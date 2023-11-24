Increasing core earnings Sparekassen's net interest income has gone up by DKK 138.2m, or 28%, over the first nine months of 2023. This increase reflects the generally higher interest rate levels as a result of Danmarks Nationalbank having raised interest rates several times, last in September 2023. This has, for example, led to increased interest income for Sparekassen from the surplus liquidity placed with Danmarks Nationalbank, and Sparekassen's interest income from loans and advances has gone up as well. Fee and commission income has gone down by DKK 50.8m, or 10%, on Q1-Q3 2022. Primarily lower activity in the housing market and a lower demand for new residential mortgages and for refinancing of existing mortgage credit loans because of the higher interest rate levels have contributed to the decline in fee and commission income. Moreover, the doubts about the new preliminary public land assessments along with increasing interest rates have led to uncertainty for first-time buyers, among others. This has reduced activities in the housing market. Sparekassen has huge focus on accommodating first-time buyers in so far as this is possible.

Taken together, net interest and fee income has gone up by 8% to DKK 1,083.4m in total. Compared with a 3% increase in staff costs and administrative expenses caused, for example, by the engagement of more specialist competencies along with increased PR costs, Spareka- ssen has increased its core earnings again in the first three quarters of 2023. Core earnings are up 11% during the period. Growth in the corporate customer area Sparekassen is experiencing handsome growth in the corporate customer segment. Loans to corporate customers have increased by 12% since year-end 2022, which is considered quite positive. This development reflects that Sparekassen is expanding its business with existing corporate customers as well as winning market shares. For example, Sparekassen is seeing a fine ambassador effect with existing customers, which has resulted in more referrals, among them from major corporate and agricultural customers in both Zealand and Funen. Overall, Sparekassen's loans and advances have increased by DKK 0.1bn compared to Q3

2022 whereas they have gone up by DKK 0.7bn, or 6%, on the balance at year-end 2022. Level of impairment losses still low The credit quality of Sparekassen's private and corporate customers is still strong, and this is attributable, for example, to employment rates remaining high and to the rate of inflation now returning to a normal level after the heavy rises in prices of electricity and gas etc in 2022. This development is supported by an increase in deposits which at 30 September 2023 amounted to DKK 21.3bn, which is 3% up on the amount at 31 December 2022. At 30 September 2023, impairment losses total DKK 19.2m and so remain low. In Q3 2023, Sparekassen has increased its management add-ons to DKK 213.7m. This increase represents a continuously conservative approach to the implications of the increasing interest rate levels and the economic forecasts, including the consequences of the geopolitical situation. On 3 October 2023, the Systemic Risk Council recommended that the Danish Minister for