To the Board of Directors of SpareBank 1 SMN

Independent Practitioner's Assurance Report on the Fourth Reporting for Signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)

We have undertaken a limited assurance engagement in respect of SpareBank 1 SMN Fourth Reporting for Signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) (the Subject Matter) as of 30 April 2024.

The identified Subject Matter Information is summarised below:

2.3 Target implementation and Monitoring

The applicable criteria against which the Subject Matter has been evaluated is the Principles for Responsible Banking, Guidance Document (updated in November 2021), published by UNEP Finance Initiative (the Criteria).

Management's Responsibility

Management is responsible for the preparation of the Subject Matter Information in accordance with the applicable Criteria. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation of a Subject Matter Information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Our Independence and Quality Management

We have complied with the independence and other ethical requirements as required by relevant laws and regulations in Norway and the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code), which is founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behavior.

We apply the International Standard on Quality Management (ISQM) 1, Quality Management for Firms that Perform Audits or Reviews of Financial Statements, or Other Assurance or Related Services Engagements, and accordingly, maintain a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Our Responsibilities

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Subject Matter Information based on the procedures we have performed and the evidence we have obtained. We conducted our limited assurance engagement in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 revised - «Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information», issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. That standard requires that we plan and perform this engagement to obtain limited assurance about whether the Subject Matter Information is free from material misstatement.

A limited assurance engagement in accordance with ISAE 3000 involves assessing the suitability in the circumstances of management's use of the Criteria as the basis for the preparation of the Subject Matter Information, assessing the risks of material misstatement of the Subject Matter Information whether due to fraud or error, responding to the assessed risks as necessary in the circumstances, and evaluating the overall presentation of the Subject Matter Information. A limited assurance engagement is substantially less in scope than a reasonable assurance engagement in relation to both the risk assessment procedures,

