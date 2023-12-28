Green Bond Impact Report

In accordance with the Sparebank 1 SMN Green Bond Framework, this document provides:

•1 A description of Green Loans

•2 The breakdown of Green Loans by nature of what is being financed

•3 Metrics regarding Green Loans' environmental impacts

1 Description of Green Loans

SMN intends to allocate the net proceeds of the Green Bonds to a portfolio of new and existing loans in the following categories:

Green Buildings

Eco-efficient and/or Circular Economy Adapted Products, Production Technologies and Processes

and/or Circular Economy Adapted Products, Production Technologies and Processes Clean Transportation

Environmentally Sustainable Management of Living Natural Resources and Land Use

Renewable Energy

Eligibility Criteria to select the Eligible Green Loan Portfolio are set out in the SpareBank 1 SMN Green Bond Framework1. Such Eligibility Criteria are aligned on a best efforts basis with the carbon thresholds in the EU Climate Delegated Acts2 for relevant sectors.

SpareBank 1 SMN has relied on the support of an external consultant (Multiconsult ASA) to provide the impact calculations and output for the following categories: Green Buildings, Clean Transportation and Renewable Energy.