Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA is a Norway-based bank and lender. The Bank offers a range of commercial and financial services to personal and corporate customers such as loans and deposits, mutual funds and asset management, insurance and pension savings, payment and financing services, real estate brokerage, accounting services and services related to the money and capital market. It operates through the following segments: Retail Market, Corporate Market and Capital Market. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank is part of the SpareBank 1 Alliance, which is a banking and product alliance between independent, locally based Norwegian banks. The Bank operates in Southern Norway which includes Rogaland, Agder, Vestland and Oslo.