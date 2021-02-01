Log in
Spark Energy : to Present Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 4, 2021

02/01/2021
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 4, 2021

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 /Spark Energy, Inc. ('Spark' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:SPKE)(FSE:SLE), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it plans to present its full year and fourth quarter 2020 financial results in a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central (11:00 AM Eastern).

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page of the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the live presentation.

About Spark Energy, Inc.
Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 100 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

Spark Energy, Inc. Contacts:

Investors:
Mike Barajas
832-200-3727

Media:
Kira Jordan
832-255-7302

SOURCE: Spark Energy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627135/Spark-Energy-Inc-to-Present-Full-Year-and-Fourth-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-on-Thursday-March-4-2021

Disclaimer

Spark Energy Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
