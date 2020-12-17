Spark Infrastructure : Dividend/Distribution - SKI

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
SKI - STAPLED $0.65 LOAN NOTE AND UNIT US PROHIBITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 18, 2020
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.06500000
Ex Date
Wednesday December 30, 2020
Record Date
Thursday December 31, 2020
Payment Date
Monday March 15, 2021
DRP election date
Monday March 1, 2021 17:00:00
Additional Information
Key Dates
Distribution Ex-Date Wednesday, 30 December 2020 Distribution Record Date Thursday, 31 December 2020 DRP Election Cut Off Date Monday, 1 March 2021
DRP Pricing Period Tuesday, 2 March 2021 to Monday, 8 March 2021 Distribution payment date Monday, 15 March 2021
DRP allotment date Monday, 15 March 2021
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
36114940984
1.3 ASX issuer code
SKI
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Friday December 18, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
|
SKI
|
ASX +Security Description
|
STAPLED $0.65 LOAN NOTE AND UNIT US PROHIBITED
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
|
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Thursday December 31, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday December 31, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday December 30, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Monday March 15, 2021
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.06500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.06500000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
See the Securityholder Tax Guide at https://sparkinfrastructure.com/investor-centre/tax-information
3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for further information)
Field Name
|
Interest9.79
Unfranked dividends not
declared to be conduit foreign
|
|
Unfranked dividends declared
9.81
to be conduit foreign income
Assessable foreign source
9.91
income
Tax-free amounts
9.96
Tax-deferred amounts
9.97
Managed investment trust
fund payments
Franked distributions from
9.120
trusts
