SpareBank 1 SMN: Joint presentation of 2nd Quarter 2024 accounts

12 Jun 2024 08:00 CEST

SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, SpareBank 1 Østlandet, SpareBank 1
SR-Bank, SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge and Fremtind Forsikring are presenting 2nd
quarter 2024 financial results.

Time: Thursday August 8th at 2.00 p.m. CET
Place: Grand Hotel, Karl Johans gate 31, Oslo

Schedule:
14.10 - 14.30: SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, CEO Hanne Karoline Kræmer and CFO Bengt
Olsen
14.30 - 14.50: SpareBank 1 Østlandet, CEO Klara Lise Aasen and CFO Geir-Egil
Bolstad
14.50 - 15.10: SpareBank 1 SMN, CEO Jan- Frode Janson and CFO Trond Søraas
15.10 - 15.30: SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge, CEO Per Halvorsen and CFO Roar Snippen
15.30 - 15.50: SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer and CFO Inge
Reinertsen
15.50 - 16.10: Fremtind Forsikring, CEO Hege Toft Karlsen

The presentations will also be available by webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240808_7/

After the presentations, you are invited to dinner at the rooftop terrace at
Grand Hotel.

Please register by email to: corporateaccess@sb1markets.no

For further information, please contact ir@smn.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

