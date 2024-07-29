Rentefastsettelse

29 Jul 2024 15:50 CEST

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

Det er fastsatt ny Obligasjonsrente for NO0012747866.
Ny Obligasjonsrente i Renteperioden 31.07.2024 - 31.10.2024 er 5.85.
Ticker: SRBNK49 PRO

Den nye Obligasjonsrenten og Renteperioden er fastsatt i henhold til
Obligasjonsavtalen.

Se vedlagt dokument for utfyllende informasjon.

(Publisert av Nordic Trustee)

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

Oslo Børs Newspoint

