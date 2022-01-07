Sparekassen Sjælland Fyn A/S : Company announcement no. 17 - 2021
Sales 2021
1 254 M
191 M
191 M
Net income 2021
410 M
62,3 M
62,3 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
7,43x
Yield 2021
3,24%
Capitalization
2 925 M
445 M
445 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,33x
Nbr of Employees
550
Free-Float
93,8%
Technical analysis trends SPAREKASSEN SJÆLLAND-FYN A/S
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
170,00 DKK
Average target price
188,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target
10,6%
