SpareBank 1 : Sustainability in corporate banking division

Guidelines on ESG risk management

Introduction

SpareBank 1 SMN aspires to stimulate a sustainable development of our region. This priority is enshrined in the group strategy for 2020-2023. The group's policy on sustainability will facilitate the attainment of financial goals and create value for our customers, shareholders and employees through being a:

Driver for the green transition (E)

Partner for the inclusive development of society (S)

Guide for responsible business culture (G) Climate risk is identified as a financial risk at SpareBank 1 SMN. The group's credit strategy sets limits and strategic guides for the lending business, including a long-term ambition to achieve net zero emissions in the group's loan portfolios by 2050. Transition plans at sector level will be drawn up for all significant sectors as part of our effort to help our customers achieve a successful transition. The credit policy and lending authorisations will accordingly be designed to ensure that ESG risks and greenhouse gas emissions are included as key assessment criteria in the granting of credit and customer follow-up, and lending authorisations will reflect the fact that high ESG risks and greenhouse gas emissions entail increased risk for the bank. The group will make a targeted effort to reduce both ESG risks and greenhouse gas emissions from the loan portfolio. Green bonds are a source of finance for the group that are competitively priced, attract great demand and contribute to the group's green profile in the financial market. Customer and lending processes shall include an assessment of customers and investments under

requirements set in the green bond framework. The group shall over time increase the proportion of loans which can be financed using green bonds. The purpose of these guidelines is to: Contribute to the group's attainment of its financial goals in the long term

Provide clear guidance to customer advisers in the credit process

Inspire the group's customers, suppliers and partners to commit to take account of climate and environmental, social and corporate governance issues 2. The bank's corporate social responsibility (ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance factors) in its credit activities In order to ensure sustainable financial value creation, all granting of credit needs to take into account and support the principles established by the bank's board of directors, including the sustainability strategy, credit strategy and policies and guidelines addressing sustainability. The board of directors has declared an ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050, illustrating SpareBank 1 SMN's intention to be a driver of the green transition. In credit cases, the debtor and activities of the debtor with a bearing on ESG will be analysed and described on a par with other possible relevant risk drivers. Such assessments will be assigned significant and, in defined cases, crucial weight in the granting of credit. Sectors where the bank is involved as a provider of finance pose varying degrees of intrinsic risk. Intrinsic risk will accordingly be a key point of reference for guidelines and policies established by the bank for each sector. The bank also establishes sectoral guidelines on ESG- related risks, in relevant sectors, to ensure that decisions are made on a sound basis and in accordance with the group's sustainability strategy. 3. Credit assessment of customers/loan applications: ESG factors shall be included as an integral part of the overall credit risk posed by the customer/loan application. The customer adviser shall in the dialogue with customers consider, discuss and bring to light how the customer/borrower handles ESG risks in their corporate governance. The customer adviser shall invariably include assessments with respect to the climate, environment, social issues and corporate governance when processing a loan application. Both the current situation and future situation of the borrower must be included in the assessment. The bank's credit assessment of a customer/loan application shall address the following: Whether activities/purposes/sectors are excluded from financing

Classify the customer's risk level in relation to ESG using the bank's analysis tools

Assess the customer and loan application in light of the bank's general and sector- specific guidelines on ESG risks

Verbally assess the concrete processes and measures applied by the customer to manage ESG risks

4. Risk assessment process for ESG 4.1 Activities and sectors that are excluded from financing The bank continually reviews activities and sectors that are excluded from financing in light of the bank's principles for ethics, sustainability, governance and social issues. In general the production of, and trade in, goods or services that are deemed to be unlawful under a country's laws and regulations, lists of sanctioned countries/persons or international conventions are excluded from financing and customer relationships at SpareBank 1 SMN. In addition to the above, the bank defines activities/sectors as excluded from financing based on principles of ethics and sustainability. Borrowers with links to the following sectors or activities are excluded: Activity/Sector Excluded General Production, trade in, goods or services deemed to be unlawful under a country's laws and regulations, lists of sanctioned countries/persons or international conventions War/crises Companies in need of credit facilities that exploit crises, war situations, dependency or particular vulnerability of individuals or communities. For example through gross overpricing, profiteering from war, conflicts or disasters etc. Protected areas Financing of companies that damage natural areas. Financing of protected areas may be granted exemption where licences have been granted by public authorities and in line with rules and regulations. Seafood/fishery Financing of unregulated fisheries Animal welfare Farming of fur animals Porn industry Sector excluded Tobacco industry Sector excluded Arms industry Companies that produce arms which in normal use violate fundamental human principles. This includes actively dissociating ourselves from cluster munitions and anti-personnel landmines, as well as from companies which develop and produce key components for nuclear weapons, chemical weapons and biological weapons. Companies which export arms shall have in place a policy to ensure that no export of arms takes place to areas where human rights violations are known to occur, or to countries where owing to widespread corruption or civil war there is a large likelihood of arms ending up in such areas. Child labour and Companies which fail to respect people's rights to equal treatment and equality/non- dignity. This entails not discriminating or differentiating with a basis in age, discrimination gender or religion. We also expect a company employing minors to assume responsibility over and above minimum requirements as to prohibition of child labour and to respect children as a vulnerable group with rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Employers must also facilitate education. Education is among the most important means for eliminating differences, and access to education is a right of young people. Mining A guiding principle in mining is that: 1. encroachments in nature shall be minimised and, regardless of local legislation, plans shall be in place for the purification of emissions and return of areas to their natural status and for repair of environmental harm after closure of a mine

2. we also require run-off and environmentally hazardous waste to be properly handled, and employees shall have good working conditions that pose low risk to health 3. encroachments in nature must be carried out in such a way that indigenous peoples' rights and opportunities to continue their traditional way of life are not disrupted unnecessarily. A prerequisite is that businesses enter a dialogue with affected parties to find solutions 4. particular caution shall be shown in particularly vulnerable natural environments, and mining operations shall be avoided in areas where accidents or external influences may lead to irreparable damage to the environment 5. We dissociate ourselves from mining operations where entire mountain tops are blasted off, from extraction of uranium and from opencast mining in oil sand / tar sand. Coal power/coal Sector excluded extraction Nuclear power Sector excluded Energy source Companies which utilise controversial energy sources such as nuclear power and coal in their activities Hydroelectric plant Hydroelectric plants which fail to comply with the Water Resources Act 4.2 Classification of risk level Classification of risk level is a requirement applied to all exposures ≥ NOK 10 million. For customers with exposures < NOK 10 million no risk classification requirement applies, but a verbal assessment is required in the case of observed negative discrepancies. The customer adviser is responsible for classifying risk level, where appropriate in conjunction with the bank's Credit/Analysis Department. The bank's current ESG analysis tool is used for assessment purposes. Where additional information is available, negative or positive, which is not taken into account in the model, this must be described verbally in the processing of the loan application concerned. 4.3 Sector-specific guidelines and transition plans The bank's credit rules (Credit ABC part B) enshrine specific ESG-related guidelines for the respective sectors. Moreover, work has started on transition plans for the individual sector which will support an organised transition to the net zero goal: Property Lease

Property Project

Fish farming

Fishery

Shipping

Agriculture (See the document "Sustainable agriculture" under "Transition plans towards net zero") 4.4 Verbal assessment when processing a loan application