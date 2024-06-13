Real-time
Oslo Bors
06:16:54 2024-06-13 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
66.78
NOK
-3.22%
-0.52%
+4.34%
SpareBank 1 Sørøst Norge : Kjøp av egenkapitalbevis av primærinnsider
June 13, 2024 at 06:12 am EDT
Kjøp av egenkapitalbevis av primærinnsider
Issuer
SPAREBANK 1 SØRØST-NORGE
Per Halvorsen, konsernsjef i SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge, kjøpte i dag 13. juni
5.000 egenkapitalbevis i SOON til kurs NOK 67,4553 per bevis (NOK 337.276,50).
Ny beholdning av egenkapitalbevis i SOON for Per Halvorsen er 24.336
egenkapitalbevis.
Sandefjord, 13. juni 2023
Kontaktpersoner i SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge
Konserndirektør økonomi og finans Roar Snippen, tel: +47 976 10 36
Finanssjef Mona Storbrua, tel + 47 916 39 833
Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter MAR art 19 og
verdipapirhandelloven §5-12. More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Source
SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
SPAREBANK 1 SØRØST-NORGE, Spb 1 BV 17/27 2,565%, Spb Telemark 18/28 3,03%, Spb 1 BV 19/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 BV 19/25 FRN, Spb 1 BV 19/25 2,35%, Spb Telemark 19/24 FRN, Spb Telemark 19/25 2,46%, Spb Telemark 20/25 FRN, Spb 1 BV 20/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Modum 20/25 FRN, Spb Telemark 20/24 FRN, Spb 1 BV 20/26 FRN, Spb Telemark 20/26 FRN, Spb 1 BV 21/27 FRN C, Spb 1 Modum 21/31 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/27 FRN C, Spb 1 Modum 21/26 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/27 ADJ C, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/31 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/27 2,30%, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/26 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/28 ADJ C, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/27 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/32 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/27 3.99pct, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/25 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/28 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/29 4.65pct, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/28 4.83pct, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/28 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/30 4,43%, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/33 FRN SUB, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/29 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/28 5,67%, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/26 FRN, Spb 1 Sørøst-Norge 24/PERP FRN HYBRID
ISIN
NO0006000207, NO0010798267, NO0010821739, NO0010858426, NO0010860893, NO0010866858, NO0010868631, NO0010870884, NO0010876196, NO0010885171, NO0010891021, NO0010894249, NO0010894538, NO0010900186, NO0010907306, NO0010915150, NO0010917826, NO0010956865, NO0011026437, NO0011079782, NO0011094757, NO0011108904, NO0011135089, NO0011179731, NO0011204976, NO0011199390, NO0012495979, NO0012513466, NO0012552365, NO0012555558, NO0012635145, NO0012703380, NO0012704164, NO0012753633, NO0012898651, NO0012903402, NO0012922519, NO0012939117, NO0012990680, NO0013010322, NO0013010330, NO0013024067, NO0013027938, NO0013188649
Market
Oslo Børs Nordic Alternative Bond Market
13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 June 2024 10:11:44 UTC.
Sparebank 1 Sorost-Norge, formerly Sparebank 1 BV, is a Norway-based independent bank, affiliated with the SpareBank 1 Group. The Bank is the result of a merger between SpareBank 1 BV and SpareBank 1 Telemark. The Bank has 17 banking and real estate offices and 5 accounting offices in Buskerud, Vestfold and Telemark.
More about the company
Average target price
68
NOK
Spread / Average Target
-1.45% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
