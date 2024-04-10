Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: EMIN) (OTC Pink: MTEHF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition Mr. Mike Skead to its Technical Advisory Board.

Mr. Skead is a geologist with over 30 years of international experience in mining exploration and development. He holds a BSc. Honours degree in geology from the University of Cape Town, (RSA) and MSc. in Exploration Geology, from the Rhodes University, Grahamstown, (RSA).

Mike Skead most recently worked as the Vice President of Project Development at GT Gold Corp., which was recently acquired by Newmont Corp. for C$393 million. While at GT Gold Corp., he delivered the geological model and resource for the gold rich copper porphyry Saddle North Project which comprised an Indicated resource containing 1.81 B lbs. copper and 3.47 M oz. gold, and an Inferred resource containing 2.98 B lbs. copper and 5.46 M oz. gold.

Prior to his role at GT Gold Corp., Mr. Skead was Director of Geoscience at Newmont Corp. and has previously held senior management positions in a number of internationally recognised mining companies including Goldcorp, Randgold Resources, and Dundee Precious Metals.

Peter Wilson, Spark's CEO, commented, "As we work to build out our Technical Advisory Board, Michael Skead makes an excellent addition. He brings both the technical and professional acumen of having worked on a major scale. His skill set and professional history make him a great compliment to the team we are assembling."

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Brazil's growing lithium area that is gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

