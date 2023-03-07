SpareBank 1 : Report on remuneration and emoluments to senior personnel 2022

Report on remuneration and other emoluments to senior personnel; see the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, Section 6-16(b) Introduction The Supervisory Board of SpareBank 1 SMN adopted on 23 March 2021 a new policy on remuneration and other emoluments to senior personnel. The policy is available on the bank's webpages. SpareBank 1 SMN aspires to competitive, but not wage leading, remuneration arrangements that support the recruitment and retention of staff with the relevant competencies needed to fulfil the group's strategic goals and focal areas. In addition to stimulating the achievement of the group's business goals, the remuneration arrangements are designed to fulfil the following key risk management objectives: To reduce the likelihood of undesired risk taking

To stimulate the efficient employment of capital

To minimise the risk of internal control failures Under Regulations on guidelines on and reporting of remuneration of senior personnel (FOR- 2020-12-11-2730), SpareBank 1 SMN is required to prepare a report containing information on remuneration and other emoluments to senior personnel covered by the bank's guidelines and policy. By senior personnel is meant the group CEO and other members of the group management team. SpareBank 1 SMN's results in the financial year 2022 were excellent. The group achieved a return on equity of 12.3 per cent and a profit of NOK 2,785m after tax. All group companies delivered good results. In the retail market, the group's banking arm showed increased profitability, growth in market shares and lending growth above the industry average. EiendomsMegler 1 delivered a strong profit performance and increased market shares in 2022, a year in which the market was impacted by higher living costs and higher residential mortgage rates. The group can also point to excellent results in the corporate market. Here growth in lending and deposits alike was higher than for many years. Regnskapshuset strengthened its position as market leader through continued growth and the acquisition of four new companies in 2022. The price of the equity certificate (EC) fluctuated over the year. At the start of 2022 the EC was quoted at NOK 149, compared with NOK 127 at year-end. A cash dividend of NOK 7.50 was paid per EC.

Overall remuneration to senior personnel Table 1 1 3 4 5 6 Fixed remuneration 1) Pension Total Loans No. of Fixed Fees Perquisites cost 3) remuneration 5) ECs 6) Name of senior personnel, Year salary 7) position 2) Jan-Frode Janson, group CEO 2022 4) 2021 Trond Søraas, group CFO 2022 2021 Kjell Fordal, group CFO 2022 2021 Nelly Maske, executive 2022 director, Retail Banking 2021 Vegard Helland, executive 2022 director, Corporate Banking 2021 Astrid Undheim, executive 2022 director, Technology and Development 2021 Ola Neråsen, executive 2022 director, Risk 2021 Rolf Jarle Brøske, executive 2022 director, Communication and Brand 2021 Arne Nypan, managing 2022 director, Regnskapshuset 2021 Kjetil Reinsberg, managing 2022 director, EM1 2021 Fixed salary includes fixed pay, holiday pay, holiday pay deduction, supplements related to unworked hours, supplementary pension and fixed supplements For each senior personnel the upper line shows remuneration for the reported financial year. The lower line shows remuneration for the previous financial year. For Trond Søraas and Astrid Undheim the amount of contributory pension contributions above 12 G is an estimate. Invoice for agreements sent in February 2023. Jan Frode Janson saw an increase in contribution rate from 23% to 27.82% for contributory pension in respect of salary above 12G. The amount is an estimate since the adjustments were not invoiced in 2022. The group management team have the same loan terms and conditions as all other employees. The number of ECs stated includes ECs held by related parties and companies over which the EC holder exerts substantial influence. Perquisites include fixed car allowance, mortgage interest subsidy, insurances, taxable mileage allowance, mobile/internet services, taxable spousal travel. Share-based compensation No senior personnel or other employees covered by this report received share-based compensation in 2022 beyond ordinary participation in the group's share saving scheme. The maximum share purchase amount per year under this scheme is NOK 24,000, and employees receive one bonus equity certificate for every second equity certificate purchased, provided these are not sold within two years of the date of purchase.

Right to withdraw variable remuneration No person included in this report received variable remuneration in 2022 or had such remuneration coming. Conformity with the guidelines etc. The board of directors is responsible for conducting a prudent remuneration policy within the bounds set by the guidelines and in accordance with the company's financial resilience and long-term interests. The company's guidelines on remuneration of senior personnel state that fixed remuneration shall be based on the individual manager's role and position, including the position's complexity and responsibilities, required competency, experience and training along with local market conditions. In the board of directors' assessment the fixed remuneration paid to senior personnel in 2022 meets these criteria in a good manner. The company's guidelines further state that, as a general rule, performance-based remuneration arrangements for senior employees should not be established. No person included in this report received such remuneration in 2022. Like all other employees, senior employees have group life cover and defined contribution occupational pension. Further, managers covered by this report have a pension agreement for salary above 12G (12 times the basic amount available under the National Insurance Fund Scheme). For the group CEO the contribution rate in 2022 was 27.82 per cent for salary above 12G. The change in the contribution rate was based on a calculation of the permanent contribution rates needed by the CEO in order to achieve the same result as in the case of an investment fund account corresponding to the account he had with SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge. For other senior employees the contribution rate was 15 per cent. In keeping with the guidelines on remuneration of management personnel, senior employees received in 2022 individual benefits over and above fixed salary in the form of car allowance, free newspaper and coverage of internet and parking expenses. Senior employees are also entitled to the collective benefits in effect at any time for all employees, as described in the group's guidelines on the remuneration of senior employees. No new-appointee benefits were paid to senior employees in 2022. Senior employees of SpareBank 1 SMN participated in 2022 in the group's share saving scheme which is open to all employees. The maximum share purchase amount per year is NOK 24,000. All senior employees availed themselves of the opportunity to acquire equity certificates for this amount in 2022. The head of Group Finance and Governance availed himself of this option, and in December purchased 10,000 equity certificates at a 30 per cent discount. Under SpareBank 1 SMN's guidelines on remuneration, all forms of reward shall contribute to goal achievement and the desired conduct. The remuneration arrangements shall at the same time promote and incentivise good management and control of group risk, reduce the likelihood of excessive risk taking and contribute to the avoidance of conflicts of interest and to the effective management of sustainability risk.

In the board's view the conferment of salary and emoluments to senior employees in 2022 was in line with guidelines and policy and was undertaken in such a manner as to contribute to the group's goal attainment and long-term interests. Emoluments to employees and other members of the Board of Directors Table 2 Board of directors Name Title Fees Fees for participation in election committee and board committees Other benefits Total Loans at 31.12 No. of ECs held Kjell Bjordal Board chair Christian Stav Deputy chair Mette Kamsvåg Board member Tonje Eskeland Foss Board member Janne Thyø Thomsen Board member Morten Loktu Board member Eli Skrøvseth Board member Freddy Aursø Board member Inge Lindseth Board member, employee representative Christina Straub Board member, employee representative Comparative information Table 3 Comparative table of remuneration and the company's results over the last five reported financial years (RFYs) in thousands of NOK Annual change 2018 vs. 2017 ………. 2022 vs. 2021 Emoluments for senior personnel *) Jan-Frode Janson, group CEO 1) Kjell Fordal, group CFO 2) Trond Søraas, group CFO 3) Vegard Helland, executive director Corporate Banking