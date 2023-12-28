Green Bond Impact Report 2023

December 2023

Contents

Page Topic

03 Green Bond Impact Report

06 i. Green Buildings

07 ii. Clean Transportation

08 iii. Renewable Energy

09 iv. Eco-efficient and/or Circular Economy Adapted Products, Production Technologies and Processes - Impact of Environmental Certification Schemes

  • Fisheries: MSC certification
  • Aquaculture: ASC and Global.G.A.P certifications
  • Eco-Lighthousecertification

Green Bond Impact Report

In accordance with the Sparebank 1 SMN Green Bond Framework, this document provides:

1 A description of Green Loans

2 The breakdown of Green Loans by nature of what is being financed

3 Metrics regarding Green Loans' environmental impacts

1 Description of Green Loans

SMN intends to allocate the net proceeds of the Green Bonds to a portfolio of new and existing loans in the following categories:

  • Green Buildings
  • Eco-efficientand/or Circular Economy Adapted Products, Production Technologies and Processes
  • Clean Transportation
  • Environmentally Sustainable Management of Living Natural Resources and Land Use
  • Renewable Energy

Eligibility Criteria to select the Eligible Green Loan Portfolio are set out in the SpareBank 1 SMN Green Bond Framework1. Such Eligibility Criteria are aligned on a best efforts basis with the carbon thresholds in the EU Climate Delegated Acts2 for relevant sectors.

SpareBank 1 SMN has relied on the support of an external consultant (Multiconsult ASA) to provide the impact calculations and output for the following categories: Green Buildings, Clean Transportation and Renewable Energy.

2

3

Breakdown of Green Loans by nature of what is being financed

100% Financial Assets

Metrics regarding Loans' environmental impacts

Portfolio-based Green Bond reporting is prepared taking into account the ICMA Handbook Harmonized Framework for Impact Reporting (version June 2022)3.

  1. Seeherefor SMN Green Bond Framework
  2. To be foundhere
  3. To be foundhere

Portfolio overview

Portfolio date: 31 December 2022

Portfolio breakdown

0,1% 3,0% 1,1%

7,1%

11,5%

14,7%

62,4%

Green Residential Buildings

Fisheries (MSC Certification)

Green Commercial buildings

Clean Transportation

Renewable Energy

Aquaculture (ASC Certification

and GlobalG.A.P.)

Eco-Lighthouse Certification

Green Buildings

Green Residential Buildings Portfolio

[sq.m]

29%

Small residential buildings

Apartments

71%

Green Commercial Buildings portfolio

[sq.m]

3%

Small industry and

13%

warehouses

32%

Office buildings

Hotel buildings

25%

Commercial

buildings

Housing

28%

Eco-efficient and/or Circular Economy Adapted Products,

Production Technologies and Processes

MSC eligible fisheries in SMN portfolio

29%

Whitefish trawl

8%

Coastal vessels

8%

Purse seiner / pelagic trawl

Longliners

55%

SMN Eco-Lighthouse Portfolio - by Industry

4 %

0 %

5 %

Construction

5 %

27 %

Commercial Real Estate

6 %

Other

8 %

Retail / shopping

Transportation

Manufacturing

Hotels/tourism/restaurants

19 %

Business Services

26 %

Information & communication

Impact overview

Portfolio date: 31 December 2022

Direct

Indirect

Estimated

% of fishery

emissions

emissions

Estimated

annual

stocks with

Eligible

Estimated

avoided vs

avoided vs

Other

Eligible Project

Eligible Project

Share of Total

Eligibility for

renewable

reduced

biomass at or

portfolio

reduced energy

baseline in

baseline in

qualitative

Category

Subcategory

Financing

Green Bonds

energy produced

emissions

above

(NOK m)

(in GWh/year)

tons of

tons of

relevant KPIs

(GWh/year)

(tons of

sustainable

CO2/year

CO2/year

CO2/year)

levels

(Scope 1)

(Scope 2)

a/

b/

c/

d/

e/

f/

f/

f/

f/

f/

f/

f/

Green Buildings

Residential

20,610

62.5%

100%

162

-

-

-

17,932

-

-

Commercial

3,787

11.5%

100%

54

-

-

-

5,889

-

-

Clean

-

2,345

7.1%

100%

-

-

6,408

-2,831

3,577

-

-

Transportation

Renewable Energy

-

48

0.1%

100%

-

22.7

2,954

-

-

Eco-efficient

Fisheries (MSC

4,866

14.7%

100%

-

-

-

-

N/A

+ 22.0% vs

See appendix

Certification)

Norway

and/or circular

0.28 (vs

economy adapted

Aquaculture (ASC

chicken)

products,

Certification and

984

3.0%

100%

-

-

-

-

-

See appendix

0.7 (vs Pork)

production

GlobalG.A.P.)

5.32 (vs beef)4

technologies and

Eco-Lighthouse

processes

365

1.1%

100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

See appendix

Certification

Total

33,005

100%

100%

207

22.7

6,408

-2,831

32,8015

+22.0% vs

Norway

Portfolio based Green Bond report prepared taking into account the ICMA Handbook Harmonized Framework for Impact Reporting (version June 2022)

a/ Eligible category under the ICMA Green Bond Principles b/ Eligible sub-category

c/ Signed amount represents the amount legally committed by the issuer for the portfolio or portfolio components eligible for Green Bond financing d/ This is the share of the total portfolio that is financed by the issuer

e/ This is the share of the total portfolio costs that is Green Bond eligible f/ Impact indicators:

  • Estimated reduced energy (in GWh/year)
  • Estimated renewable energy produced (GWh/year)
  • Direct and indirect emissions avoided in tons of CO2/year (Clean Transportation only)
  • Estimated annual reduced emissions in tons of CO2/year
  • % of fishery stocks with biomass at or above sustainable levels

Note: for certification schemes, the impact is shown at certification level rather than SMN portfolio level due to data availability

  1. CO2 intensity avoided for fish farming compared to other protein sources (g CO2eq per typical serving (40g))
  2. Value does not include CO2 intensity avoided for fish farming compared to other animal protein sources

i. Green Buildings

Methodology note

Energy efficiency of this part of the portfolio is estimated based on calculated energy demand dependent on building code.

To calculate the impact on climate gas emissions the trajectory is applied to all electricity consumption in all buildings. Electricity is the dominant energy carrier to Norwegian buildings but the energy mix includes also bio energy and district heating, resulting in a total specific emission factor of 110 gCO2eq/kWh. A proportional relationship is expected between energy consumption and emissions.

All buildings-related impact figures have been calculated by specialist consultant Multiconsult - see SMN's Green Bond website for the fulll

methodology report, available here.

Green Residential Buildings

Impact is calculated based on the following number of objects and total area:

Number of

Area qualifying

Category

buildings in

units

portfolio [m2]

Buildings eligible

Apartments

4,788

361,289

under the

building code

Small residential

4,765

869,455

criterion and EPC

buildings

criterion

Total

9,553

1,230,744

The table below indicates how much more energy efficient the eligible part of the portfolio is compared to the average residential Norwegian building stock. It also presents how much the calculated reduction in energy demand constitutes in CO2-emissions:

Avoided energy

Avoided CO2-

emissions

compared to

Category

compared to

baseline

baseline

[GWh/yr]

[ton CO2/yr]

Buildings eligible under the

139

15,369

building code criterion

Grandfathered under the

13

1,476

building code criterion

Buildings eligible under the

6

629

EPC criterion

Grandfathered under the EPC

4

458

criterion

Total impact eligible buildings

162

17,932

Green Commercial Buildings

Impact is calculated based on the following total area per category:

Category

Area qualifying buildings in portfolio [m2]

Office buildings

133,128

Commercial buildings

60,998

Hotel buildings

118,281

Small industry and warehouses

152,927

Residential buildings (Housing)

14,794

Total

480,127

The table below indicates how much more energy efficient the eligible part of the portfolio is compared to the average commercial Norwegian building stock. It also presents how much the calculated reduction in energy demand constitutes in CO2-emissions:

Category

Total Area [m²]

Reduced energy vs

Reduced emissions vs baseline

baseline [GWh/year]

[Tons CO2/year]

Buildings eligible under

the building code

480,127

54

5,889

criterion

ii. Clean Transportation

Methodology note

The impact of electric vehicles in Norway on climate gas emissions is assessed in the following manner. The bank's portfolio is assessed regarding direct emissions (Scope 1) and indirect emissions related to electric power production (Scope 2). A baseline is established as the emission of the average vehicle of the total new vehicle introduced to the market, EV's excluded.

All transportation-related impact figures have been calculated by specialist consultant Multiconsult - see SMN's Green Bond website for the fulll

methodology report, available here.

Passenger vehicles is the major vehicle category. The number of eligible vehicles as well as the expected yearly mileage can be found below:

Category

Number of

Sum km/year

Sum person

vehicles

km/year

Passenger vehicles

8,452

82.0 million

139.0 million

The table below summarises the reduced CO2-emissions compared to baseline for the eligible assets in the portfolio in an average year in the lifetime of the vehicles in the portfolio, presented as reductions in direct emissions and indirect emissions:

Avoided CO2 emissions

Category

compared to baseline

(tons CO2/year)

Total Direct emissions only (Scope 1)

6,408

Total Indirect emissions EV's only

-2,831

(Scope 2)

Total Avoided emissions

3,577

The reduction in direct emissions corresponds to 2.7 million litre gasoline saved per year.

iii. Renewable Energy

Methodology note

All power produced by renewable energy power stations in the portfolio are in hydropower stations with capacities in the range of 0.1-3 MW. These are all run-of-river plants with no or very small reservoirs and hence very high power density.

For the type of assets in the portfolio, with many run-

of-river and small hydropower assets, the AIB (the Association of Issuing Bodies) emission factor is regarded as conservative in an impact assessment setting. The positive impact of the hydropower assets is

130 gCO2/kWh compared to the baseline of 136 gCO2/kWh.

All energy-related impact

figures have been calculated by specialist consultant Multiconsult - see SMN's Green Bond website for the fulll

methodology report, available here.

The eligible plants in SpareBank 1 SMN's portfolio is estimated to have the capacity to produce about 28.4 GWh per year. The table below shows the capacity and production of eligible hydropower plants (HPP), estimated and expected production:

Capacity

Total

Estimated

Expected

Category

capacity

production

production

[MW]

[MW]

[GWh/year]

[GWh/year]

Run-of-river

hydropower

0.1-3

13.3

28.4

22.7

plants

The table below summarises the expected renewable energy produced by the eligible assets in the portfolio in an average year, and the resulting avoided CO2-emissions the energy production results in:

Produced power

Reduced CO2-emissions

compared to

Category

compared to baseline

baseline

[tons CO2/year]

[GWh/year]

Eligible hydropower

22.7

2,954

plants in portfolio

iv. Impact of Environmental Certification Schemes

Fisheries - MSC

Comment

Context and background on MSC certification

The impact description and

Fisheries and associated business represent work and income for an estimated

260m people, 2.4 billion people are dependent on seafood as their prime

data

for

the

MSC

source of animal protein. Simultaneously the UN food and Agricultural

certification were delivered

Organisation (FAO) estimates that 35.4% of stocks for which data is available

by MSC. A combination of

in abundance is in an overfished state . The proportion of overfished stocks is

quantitative and qualitative

growing over-time. Ecosystem and fish stock collapse has profound impacts

(through

case

studies)

on global food security, jobs and trade.

impact

assessment

is

provided in this section.

Root causes for the dire situation of many fisheries are poor fisheries

management, where public authorities legally allow more fishing than

scientifically recommended; poorly controlled fisheries leading to Illegal,

Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) activities; and/or failure to effectively share

marine resources across borders when stocks migrate internationally.

Overcapacity in global fishing fleets relative to the ability of stocks to replenish

themselves remains one of the biggest drivers of this problematic situation.

The MSC

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is a global, mission driven not for profit organisation aiming to contribute to the health and recovery of marine resources, for all that depends on it. The MSC is the world leading standard setter for sustainable wild capture seafood, and is a public education charity registered in the UK and active in 22 countries via its branch offices, with projects in 100 countries.

The MSC developed, owns and maintains the worlds most recognised and credible global sustainability standard for wild capture fisheries . It also developed, owns and maintains a Chain of Custody standard to assure that MSC certified seafood can be traced back to the certified source. Finally, the MSC owns an eco-label which retailers and brands can use at a voluntary basis on seafood products.

The MSC program is the worlds most used independent credible verification of sustainability of wild caught seafood. It was recognised as a key indicator by the UN convention on Biological Diversity , as well as in the preparatory papers for the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) nr 14 'Life Below Water' as a credible benchmark which governments and companies could use to measure and track sustainability performance.

The global fisheries sustainability challenge and finance

Capital is a key driver of capacity to fish, process, trade seafood. Ideally access to capital and financial services is cheaper and easier for companies operating in sustainable well managed fisheries, or trading seafood from sustainable fisheries. Capital and financial

services for entities engaged in fishing, processing or selling seafood from origins which is not demonstrably sustainable, should only be available under strict, independently verified and time-bound, recovery conditions.

