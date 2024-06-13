Kjøp av egenkapitalbevis av primærinnsider

13 Jun 2024 12:09 CEST

Per Halvorsen, konsernsjef i SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge, kjøpte i dag 13. juni
5.000 egenkapitalbevis i SOON til kurs NOK 67,4553 per bevis (NOK 337.276,50).

Ny beholdning av egenkapitalbevis i SOON for Per Halvorsen er 24.336
egenkapitalbevis.

Sandefjord, 13. juni 2023

Kontaktpersoner i SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge

Konserndirektør økonomi og finans Roar Snippen, tel: +47 976 10 36
Finanssjef Mona Storbrua, tel + 47 916 39 833

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter MAR art 19 og
verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.

