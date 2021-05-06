Log in
    SPKE   US8465111032

SPARK ENERGY, INC.

(SPKE)
Spark Energy : Investor Presentation, May 2021

05/06/2021
Investor Update

May 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology including "may," "should," "likely," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "project," or other similar words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this Report are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the impacts of COVID-19 and the 2021 severe weather event, cash flow generation and liquidity, business strategy, prospects for growth, outcomes of legal proceedings, ability to pay cash dividends, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives, beliefs of management, availability and terms of capital, competition, governmental regulation and general economic conditions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • evolving risks, uncertainties and impacts relating to COVID-19, including the geographic spread, the severity of the disease, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential for continuing negative impacts of COVID-19 on economies and financial markets;
  • the ultimate impact of the 2021 severe weather event, including resolution of outstanding pricing and volume settlement data from ERCOT; the results of formal disputes regarding pricing and volume settlement data received to date; and any corrective action by the State of Texas, ERCOT, the Railroad Commission of Texas, or the Public Utility Commission of Texas;
  • changes in commodity prices;
  • the sufficiency of risk management and hedging policies and practices;
  • the impact of extreme and unpredictable weather conditions, including hurricanes and other natural disasters;
  • federal, state and local regulation, including the industry's ability to address or adapt to potentially restrictive new regulations that may be enacted by public utility commissions;
  • our ability to borrow funds and access credit markets;
  • restrictions in our debt agreements and collateral requirements;
  • credit risk with respect to suppliers and customers;
  • changes in costs to acquire customers as well as actual attrition rates;
  • accuracy of billing systems;
  • our ability to successfully identify, complete, and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our operations;
  • significant changes in, or new charges by, the independent system operators ("ISOs") in the regions we operate;
  • competition; and
  • the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, and in our other public filings and press releases.

You should review the risk factors and other factors noted throughout or incorporated by reference in this Report that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

In this presentation, we refer to Retail Gross Margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financials measures the Company believes are helpful in evaluating the performance of its business. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to the relevant GAAP measures can be found in the Appendix.

Investors are advised that the Company does not furnish investor presentations on a Current Report on Form 8-K. Investors should consult the Company's website at ir.sparkenergy.com to review subsequent investor presentations.

Spark Energy at a Glance

Spark Energy, Inc.

Independent Retail Energy Services Provider

Current Price 52-Week Price Range Class A Shares Outstanding Avg. Daily Vol. (30 day) Market Capitalization Net Debt* Preferred Stock Enterprise Value Annual Dividend Implied Dividend Yield

$9.78 $5.89 - $12.40 14.6 MM 145 K $346.5 MM $63.5 MM $87.3 MM $497.3 MM $0.725 7.4%

20 Years of Dedicated Service to the Deregulated Energy Markets

Market Data as of May 5, 2021; Debt as of March 31, 2021 *Net Debt is Debt of $145 MM minus Cash of $81.5MM

How Spark Energy Serves its Customers

Delivering Electricity

Delivering Natural Gas

SPARK ENERGY

SPARK ENERGY

DISTRIBUTION

DISTRIBUTION

GENERATION

TRANSMISSION

PRODUCTION

TRANSPORTATION

Our Value Proposition to the Customer

Stable and Predictable

Potential Cost

Green and Renewable

Energy Costs

Savings

Products

Spark's Geographical Diversity:

19 States and 100 Utility Service Territories

ME

NH

MI

NY

MA

CT

PA

NV

NJ

OH

IL

IN

CA

CO

DE

MD

AZ

DC

TX

Electricity

Natural Gas

FL

Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs) as of March 31, 2021

(In thousands)

Electricity

Percent

Natural Gas

Percent

Total

Percent

New England

85

31%

15

17%

100

27%

Mid-Atlantic

100

36%

30

35%

130

35%

Midwest

33

11%

26

29%

59

16%

Southwest

61

22%

17

19%

78

22%

Total

279

100%

88

100%

367

100%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spark Energy Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 555 M - -
Net income 2020 29,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,47x
Yield 2020 7,58%
Capitalization 143 M 143 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 32,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Keith Maxwell Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James G. Jones Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Kenneth Michael Hartwick Independent Director
Nick W. Evans Independent Director
Amanda E. Bush Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK ENERGY, INC.2.19%143
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.37%144 715
ENEL S.P.A.0.16%101 110
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.86%86 371
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.52%76 429
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.12%69 287