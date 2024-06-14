Sparebank 1 Sorost-Norge, formerly Sparebank 1 BV, is a Norway-based independent bank, affiliated with the SpareBank 1 Group. The Bank is the result of a merger between SpareBank 1 BV and SpareBank 1 Telemark. The Bank has 17 banking and real estate offices and 5 accounting offices in Buskerud, Vestfold and Telemark.

Sector Banks