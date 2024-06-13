13 Jun 2024 11:59 CEST
Sparebanken Vest
Sparebanken Vest invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the
results for second quarter of 2024 and capital markets day, where an update on
the bank's strategic agenda will be given.
Date: Tuesday 13 August 2024
Time: 13.30-16.00 CET
Place: Jonsvollsgaten 2, Bergen.
Program:
12.45 - Registration and lunch
13.30 - Introduction - CFO Frank Johannesen
13.35 - Presentation of the results for second quarter 2024 - CEO Jan Erik
Kjerpeseth
14.30 - Break
14.15 - Presentation of strategic agenda (final program will be published in
advance)
15.55 - Concluding remarks - CEO Jan Erik Kjerpeseth
Sparebanken Vest's second quarter 2024 results will be made public on Tuesday 13
August 2024 as soon as the bank's Board of Directors has formally adopted the
accounts. This is expected to be at approximately 11.00 CET.
All presentations will be streamed live at this address:
https://www.spv.no/english/investor-relations
Registration for the physical event or practical questions may be addressed to:
anne.urdal@spv.no
For further information, please contact:
Brede Borgen Kristiansen, Director Finance, Operations and Investor Relations,
tel: +47 479 06 402 or at brede.kristiansen@spv.no
More information:
Sparebanken Vest
