MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Spark Infrastructure Group    SKI   AU000000SKI7

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

(SKI)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spark Infrastructure : Dividend/Distribution - SKI

12/17/2020 | 05:39pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SKI - STAPLED $0.65 LOAN NOTE AND UNIT US PROHIBITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 18, 2020

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.06500000

Ex Date

Wednesday December 30, 2020

Record Date

Thursday December 31, 2020

Payment Date

Monday March 15, 2021

DRP election date

Monday March 1, 2021 17:00:00

Additional Information

Key Dates

Distribution Ex-Date Wednesday, 30 December 2020 Distribution Record Date Thursday, 31 December 2020 DRP Election Cut Off Date Monday, 1 March 2021

DRP Pricing Period Tuesday, 2 March 2021 to Monday, 8 March 2021 Distribution payment date Monday, 15 March 2021

DRP allotment date Monday, 15 March 2021

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

36114940984

1.3 ASX issuer code

SKI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday December 18, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SKI

ASX +Security Description

STAPLED $0.65 LOAN NOTE AND UNIT US PROHIBITED

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday December 31, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday December 30, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday March 15, 2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.06500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.06500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

%

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

%

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

See the Securityholder Tax Guide at https://sparkinfrastructure.com/investor-centre/tax-information

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

Managed investment trust

9.105

fund payments

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 22:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
