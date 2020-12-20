Log in
Spark Infrastructure Group    SKI   AU000000SKI7

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

(SKI)
  Report
News 
All News

Spark Infrastructure : AER's Preliminary Position on TransGrid's CPA for PEC

12/20/2020 | 05:31pm EST
Monday, 21 December 2020

The Manager

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

AER releases its Preliminary Position on TransGrid's Contingent Project Application for Project EnergyConnect

Please find attached Spark Infrastructure's announcement in relation to the AER's Preliminary Position on TransGrid's Contingent Project Application for Project EnergyConnect.

Yours faithfully,

Alexandra Finley

Company Secretary

Level 29, Suite 29.05, Grosvenor Place, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 ABN 36 114 940 984

t +61 (0)2 9086 3600 f +61 (0)2 9086 3666 e info@sparkinfrastructure.comw www.sparkinfrastructure.com

ASX RELEASE

Monday, 21 December 2020

AER releases its Preliminary Position on TransGrid's Contingent Project

Application for Project EnergyConnect

Spark Infrastructure notes that the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has released its Preliminary Position on TransGrid's Contingent Project Application (CPA) for Project EnergyConnect.

The AER's preliminary position is to provide a capital expenditure forecast of $1,696 million ($2017-18) which is 10.5% lower than TransGrid's forecast capital cost, primarily driven by variations in assumptions on environmental offset costs and risks. TransGrid is presently considering the AER's preliminary position.

The AER has indicated that a final decision on the application is not able to be made until TransGrid's Board formally commits to Project EnergyConnect, which is the final Trigger Event that permits the AER to make a determination. As previously reported, TransGrid has lodged a rule change application which is currently being considered by the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC). The rule change request seeks to address TransGrid's identified issues in securing financing for its Integrated System Plan projects consistent with regulatory assumptions and the AER benchmark rate of return. This process is not expected to be finalised until the end of March 2021, noting that a draft decision is expected to be published by the AEMC in January 2021.

Project EnergyConnect is a new 900km high voltage interconnector to be built between Wagga Wagga in NSW and Robertstown in South Australia with an augmentation between Buronga and Red Cliffs in Victoria. It is a complex project involving a wide range of stakeholders and is the largest new project attempted to be implemented under the Australian Energy Market Operator's Integrated System Plan.

The AER's Preliminary Position is available on the AER website at www.aer.gov.au.

Further Information:

Neil Donaldson

Phone: 02 9086 3633

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: 0424 818 638



Disclaimer

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 22:30:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
