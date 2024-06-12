SpareBank 1 SMN: Joint presentation of 2nd Quarter 2024 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, SpareBank 1 Østlandet, SpareBank 1

SR-Bank, SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge and Fremtind Forsikring are presenting 2nd

quarter 2024 financial results.



Time: Thursday August 8th at 2.00 p.m. CET

Place: Grand Hotel, Karl Johans gate 31, Oslo



Schedule:

14.10 - 14.30: SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, CEO Hanne Karoline Kræmer and CFO Bengt

Olsen

14.30 - 14.50: SpareBank 1 Østlandet, CEO Klara Lise Aasen and CFO Geir-Egil

Bolstad

14.50 - 15.10: SpareBank 1 SMN, CEO Jan- Frode Janson and CFO Trond Søraas

15.10 - 15.30: SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge, CEO Per Halvorsen and CFO Roar Snippen

15.30 - 15.50: SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer and CFO Inge

Reinertsen

15.50 - 16.10: Fremtind Forsikring, CEO Hege Toft Karlsen



The presentations will also be available by webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240808_7/



After the presentations, you are invited to dinner at the rooftop terrace at

Grand Hotel.



Please register by email to: corporateaccess@sb1markets.no



For further information, please contact ir@smn.no



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site