i. Green Buildings
07 ii. Clean Transportation
08 iii. Renewable Energy
09 iv. Eco-efficient and/or Circular Economy Adapted Products, Production Technologies and Processes - Impact of Environmental Certification Schemes
- Fisheries: MSC certification
- Aquaculture: ASC and Global.G.A.P certifications
- Eco-Lighthousecertification
Green Bond Impact Report
In accordance with the Sparebank 1 SMN Green Bond Framework, this document provides:
•1 A description of Green Loans
•2 The breakdown of Green Loans by nature of what is being financed
•3 Metrics regarding Green Loans' environmental impacts
1 Description of Green Loans
SMN intends to allocate the net proceeds of the Green Bonds to a portfolio of new and existing loans in the following categories:
- Green Buildings
- Eco-efficientand/or Circular Economy Adapted Products, Production Technologies and Processes
- Clean Transportation
- Environmentally Sustainable Management of Living Natural Resources and Land Use
- Renewable Energy
Eligibility Criteria to select the Eligible Green Loan Portfolio are set out in the SpareBank 1 SMN Green Bond Framework1. Such Eligibility Criteria are aligned on a best efforts basis with the carbon thresholds in the EU Climate Delegated Acts2 for relevant sectors.
SpareBank 1 SMN has relied on the support of an external consultant (Multiconsult ASA) to provide the impact calculations and output for the following categories: Green Buildings, Clean Transportation and Renewable Energy.
2
3
Breakdown of Green Loans by nature of what is being financed
100% Financial Assets
Metrics regarding Loans' environmental impacts
Portfolio-based Green Bond reporting is prepared taking into account the ICMA Handbook Harmonized Framework for Impact Reporting (version June 2022)3.
- Seeherefor SMN Green Bond Framework
- To be foundhere
- To be foundhere
Portfolio overview
Portfolio date: 31 December 2022
Portfolio breakdown
0,1% 3,0% 1,1%
7,1%
11,5%
14,7%
62,4%
Green Residential Buildings
Fisheries (MSC Certification)
Green Commercial buildings
Clean Transportation
Renewable Energy
Aquaculture (ASC Certification
and GlobalG.A.P.)
Eco-Lighthouse Certification
Green Buildings
Green Residential Buildings Portfolio
[sq.m]
29%
Small residential buildings
Apartments
71%
Green Commercial Buildings portfolio
[sq.m]
3%
Small industry and
13%
warehouses
32%
Office buildings
Hotel buildings
25%
Commercial
buildings
Housing
28%
Eco-efficient and/or Circular Economy Adapted Products,
Production Technologies and Processes
MSC eligible fisheries in SMN portfolio
29%
Whitefish trawl
8%
Coastal vessels
8%
Purse seiner / pelagic trawl
Longliners
55%
SMN Eco-Lighthouse Portfolio - by Industry
4 %
0 %
5 %
Construction
5 %
27 %
Commercial Real Estate
6 %
Other
8 %
Retail / shopping
Transportation
Manufacturing
Hotels/tourism/restaurants
19 %
Business Services
26 %
Information & communication
Impact overview
Portfolio date: 31 December 2022
Direct
Indirect
Estimated
% of fishery
emissions
emissions
Estimated
annual
stocks with
Eligible
Estimated
avoided vs
avoided vs
Other
Eligible Project
Eligible Project
Share of Total
Eligibility for
renewable
reduced
biomass at or
portfolio
reduced energy
baseline in
baseline in
qualitative
Category
Subcategory
Financing
Green Bonds
energy produced
emissions
above
(NOK m)
(in GWh/year)
tons of
tons of
relevant KPIs
(GWh/year)
(tons of
sustainable
CO2/year
CO2/year
CO2/year)
levels
(Scope 1)
(Scope 2)
a/
b/
c/
d/
e/
f/
f/
f/
f/
f/
f/
f/
Green Buildings
Residential
20,610
62.5%
100%
162
-
-
-
17,932
-
-
Commercial
3,787
11.5%
100%
54
-
-
-
5,889
-
-
Clean
-
2,345
7.1%
100%
-
-
6,408
-2,831
3,577
-
-
Transportation
Renewable Energy
-
48
0.1%
100%
-
22.7
2,954
-
-
Eco-efficient
Fisheries (MSC
4,866
14.7%
100%
-
-
-
-
N/A
+ 22.0% vs
See appendix
Certification)
Norway
and/or circular
0.28 (vs
economy adapted
Aquaculture (ASC
chicken)
products,
Certification and
984
3.0%
100%
-
-
-
-
-
See appendix
0.7 (vs Pork)
production
GlobalG.A.P.)
5.32 (vs beef)4
technologies and
Eco-Lighthouse
processes
365
1.1%
100%
-
-
-
-
-
-
See appendix
Certification
Total
33,005
100%
100%
207
22.7
6,408
-2,831
32,8015
+22.0% vs
Norway
Portfolio based Green Bond report prepared taking into account the ICMA Handbook Harmonized Framework for Impact Reporting (version June 2022)
a/ Eligible category under the ICMA Green Bond Principles b/ Eligible sub-category
c/ Signed amount represents the amount legally committed by the issuer for the portfolio or portfolio components eligible for Green Bond financing d/ This is the share of the total portfolio that is financed by the issuer
e/ This is the share of the total portfolio costs that is Green Bond eligible f/ Impact indicators:
- Estimated reduced energy (in GWh/year)
- Estimated renewable energy produced (GWh/year)
- Direct and indirect emissions avoided in tons of CO2/year (Clean Transportation only)
- Estimated annual reduced emissions in tons of CO2/year
- % of fishery stocks with biomass at or above sustainable levels
Note: for certification schemes, the impact is shown at certification level rather than SMN portfolio level due to data availability
- CO2 intensity avoided for fish farming compared to other protein sources (g CO2eq per typical serving (40g))
- Value does not include CO2 intensity avoided for fish farming compared to other animal protein sources
i. Green Buildings
Methodology note
Energy efficiency of this part of the portfolio is estimated based on calculated energy demand dependent on building code.
To calculate the impact on climate gas emissions the trajectory is applied to all electricity consumption in all buildings. Electricity is the dominant energy carrier to Norwegian buildings but the energy mix includes also bio energy and district heating, resulting in a total specific emission factor of 110 gCO2eq/kWh. A proportional relationship is expected between energy consumption and emissions.
All buildings-related impact figures have been calculated by specialist consultant Multiconsult - see SMN's Green Bond website for the fulll
methodology report, available here.
Green Residential Buildings
Impact is calculated based on the following number of objects and total area:
Number of
Area qualifying
Category
buildings in
units
portfolio [m2]
Buildings eligible
Apartments
4,788
361,289
under the
building code
Small residential
4,765
869,455
criterion and EPC
buildings
criterion
Total
9,553
1,230,744
The table below indicates how much more energy efficient the eligible part of the portfolio is compared to the average residential Norwegian building stock. It also presents how much the calculated reduction in energy demand constitutes in CO2-emissions:
Avoided energy
Avoided CO2-
emissions
compared to
Category
compared to
baseline
baseline
[GWh/yr]
[ton CO2/yr]
Buildings eligible under the
139
15,369
building code criterion
Grandfathered under the
13
1,476
building code criterion
Buildings eligible under the
6
629
EPC criterion
Grandfathered under the EPC
4
458
criterion
Total impact eligible buildings
162
17,932
Green Commercial Buildings
Impact is calculated based on the following total area per category:
Category
Area qualifying buildings in portfolio [m2]
Office buildings
133,128
Commercial buildings
60,998
Hotel buildings
118,281
Small industry and warehouses
152,927
Residential buildings (Housing)
14,794
Total
480,127
The table below indicates how much more energy efficient the eligible part of the portfolio is compared to the average commercial Norwegian building stock. It also presents how much the calculated reduction in energy demand constitutes in CO2-emissions:
Category
Total Area [m²]
Reduced energy vs
Reduced emissions vs baseline
baseline [GWh/year]
[Tons CO2/year]
Buildings eligible under
the building code
480,127
54
5,889
criterion
ii. Clean Transportation
Methodology note
The impact of electric vehicles in Norway on climate gas emissions is assessed in the following manner. The bank's portfolio is assessed regarding direct emissions (Scope 1) and indirect emissions related to electric power production (Scope 2). A baseline is established as the emission of the average vehicle of the total new vehicle introduced to the market, EV's excluded.
All transportation-related impact figures have been calculated by specialist consultant Multiconsult - see SMN's Green Bond website for the fulll
methodology report, available here.
Passenger vehicles is the major vehicle category. The number of eligible vehicles as well as the expected yearly mileage can be found below:
Category
Number of
Sum km/year
Sum person
vehicles
km/year
Passenger vehicles
8,452
82.0 million
139.0 million
The table below summarises the reduced CO2-emissions compared to baseline for the eligible assets in the portfolio in an average year in the lifetime of the vehicles in the portfolio, presented as reductions in direct emissions and indirect emissions:
Avoided CO2 emissions
Category
compared to baseline
(tons CO2/year)
Total Direct emissions only (Scope 1)
6,408
Total Indirect emissions EV's only
-2,831
(Scope 2)
Total Avoided emissions
3,577
The reduction in direct emissions corresponds to 2.7 million litre gasoline saved per year.
iii. Renewable Energy
Methodology note
All power produced by renewable energy power stations in the portfolio are in hydropower stations with capacities in the range of 0.1-3 MW. These are all run-of-river plants with no or very small reservoirs and hence very high power density.
For the type of assets in the portfolio, with many run-
of-river and small hydropower assets, the AIB (the Association of Issuing Bodies) emission factor is regarded as conservative in an impact assessment setting. The positive impact of the hydropower assets is
130 gCO2/kWh compared to the baseline of 136 gCO2/kWh.
All energy-related impact
figures have been calculated by specialist consultant Multiconsult - see SMN's Green Bond website for the fulll
methodology report, available here.
The eligible plants in SpareBank 1 SMN's portfolio is estimated to have the capacity to produce about 28.4 GWh per year. The table below shows the capacity and production of eligible hydropower plants (HPP), estimated and expected production:
Capacity
Total
Estimated
Expected
Category
capacity
production
production
[MW]
[MW]
[GWh/year]
[GWh/year]
Run-of-river
hydropower
0.1-3
13.3
28.4
22.7
plants
The table below summarises the expected renewable energy produced by the eligible assets in the portfolio in an average year, and the resulting avoided CO2-emissions the energy production results in:
Produced power
Reduced CO2-emissions
compared to
Category
compared to baseline
baseline
[tons CO2/year]
[GWh/year]
Eligible hydropower
22.7
2,954
plants in portfolio
iv. Impact of Environmental Certification Schemes
Fisheries - MSC
Comment
Context and background on MSC certification
The impact description and
Fisheries and associated business represent work and income for an estimated
260m people, 2.4 billion people are dependent on seafood as their prime
data
for
the
MSC
source of animal protein. Simultaneously the UN food and Agricultural
certification were delivered
Organisation (FAO) estimates that 35.4% of stocks for which data is available
by MSC. A combination of
in abundance is in an overfished state . The proportion of overfished stocks is
quantitative and qualitative
growing over-time. Ecosystem and fish stock collapse has profound impacts
(through
case
studies)
on global food security, jobs and trade.
impact
assessment
is
provided in this section.
Root causes for the dire situation of many fisheries are poor fisheries
management, where public authorities legally allow more fishing than
scientifically recommended; poorly controlled fisheries leading to Illegal,
Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) activities; and/or failure to effectively share
marine resources across borders when stocks migrate internationally.
Overcapacity in global fishing fleets relative to the ability of stocks to replenish
themselves remains one of the biggest drivers of this problematic situation.
The MSC
The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is a global, mission driven not for profit organisation aiming to contribute to the health and recovery of marine resources, for all that depends on it. The MSC is the world leading standard setter for sustainable wild capture seafood, and is a public education charity registered in the UK and active in 22 countries via its branch offices, with projects in 100 countries.
The MSC developed, owns and maintains the worlds most recognised and credible global sustainability standard for wild capture fisheries . It also developed, owns and maintains a Chain of Custody standard to assure that MSC certified seafood can be traced back to the certified source. Finally, the MSC owns an eco-label which retailers and brands can use at a voluntary basis on seafood products.
The MSC program is the worlds most used independent credible verification of sustainability of wild caught seafood. It was recognised as a key indicator by the UN convention on Biological Diversity , as well as in the preparatory papers for the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) nr 14 'Life Below Water' as a credible benchmark which governments and companies could use to measure and track sustainability performance.
The global fisheries sustainability challenge and finance
Capital is a key driver of capacity to fish, process, trade seafood. Ideally access to capital and financial services is cheaper and easier for companies operating in sustainable well managed fisheries, or trading seafood from sustainable fisheries. Capital and financial
services for entities engaged in fishing, processing or selling seafood from origins which is not demonstrably sustainable, should only be available under strict, independently verified and time-bound, recovery conditions.
