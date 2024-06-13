Invitation to Sparebanken Vest's capital markets day and presentation of the results for second quarter 2024 - Tuesday 13 August 2024

Sparebanken Vest invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the

results for second quarter of 2024 and capital markets day, where an update on

the bank's strategic agenda will be given.



Date: Tuesday 13 August 2024

Time: 13.30-16.00 CET

Place: Jonsvollsgaten 2, Bergen.



Program:

12.45 - Registration and lunch

13.30 - Introduction - CFO Frank Johannesen

13.35 - Presentation of the results for second quarter 2024 - CEO Jan Erik

Kjerpeseth

14.30 - Break

14.15 - Presentation of strategic agenda (final program will be published in

advance)

15.55 - Concluding remarks - CEO Jan Erik Kjerpeseth



Sparebanken Vest's second quarter 2024 results will be made public on Tuesday 13

August 2024 as soon as the bank's Board of Directors has formally adopted the

accounts. This is expected to be at approximately 11.00 CET.



All presentations will be streamed live at this address:

https://www.spv.no/english/investor-relations



Registration for the physical event or practical questions may be addressed to:

anne.urdal@spv.no



For further information, please contact:

Brede Borgen Kristiansen, Director Finance, Operations and Investor Relations,

tel: +47 479 06 402 or at brede.kristiansen@spv.no





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site