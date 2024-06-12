SpareBank 1 SMN: Joint presentation of 2nd Quarter 2024 accounts

12 Jun 2024 08:00 CEST
SpareBank 1 SMN
SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, SpareBank 1 Østlandet, SpareBank 1
SR-Bank, SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge and Fremtind Forsikring are presenting 2nd
quarter 2024 financial results.
Time: Thursday August 8th at 2.00 p.m. CET
Place: Grand Hotel, Karl Johans gate 31, Oslo
Schedule:
14.10 - 14.30: SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, CEO Hanne Karoline Kræmer and CFO Bengt
Olsen
14.30 - 14.50: SpareBank 1 Østlandet, CEO Klara Lise Aasen and CFO Geir-Egil
Bolstad
14.50 - 15.10: SpareBank 1 SMN, CEO Jan- Frode Janson and CFO Trond Søraas
15.10 - 15.30: SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge, CEO Per Halvorsen and CFO Roar Snippen
15.30 - 15.50: SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer and CFO Inge
Reinertsen
15.50 - 16.10: Fremtind Forsikring, CEO Hege Toft Karlsen
The presentations will also be available by webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240808_7/
After the presentations, you are invited to dinner at the rooftop terrace at
Grand Hotel.
Please register by email to: corporateaccess@sb1markets.no
For further information, please contact ir@smn.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
SpareBank 1 SMN
Oslo Børs Newspoint
SPAREBANK 1 SMN, Spb 1 SMN 14/29 3,00%, Spb 1 SMN 17/29 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 SMN 18/PERP ADJ C HYBRID, Spb 1 SMN 19/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 SMN 20/25 FRN, Spb 1 SMN 20/25 2,375 %, Spb 1 SMN 20/26 FRN C, Spb 1 SMN 20/26 FRN, Spb 1 SMN 20/26 1,40%, Spb 1 SMN 21/27 1.6325 pct C, Spb 1 SMN 21/27 FRN C, Spb 1 SMN 21/25 FRN C, Spb 1 SMN 21/27 ADJ C, Spb 1 SMN 22/28 ADJ C, Spb 1 SMN 22/28 FRN, Spb 1 SMN 22/32 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 SMN 22/27 3.97 pct, Spb 1 SMN 22/27 FRN, Spb 1 SMN 22/27 4.515pct, Spb 1 SMN 22/25 FRN, Spb 1 SMN 22/28 4.95pct, Spb 1 SMN 22/PERP ADJ C HYBRID, Spb 1 SMN 23/29 ADJ C, Spb 1 SMN 23/PERP ADJ C HYBRID, Spb 1 SMN 23/33 ADJ C SUB, Spb 1 SMN 23/29 5,51%, Spb 1 SMN 23/28 FRN, Spb 1 SMN 23/26 FRN, Spb 1 SMN 23/26 5,71%, Spb 1 SMN 23/PERP FRN FLOOR C HYBRID, Spb 1 SMN 24/34 FRN C SUB
NO0006390301, NO0010725112, NO0010806615, NO0010814684, NO0010865660, NO0010872724, NO0010872740, NO0010891757, NO0010905474, NO0010905490, NO0010918154, NO0010918162, NO0011078420, NO0011083487, NO0011204182, NO0011207300, NO0012490103, NO0012540063, NO0012629411, NO0012629429, NO0012629403, NO0012747080, NO0012758509, NO0012758491, NO0012898602, NO0012934555, NO0012943861, NO0012948860, NO0013010454, NO0013024984, NO0013024992, NO0013077040, NO0013077024, NO0013152405
MING
Oslo BørsNordic Alternative Bond Market
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sparebank 1 SMN published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 06:08:33 UTC.