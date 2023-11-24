Q1-Q3 2023
Interim Report
Contents
Q1-Q3 2023 highlights
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
Totals DKK 521.1m
Pre-tax profit provides returns on the opening equity at a rate equivalent to 16.8% a year. Net profit stands at DKK 406.7m, equivalent to a return on opening equity of 13.1%.
PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN Q3 2023
Up 31%
Pre-tax profit in Q3 2023 comes to DKK 180.3m against DKK 137.7m in Q3 2022.
CORE EARNINGS
Up 11%
Q1-Q3 2023 reflect a continuously satisfactory development in core earnings.
LOANS AND ADVANCES
Up 1%
Loans and advances have increased by DKK 0.1bn on the 30 September 2022 balance. Since year-end 2022, total loans and advances have gone up by DKK 0.7bn, or 6%. This development has primarily been driven by loans to corporate customer that have increased by over 12% since year-end 2022.
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn
DEPOSITS
Up 3%
Deposits have increased by DKK 0.6bn compared to the balance at 30 September 2022 and total DKK 21.3bn.
NET INTEREST AND FEE INCOME
Up 8%
Total net interest and fee income is up by DKK 80.4m to stand at DKK 1,083.4m.
STAFF COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
Up 3%
Staff costs and administrative expenses have gone up by DKK 20.3m and amount to DKK 599.4m.
CAPITAL RATIO
Is 24.3%
The capital ratio includes current profits. Sparekassen's capital position continues to develop quite satisfactorily.
IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON LOANS AND ADVANCES ETC
Total DKK 19.2m
Despite slightly increasing impairment losses, the credit quality of Sparekassen's customers is still perceived to be fine. In Q3 2023, provisions in the form of management add-ons have increased by DKK 9.6m to a total of DKK 213.7m.
SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME
Of up to DKK 100m launched
The share buy-back programme was launched on 10 August 2023 and will end no later than 9 February 2024.
SPECIFICATION OF EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS TO RANGE BETWEEN
DKK 680m and DKK 725m before tax
In view of a continuously strong development in earnings in Q3 2023, the pre-tax earnings expectations range for the year has been narrowed.
Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary
2
Contents
Q1-Q3 2023 highlights
page
2
Management commentary
page
4
Outlook for 2023
page
5
Financial highlights
page
6
Financial ratios
page
7
Core earnings
page
8
The Supervisory Diamond
page
10
Financial review of the Group
page
11
Towards New Goals -
Sparekassen's 2025 strategy
page
15
Capital structure and liquidity of the Group
page
19
Credit quality categories
page
22
Financial review of the Parent
page
23
Cover photo: The Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn Group's head office in Holbæk.
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn
Contents
25 Interim financial statements
Statement by Management on
the Interim Report
page
26
Income statement
page
27
Statement of comprehensive income
page
27
Balance sheet
page
28
Statement of changes in equity
page
29
Cash flow statement
page
31
Notes
page
32
Parent
page
46
Definitions of official key ratios etc
page
56
This Interim Report has been prepared in Danish and English, with the Danish version being valid in the event of any inconsistencies.
Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary
3
Contents
Management commentary
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn delivers a pre-tax profit of DKK 521.1m, providing a 16.8% return on opening equity.
Increasing core earnings
Sparekassen's net interest income has gone up by DKK 138.2m, or 28%, over the first nine months of 2023. This increase reflects the generally higher interest rate levels as a result of Danmarks Nationalbank having raised interest rates several times, last in September 2023. This has, for example, led to increased interest income for Sparekassen from the surplus liquidity placed with Danmarks Nationalbank, and Sparekassen's interest income from loans and advances has gone up as well.
Fee and commission income has gone down by DKK 50.8m, or 10%, on Q1-Q3 2022. Primarily lower activity in the housing market and a lower demand for new residential mortgages and for refinancing of existing mortgage credit loans because of the higher interest rate levels have contributed to the decline in fee and commission income. Moreover, the doubts about the new preliminary public land assessments along with increasing interest rates have led to uncertainty for first-time buyers, among others. This has reduced activities in the housing market. Sparekassen has huge focus on accommodating first-time buyers in so far as this is possible.
Taken together, net interest and fee income has gone up by 8% to DKK 1,083.4m in total. Compared with a 3% increase in staff costs and administrative expenses caused, for example, by the engagement of more specialist competencies along with increased PR costs, Spareka- ssen has increased its core earnings again in the first three quarters of 2023. Core earnings are up 11% during the period.
Growth in the corporate customer area
Sparekassen is experiencing handsome growth in the corporate customer segment. Loans to corporate customers have increased by 12% since year-end 2022, which is considered quite positive. This development reflects that Sparekassen is expanding its business with existing corporate customers as well as winning market shares. For example, Sparekassen is seeing a fine ambassador effect with existing customers, which has resulted in more referrals, among them from major corporate and agricultural customers in both Zealand and Funen.
Overall, Sparekassen's loans and advances have increased by DKK 0.1bn compared to Q3
2022 whereas they have gone up by DKK 0.7bn, or 6%, on the balance at year-end 2022.
Level of impairment losses still low
The credit quality of Sparekassen's private and corporate customers is still strong, and this is attributable, for example, to employment rates remaining high and to the rate of inflation now returning to a normal level after the heavy rises in prices of electricity and gas etc in 2022. This development is supported by an increase in deposits which at 30 September 2023 amounted to DKK 21.3bn, which is 3% up on the amount at 31 December 2022.
At 30 September 2023, impairment losses total DKK 19.2m and so remain low.
In Q3 2023, Sparekassen has increased its management add-ons to DKK 213.7m. This increase represents a continuously conservative approach to the implications of the increasing interest rate levels and the economic forecasts, including the consequences of the geopolitical situation.
On 3 October 2023, the Systemic Risk Council recommended that the Danish Minister for
Industry, Business and Financial Affairs activate a systemic capital buffer of 7% for exposures to property companies effective from 30 June 2024, one of the reasons being the rising interest rate levels. The Minister is required to state his position, within a period of three months from 3 October, on the Council's recommenda- tion. However, the Minister has already stated that the Danish Government intends to follow the recommendation.
For Sparekassen, this is expected to lead to an increase in the capital adequacy requirement of around 0.5 percentage point.
Effective from 30 September 2023, Spareka- ssen has raised its management add-ons for property companies, and an amount has been earmarked in the capital requirement to cover the recommendation of the Systemic Risk Council.
Towards New Goals
Sparekassen has - as a step in its four-year strategy "Towards New Goals" - started some internal strategic initiatives that are designed, for example, to free up 90,000 hours for customer service. This work is proceeding as
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn
Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary
4
Contents
planned. At the end of Q3 2023, 98,000 hours' worth of optimisation initiatives had been identified.
As part of the "Towards New Goals" strategy, Sparekassen has also defined a series of financial objectives, among them, that shareholders' cash dividend is to be at least 25% of Spareka- ssen's profit. Another objective has been to increase total distribution by means of share buy-backs. This objective is now being met in that Sparekassen launched a share buy-back programme on 10 August amounting to up to DKK 100m.
The share buy-back will end no later than 9 February 2024 and reflects that Sparekassen wants to pursue an attractive shareholder policy and consider both existing and potential shareholders.
Outlook for 2023
In June 2023, Sparekassen adjusted its pre-tax earnings expectations range for the year upward from DKK 550-650m to DKK 650-725m. In view of sustained strong earnings in Q3 2023, the pre-tax earnings expectations range for the year has been narrowed to DKK 680-725m.
Lars Petersson
Chief Executive Officer
Lars Bolding
Jan Kolbye Jensen
Savings Bank
Savings Bank
Director
Director
LARS BOLDING
LARS PETERSSON
JAN KOLBYE JENSEN
Savings Bank Director
Chief Executive Officer
Savings Bank Director
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn
Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary
5
Financial highlights
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S
(Group)
30.09
30.09
Year-end
Amounts in DKK'000
2023
2022
Index1
2022
Income statement items
Interest income calculated under
the effective interest method
603,504
384,372
157
530,620
Other interest income
156,804
82,676
190
133,131
Negative interest income
-
14,963
-
14,963
Interest expenses
136,659
40,094
341
63,917
Positive interest expenses
-
73,489
-
74,671
Net interest income
623,649
485,480
128
659,542
Dividends on shares
19,739
26,451
75
26,451
Fees and commission income
451,764
502,517
90
664,661
Fees and commission expenses paid
11,796
11,513
102
15,547
Net interest and fee income
1,083,356
1,002,935
108
1,335,107
Translation and market value
adjustments
63,078
-83,269
-
-73,492
Other operating income
13,768
11,864
116
16,030
Staff costs and administrative
expenses
599,352
579,086
103
771,235
Amortisation, depreciation and impair-
ment losses on intangible assets and
property, plant and equipment
36,038
27,824
130
32,930
Other operating expenses
21,030
12,625
167
18,867
Impairment losses on loans and
advances etc
19,187
-30,934
-
-15,952
Investments in associates and
group enterprises
36,468
8,063
452
11,481
Profit for the year before tax
521,063
350,992
148
482,046
Income tax
114,340
74,589
153
110,281
Profit for the year after tax
406,723
276,403
147
371,765
Profit allocated to shareholders
374,955
258,095
145
345,651
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn
Contents
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S
(Group)
30.09
30.09
Year-end
Amounts in DKK'm
2023
2022
Index1
2022
Balance sheet items
Loans and advances etc
12,390
12,324
101
11,690
Deposits
21,302
20,665
103
20,673
Deposits in pooled plans
1,968
1,983
99
1,976
Total deposits
23,270
22,649
103
22,649
Subordinated loan capital
596
621
96
571
Equity
4,350
3,911
111
4,129
Balance sheet total
30,570
28,529
107
29,631
Capital resources
3,735
3,755
99
4,133
Guarantees
5,121
6,412
80
5,613
Total credits arranged
60,917
60,558
101
59,946
Custody accounts
15,177
12,809
118
13,771
Developments in Sparekassen's business areas
Loans and advances etc
12,390
12,324
101
11,690
Totalkredit
35,097
35,531
99
35,080
DLR
13,430
12,703
106
13,176
Guarantees (exclusive of loss
guarantees for mortgage loans)
2,968
3,928
76
3,213
Deposits
21,302
20,665
103
20,673
Deposits in pooled plans
1,968
1,983
99
1,976
Custody accounts
15,177
12,809
118
13,771
Total
102,332
99,943
102
99,579
Average headcount (full-time
employees on average)
552
544
101
546
Per employee
185
184
101
182
1 Index:: 30.09.2023 relative tol 30.09.2022.
Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary
6
Contents
Financial ratios
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S
(Group)
30.09
30.09
Year-end
2023
2022
Index1
2022
Financial ratios
Capital ratio 2
22.1
22.3
99
Core capital ratio 2
19.0
18.6
102
Common equity Tier 1 capital 2
16.6
16.4
101
Excess capital adequacy in percentage points 2
11.3
11.6
97
Return on equity before tax (for the period)
12.3
9.1
135
Return on equity after tax (for the period)
9.6
7.2
133
Income/cost ratio DKK
1.77
1.60
111
Rate of cost
59.8
61.1
98
Interest rate risk relative to core capital net of deductions
4.4
0.4
1,100
Currency position relative to core capital net of deductions
1.3
1.5
87
Currency risk relative to core capital net of deductions
0.0
0.0
-
Loans and advances relative to equity
2.8
3.2
88
Loans and advances plus loan impairment losses relative to deposits
55.6
56.8
98
Growth in loans and advances for the for the period
6.0
2.1
286
Impairment ratio for the for the period
0.1
-0.2
-
Accumulated impairment ratio
3.4
3.1
110
Zero interest loans and advances relative to total loans and advances
0.3
0.1
300
Liquidity benchmark
563
472
119
Liquidity LCR
435
377
115
Total large exposures
85.1
78.7
108
Return on invested capital
1.4
1.0
140
Earnings per share (DKK) 3
21.7
14.9
146
Dividend per share (DKK)
0.0
0.0
-
Book value per share (DKK)
225.7
203.2
111
Price/earnings per share 3
9.1
10.2
89
Price/equity per share4
0.9
0.8
113
Price at year-end (DKK)
197.4
153.0
129
Average headcount (full-time employees on average)5
552
544
101
Average headcount (converted into full-time employees at year-end)5
558
553
101
- Index: 30.09.2023 relative to 30.09.2022.
- 30.09.2023 and 30.09.2022 have been calculated exclusive of profit for the period. If the profit for the period after tax is reduced with the dividend policy's target was included in the capital base, the capital ratio, core capital ratio, actual core capital ratio, and capital transfer would be 2.2 pct. points higher. (30.09.2022: capital ratio, core capital ratio, actual core capital ratio, and capital transfer 1.0 pct. points higher)
- Calculated based on the average number of shares during the year.
- Calculated based on the number of outstanding shares at the end of the year.
- Engaged in financial business.
25.1
21.9
18.9
14.2
12.2
9.4
1.60
60.9
5.2
1.5
0.0
2.8
54.0 -3.1-0.1 3.5 0.2 481 372 62.9
1.3
20.0
6.0
209.3
9.7
0.9
193.5
546
555
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn
Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary
7
Contents
Core earnings
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S
(Group)
YTD
Q3
Q2
Q1
YTD
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
YTD
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Amounts in DKK'm
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
Core earnings
Net interest income
623.6
226.6
206.9
190.1
659.5
174.1
170.7
168.7
146.1
581.6
142.6
143.4
149.6
146.0
Dividends on shares
19.7
0.0
0.6
19.1
26.5
0
0
21.4
5.1
18.5
0.3
0
15.8
2.4
Fees and commission income
451.7
142.4
143.2
166.1
664.6
162.1
166.9
158.4
177.2
634.6
156.2
156.2
155.9
166.3
Fees and commission income paid
11.7
3.8
4.1
3.8
15.5
4.0
3.8
3.8
3.9
17.2
4.3
4.3
4.0
4.5
Other operating income
13.8
3.9
6.0
3.9
16.0
4.2
4.2
4.7
2.9
15.6
4.1
4.2
3.9
3.5
Other operating expenses
21.0
6.4
7.5
7.1
18.9
6.2
4.3
3.9
4.4
19.7
6.2
4.3
6.5
2.7
Core income
1,076.1
362.7
345.1
368.3
1,332.2
330.2
333.7
345.5
323.0
1,213.5
292.7
295.2
314.8
311.0
Staff costs and administrative expenses
599.4
194.4
202.9
202.1
771.2
192.1
188.1
204.1
186.9
723.1
188.8
176.3
184.9
173.1
Amortisation, depreciation and impairment
losses on intangible assets and property,
plant and equipment
36.0
10.2
13.8
12.0
32.9
5.1
12.9
7.7
7.3
35.8
7.0
11.4
8.2
9.2
Core earnings
440.7
158.1
128.4
154.2
528.1
133.0
132.7
133.7
128.8
454.7
96.9
107.5
121.7
128.7
Quarterly development in core earnings
DKK'm
175
150
125
100
75
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn
Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary
8
Contents
Core earnings
Development in core earnings
DKK'm
650
+219.8
-81.6
575
-50.8
2
500
-20.3
-8.2
-6.8
-6.7
3
440.7
4
425
5
6
395.3
1
350
Q1-Q3 2022
Interest
Interest
Fee and
Staﬀ costs,
Depreciation
Other
Dividend
Q1-Q3 2023
income /
expenses/
commission
administrative
and
items
positive
negative
income
expenses
amortisation
interest
Interest
expenses
income
1
Loans and
advances etc
Bonds
Credit institutions
and centralbanks
Deposits
2
Deposits
Credit institutions and central- banks
3
Activity in the real estate market
4
Staff costs
Marketing cost Inflation
5
Impairment losses on owner-occupied properties
6
Sector companies co-owned
Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn
Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary
9
Contents
The Supervisory Diamond
Sparekassen observes all thresholds for the benchmarks of the Danish FSA's risk management tool, "the Supervisory Diamond"; the Supervisory Diamond lays down risk-based benchmarks for four specific areas that sparekassen must comply with.
The four benchmarks and the current calculations are:
Benchmark
Threshold
Group at 30.09.2023
Group at 30.09.2022
The total of large exposures as a percentage of common equity tier 1 capital
Loan growth per annum
Property exposure of loans advances and guarantees
Liquidity benchmark
<175 % 85.1 % 78.7 %
<20 % 0.5 % 1.7 % <25 % 11.4 % 10.6 % >100 % 562.8 % 472.0 %
For all four benchmarks, Sparekassen has internal targets that are duly below the Supervisory Diamond thresholds.
The internal targets and the controlled management of developments in the four Supervisory Diamond benchmarks entail that sparekassen does not expect to have any difficulties in respecting the thresholds of the Supervisory Diamond in future either.
Q1-Q3 2023 Interim Report | Management commentary
10
