Q1-Q3 2023

Interim Report

Q1-Q3 2023 highlights

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

Totals DKK 521.1m

Pre-tax profit provides returns on the opening equity at a rate equivalent to 16.8% a year. Net profit stands at DKK 406.7m, equivalent to a return on opening equity of 13.1%.

PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN Q3 2023

Up 31%

Pre-tax profit in Q3 2023 comes to DKK 180.3m against DKK 137.7m in Q3 2022.

CORE EARNINGS

Up 11%

Q1-Q3 2023 reflect a continuously satisfactory development in core earnings.

LOANS AND ADVANCES

Up 1%

Loans and advances have increased by DKK 0.1bn on the 30 September 2022 balance. Since year-end 2022, total loans and advances have gone up by DKK 0.7bn, or 6%. This development has primarily been driven by loans to corporate customer that have increased by over 12% since year-end 2022.

DEPOSITS

Up 3%

Deposits have increased by DKK 0.6bn compared to the balance at 30 September 2022 and total DKK 21.3bn.

NET INTEREST AND FEE INCOME

Up 8%

Total net interest and fee income is up by DKK 80.4m to stand at DKK 1,083.4m.

STAFF COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Up 3%

Staff costs and administrative expenses have gone up by DKK 20.3m and amount to DKK 599.4m.

CAPITAL RATIO

Is 24.3%

The capital ratio includes current profits. Sparekassen's capital position continues to develop quite satisfactorily.

IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON LOANS AND ADVANCES ETC

Total DKK 19.2m

Despite slightly increasing impairment losses, the credit quality of Sparekassen's customers is still perceived to be fine. In Q3 2023, provisions in the form of management add-ons have increased by DKK 9.6m to a total of DKK 213.7m.

SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Of up to DKK 100m launched

The share buy-back programme was launched on 10 August 2023 and will end no later than 9 February 2024.

SPECIFICATION OF EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS TO RANGE BETWEEN

DKK 680m and DKK 725m before tax

In view of a continuously strong development in earnings in Q3 2023, the pre-tax earnings expectations range for the year has been narrowed.

2 Management commentary

Q1-Q3 2023 highlights

page

2

Management commentary

page

4

Outlook for 2023

page

5

Financial highlights

page

6

Financial ratios

page

7

Core earnings

page

8

The Supervisory Diamond

page

10

Financial review of the Group

page

11

Towards New Goals -

Sparekassen's 2025 strategy

page

15

Capital structure and liquidity of the Group

page

19

Credit quality categories

page

22

Financial review of the Parent

page

23

25 Interim financial statements

Statement by Management on

the Interim Report

page

26

Income statement

page

27

Statement of comprehensive income

page

27

Balance sheet

page

28

Statement of changes in equity

page

29

Cash flow statement

page

31

Notes

page

32

Parent

page

46

Definitions of official key ratios etc

page

56

This Interim Report has been prepared in Danish and English, with the Danish version being valid in the event of any inconsistencies.

Management commentary

Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn delivers a pre-tax profit of DKK 521.1m, providing a 16.8% return on opening equity.

Increasing core earnings

Sparekassen's net interest income has gone up by DKK 138.2m, or 28%, over the first nine months of 2023. This increase reflects the generally higher interest rate levels as a result of Danmarks Nationalbank having raised interest rates several times, last in September 2023. This has, for example, led to increased interest income for Sparekassen from the surplus liquidity placed with Danmarks Nationalbank, and Sparekassen's interest income from loans and advances has gone up as well.

Fee and commission income has gone down by DKK 50.8m, or 10%, on Q1-Q3 2022. Primarily lower activity in the housing market and a lower demand for new residential mortgages and for refinancing of existing mortgage credit loans because of the higher interest rate levels have contributed to the decline in fee and commission income. Moreover, the doubts about the new preliminary public land assessments along with increasing interest rates have led to uncertainty for first-time buyers, among others. This has reduced activities in the housing market. Sparekassen has huge focus on accommodating first-time buyers in so far as this is possible.

Taken together, net interest and fee income has gone up by 8% to DKK 1,083.4m in total. Compared with a 3% increase in staff costs and administrative expenses caused, for example, by the engagement of more specialist competencies along with increased PR costs, Spareka- ssen has increased its core earnings again in the first three quarters of 2023. Core earnings are up 11% during the period.

Growth in the corporate customer area

Sparekassen is experiencing handsome growth in the corporate customer segment. Loans to corporate customers have increased by 12% since year-end 2022, which is considered quite positive. This development reflects that Sparekassen is expanding its business with existing corporate customers as well as winning market shares. For example, Sparekassen is seeing a fine ambassador effect with existing customers, which has resulted in more referrals, among them from major corporate and agricultural customers in both Zealand and Funen.

Overall, Sparekassen's loans and advances have increased by DKK 0.1bn compared to Q3

2022 whereas they have gone up by DKK 0.7bn, or 6%, on the balance at year-end 2022.

Level of impairment losses still low

The credit quality of Sparekassen's private and corporate customers is still strong, and this is attributable, for example, to employment rates remaining high and to the rate of inflation now returning to a normal level after the heavy rises in prices of electricity and gas etc in 2022. This development is supported by an increase in deposits which at 30 September 2023 amounted to DKK 21.3bn, which is 3% up on the amount at 31 December 2022.

At 30 September 2023, impairment losses total DKK 19.2m and so remain low.

In Q3 2023, Sparekassen has increased its management add-ons to DKK 213.7m. This increase represents a continuously conservative approach to the implications of the increasing interest rate levels and the economic forecasts, including the consequences of the geopolitical situation.

On 3 October 2023, the Systemic Risk Council recommended that the Danish Minister for

Industry, Business and Financial Affairs activate a systemic capital buffer of 7% for exposures to property companies effective from 30 June 2024, one of the reasons being the rising interest rate levels. The Minister is required to state his position, within a period of three months from 3 October, on the Council's recommenda- tion. However, the Minister has already stated that the Danish Government intends to follow the recommendation.

For Sparekassen, this is expected to lead to an increase in the capital adequacy requirement of around 0.5 percentage point.

Effective from 30 September 2023, Spareka- ssen has raised its management add-ons for property companies, and an amount has been earmarked in the capital requirement to cover the recommendation of the Systemic Risk Council.

Towards New Goals

Sparekassen has - as a step in its four-year strategy "Towards New Goals" - started some internal strategic initiatives that are designed, for example, to free up 90,000 hours for customer service. This work is proceeding as

planned. At the end of Q3 2023, 98,000 hours' worth of optimisation initiatives had been identified.

As part of the "Towards New Goals" strategy, Sparekassen has also defined a series of financial objectives, among them, that shareholders' cash dividend is to be at least 25% of Spareka- ssen's profit. Another objective has been to increase total distribution by means of share buy-backs. This objective is now being met in that Sparekassen launched a share buy-back programme on 10 August amounting to up to DKK 100m.

The share buy-back will end no later than 9 February 2024 and reflects that Sparekassen wants to pursue an attractive shareholder policy and consider both existing and potential shareholders.

Outlook for 2023

In June 2023, Sparekassen adjusted its pre-tax earnings expectations range for the year upward from DKK 550-650m to DKK 650-725m. In view of sustained strong earnings in Q3 2023, the pre-tax earnings expectations range for the year has been narrowed to DKK 680-725m.

Lars Petersson

Chief Executive Officer

Lars Bolding

Jan Kolbye Jensen

Savings Bank

Savings Bank

Director

Director

LARS BOLDING

LARS PETERSSON

JAN KOLBYE JENSEN

Savings Bank Director

Chief Executive Officer

Savings Bank Director

Financial highlights

Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S

(Group)

30.09

30.09

Year-end

Amounts in DKK'000

2023

2022

Index1

2022

Income statement items

Interest income calculated under

the effective interest method

603,504

384,372

157

530,620

Other interest income

156,804

82,676

190

133,131

Negative interest income

-

14,963

-

14,963

Interest expenses

136,659

40,094

341

63,917

Positive interest expenses

-

73,489

-

74,671

Net interest income

623,649

485,480

128

659,542

Dividends on shares

19,739

26,451

75

26,451

Fees and commission income

451,764

502,517

90

664,661

Fees and commission expenses paid

11,796

11,513

102

15,547

Net interest and fee income

1,083,356

1,002,935

108

1,335,107

Translation and market value

adjustments

63,078

-83,269

-

-73,492

Other operating income

13,768

11,864

116

16,030

Staff costs and administrative

expenses

599,352

579,086

103

771,235

Amortisation, depreciation and impair-

ment losses on intangible assets and

property, plant and equipment

36,038

27,824

130

32,930

Other operating expenses

21,030

12,625

167

18,867

Impairment losses on loans and

advances etc

19,187

-30,934

-

-15,952

Investments in associates and

group enterprises

36,468

8,063

452

11,481

Profit for the year before tax

521,063

350,992

148

482,046

Income tax

114,340

74,589

153

110,281

Profit for the year after tax

406,723

276,403

147

371,765

Profit allocated to shareholders

374,955

258,095

145

345,651

Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S

(Group)

30.09

30.09

Year-end

Amounts in DKK'm

2023

2022

Index1

2022

Balance sheet items

Loans and advances etc

12,390

12,324

101

11,690

Deposits

21,302

20,665

103

20,673

Deposits in pooled plans

1,968

1,983

99

1,976

Total deposits

23,270

22,649

103

22,649

Subordinated loan capital

596

621

96

571

Equity

4,350

3,911

111

4,129

Balance sheet total

30,570

28,529

107

29,631

Capital resources

3,735

3,755

99

4,133

Guarantees

5,121

6,412

80

5,613

Total credits arranged

60,917

60,558

101

59,946

Custody accounts

15,177

12,809

118

13,771

Developments in Sparekassen's business areas

Loans and advances etc

12,390

12,324

101

11,690

Totalkredit

35,097

35,531

99

35,080

DLR

13,430

12,703

106

13,176

Guarantees (exclusive of loss

guarantees for mortgage loans)

2,968

3,928

76

3,213

Deposits

21,302

20,665

103

20,673

Deposits in pooled plans

1,968

1,983

99

1,976

Custody accounts

15,177

12,809

118

13,771

Total

102,332

99,943

102

99,579

Average headcount (full-time

employees on average)

552

544

101

546

Per employee

185

184

101

182

1 Index:: 30.09.2023 relative tol 30.09.2022.

Financial ratios

Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S

(Group)

30.09

30.09

Year-end

2023

2022

Index1

2022

Financial ratios

Capital ratio 2

22.1

22.3

99

Core capital ratio 2

19.0

18.6

102

Common equity Tier 1 capital 2

16.6

16.4

101

Excess capital adequacy in percentage points 2

11.3

11.6

97

Return on equity before tax (for the period)

12.3

9.1

135

Return on equity after tax (for the period)

9.6

7.2

133

Income/cost ratio DKK

1.77

1.60

111

Rate of cost

59.8

61.1

98

Interest rate risk relative to core capital net of deductions

4.4

0.4

1,100

Currency position relative to core capital net of deductions

1.3

1.5

87

Currency risk relative to core capital net of deductions

0.0

0.0

-

Loans and advances relative to equity

2.8

3.2

88

Loans and advances plus loan impairment losses relative to deposits

55.6

56.8

98

Growth in loans and advances for the for the period

6.0

2.1

286

Impairment ratio for the for the period

0.1

-0.2

-

Accumulated impairment ratio

3.4

3.1

110

Zero interest loans and advances relative to total loans and advances

0.3

0.1

300

Liquidity benchmark

563

472

119

Liquidity LCR

435

377

115

Total large exposures

85.1

78.7

108

Return on invested capital

1.4

1.0

140

Earnings per share (DKK) 3

21.7

14.9

146

Dividend per share (DKK)

0.0

0.0

-

Book value per share (DKK)

225.7

203.2

111

Price/earnings per share 3

9.1

10.2

89

Price/equity per share4

0.9

0.8

113

Price at year-end (DKK)

197.4

153.0

129

Average headcount (full-time employees on average)5

552

544

101

Average headcount (converted into full-time employees at year-end)5

558

553

101

  1. Index: 30.09.2023 relative to 30.09.2022.
  2. 30.09.2023 and 30.09.2022 have been calculated exclusive of profit for the period. If the profit for the period after tax is reduced with the dividend policy's target was included in the capital base, the capital ratio, core capital ratio, actual core capital ratio, and capital transfer would be 2.2 pct. points higher. (30.09.2022: capital ratio, core capital ratio, actual core capital ratio, and capital transfer 1.0 pct. points higher)
  3. Calculated based on the average number of shares during the year.
  4. Calculated based on the number of outstanding shares at the end of the year.
  5. Engaged in financial business.

25.1

21.9

18.9

14.2

12.2

9.4

1.60

60.9

5.2

1.5

0.0

2.8

54.0 -3.1-0.1 3.5 0.2 481 372 62.9

1.3

20.0

6.0

209.3

9.7

0.9

193.5

546

555

Core earnings

Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S

(Group)

YTD

Q3

Q2

Q1

YTD

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

YTD

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Amounts in DKK'm

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

Core earnings

Net interest income

623.6

226.6

206.9

190.1

659.5

174.1

170.7

168.7

146.1

581.6

142.6

143.4

149.6

146.0

Dividends on shares

19.7

0.0

0.6

19.1

26.5

0

0

21.4

5.1

18.5

0.3

0

15.8

2.4

Fees and commission income

451.7

142.4

143.2

166.1

664.6

162.1

166.9

158.4

177.2

634.6

156.2

156.2

155.9

166.3

Fees and commission income paid

11.7

3.8

4.1

3.8

15.5

4.0

3.8

3.8

3.9

17.2

4.3

4.3

4.0

4.5

Other operating income

13.8

3.9

6.0

3.9

16.0

4.2

4.2

4.7

2.9

15.6

4.1

4.2

3.9

3.5

Other operating expenses

21.0

6.4

7.5

7.1

18.9

6.2

4.3

3.9

4.4

19.7

6.2

4.3

6.5

2.7

Core income

1,076.1

362.7

345.1

368.3

1,332.2

330.2

333.7

345.5

323.0

1,213.5

292.7

295.2

314.8

311.0

Staff costs and administrative expenses

599.4

194.4

202.9

202.1

771.2

192.1

188.1

204.1

186.9

723.1

188.8

176.3

184.9

173.1

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment

losses on intangible assets and property,

plant and equipment

36.0

10.2

13.8

12.0

32.9

5.1

12.9

7.7

7.3

35.8

7.0

11.4

8.2

9.2

Core earnings

440.7

158.1

128.4

154.2

528.1

133.0

132.7

133.7

128.8

454.7

96.9

107.5

121.7

128.7

Quarterly development in core earnings

DKK'm

175

150

125

100

75

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Core earnings

Development in core earnings

DKK'm

650

+219.8

-81.6

575

-50.8

2

500

-20.3

-8.2

-6.8

-6.7

3

440.7

4

425

5

6

395.3

1

350

Q1-Q3 2022

Interest

Interest

Fee and

Staﬀ costs,

Depreciation

Other

Dividend

Q1-Q3 2023

income /

expenses/

commission

administrative

and

items

positive

negative

income

expenses

amortisation

interest

Interest

expenses

income

1

Loans and

advances etc

Bonds

Credit institutions

and centralbanks

Deposits

2

Deposits

Credit institutions and central- banks

3

Activity in the real estate market

4

Staff costs

Marketing cost Inflation

5

Impairment losses on owner-occupied properties

6

Sector companies co-owned

The Supervisory Diamond

Sparekassen observes all thresholds for the benchmarks of the Danish FSA's risk management tool, "the Supervisory Diamond"; the Supervisory Diamond lays down risk-based benchmarks for four specific areas that sparekassen must comply with.

The four benchmarks and the current calculations are:

Benchmark

Threshold

Group at 30.09.2023

Group at 30.09.2022

The total of large exposures as a percentage of common equity tier 1 capital

Loan growth per annum

Property exposure of loans advances and guarantees

Liquidity benchmark

<175 % 85.1 % 78.7 %

<20 % 0.5 % 1.7 % <25 % 11.4 % 10.6 % >100 % 562.8 % 472.0 %

For all four benchmarks, Sparekassen has internal targets that are duly below the Supervisory Diamond thresholds.

The internal targets and the controlled management of developments in the four Supervisory Diamond benchmarks entail that sparekassen does not expect to have any difficulties in respecting the thresholds of the Supervisory Diamond in future either.

Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary

10

