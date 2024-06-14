Rentefastsettelse

14 Jun 2024 13:44 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

SPAREBANK 1 SØRØST-NORGE

Det er fastsatt ny Obligasjonsrente for NO0012990680.
Ny Obligasjonsrente i Renteperioden 18.06.2024 - 18.09.2024 er 5.77.
Ticker: SOON62 PRO ESG

Den nye Obligasjonsrenten og Renteperioden er fastsatt i henhold til
Obligasjonsavtalen.

Se vedlagt dokument for utfyllende informasjon.

(Publisert av Nordic Trustee)

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621545_75e777a8fc9b461d86c7fa6721872697.pdf

Source

SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

SPAREBANK 1 SØRØST-NORGE, Spb 1 BV 17/27 2,565%, Spb Telemark 18/28 3,03%, Spb 1 BV 19/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 BV 19/25 FRN, Spb 1 BV 19/25 2,35%, Spb Telemark 19/24 FRN, Spb Telemark 19/25 2,46%, Spb Telemark 20/25 FRN, Spb 1 BV 20/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Modum 20/25 FRN, Spb Telemark 20/24 FRN, Spb 1 BV 20/26 FRN, Spb Telemark 20/26 FRN, Spb 1 BV 21/27 FRN C, Spb 1 Modum 21/31 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/27 FRN C, Spb 1 Modum 21/26 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/27 ADJ C, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/31 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/27 2,30%, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 21/26 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/28 ADJ C, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/27 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/32 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/27 3.99pct, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/25 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/28 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/29 4.65pct, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 22/28 4.83pct, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/28 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/30 4,43%, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/33 FRN SUB, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/29 FRN, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/28 5,67%, Spb 1 Sorost-Norge 23/26 FRN, Spb 1 Sørøst-Norge 24/PERP FRN HYBRID

ISIN

NO0006000207, NO0010798267, NO0010821739, NO0010858426, NO0010860893, NO0010866858, NO0010868631, NO0010870884, NO0010876196, NO0010885171, NO0010891021, NO0010894249, NO0010894538, NO0010900186, NO0010907306, NO0010915150, NO0010917826, NO0010956865, NO0011026437, NO0011079782, NO0011094757, NO0011108904, NO0011135089, NO0011179731, NO0011204976, NO0011199390, NO0012495979, NO0012513466, NO0012552365, NO0012555558, NO0012635145, NO0012703380, NO0012704164, NO0012753633, NO0012898651, NO0012903402, NO0012922519, NO0012939117, NO0012990680, NO0013010322, NO0013010330, NO0013024067, NO0013027938, NO0013188649

Symbol

SOON

Market

Oslo BørsNordic Alternative Bond Market

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sparebank 1 Sorost-Norge published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 11:48:02 UTC.