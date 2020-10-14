Log in
Spark Infrastructure : Investor Roadshow Presentation October/November 2020

10/14/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Thursday, 15 October 2020

The Manager

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

Spark Infrastructure - Investor Roadshow Presentation October/November 2020

Please find attached presentation in relation to Spark Infrastructure's Investor Roadshow - October/November 2020.

Yours faithfully,

Alexandra Finley

Company Secretary

Level 29, Suite 29.05, Grosvenor Place, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 ABN 36 114 940 984

t +61 (0)2 9086 3600 f +61 (0)2 9086 3666 e info@sparkinfrastructure.comw www.sparkinfrastructure.com

OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS

INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE FUTURE

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE - AT A GLANCE

ASX-listed owner of leading essential services infrastructure

$3.7bn MARKET CAPITALISATION(1)

S&P/ASX 100

$6.6bn REGULATED AND CONTRACTED ASSET BASE (PROPORTIONAL)

$18bn

TOTAL ELECTRICITY

NETWORK ASSETS(2)

SUPPLYING

5.0m+

HOMES AND BUSINESSES

OVER

5,400

EMPLOYEES

Distribution

Transmission

VictoriaPowerNetworks

TransGrid

andSA PowerNetworks

(NSW)

49%

15%

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE

OWNERSHIP

OWNERSHIP

$10.89bn

$7.32bn

REGULATED ASSET

REGULATED AND

BASE

CONTRACTED ASSET BASE

80%17%

SKI PROPORTIONAL

SKI PROPORTIONAL

ASSET BASE(3)

ASSET BASE(3)

Renewables

BomenSolarFarm (NSW)

100%

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE OWNERSHIP

$0.18bn

CONTRACTED ASSET BASE

WAGGA

3% WAGGA, NSW

SKI PROPORTIONAL

ASSET BASE(3)

(1) As at 13 October 2020. Balance sheet and other information as at 30 June 2020 (2) Spark Infrastructure has proportional interests in $18bn of total electricity network and contracted generation assets (3) Pro forma

Spark Infrastructure I Investor Presentation I October November 2020

2

INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE FUTURE

HY2020 RESULT SUMMARY AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE

Robust cash flow from high quality network businesses

Adjusted look- through EBITDA(1)

$439m

Up 3.6%

HY2020

Distribution

7.0cps

FY2020 Distribution guidance(3)

13.5cps

at least

Regulated

Contracted

asset base(1)

asset base(2)

$6.3bn

$0.3bn

Up 3.5%(6)

Up 123.5%(6)

Growth

FFO/

capital

Net debt(5)

expenditure(4)

$144m

14.3%

Up 10.5%

Down 0.1%

  1. On an aggregated proportional basis to Spark Infrastructure
  2. Includes Bomen Solar Farm and TransGrid CAB on a proportional basis to Spark Infrastructure
  3. Subject to business conditions
  4. Represents increase in RCAB and Bomen Solar Farm acquisition and construction costs
  5. Funds From Operations (FFO)/ Net debt on a look-through basis
  6. From balance as at 30 June 19

Spark Infrastructure I Investor Presentation I October November 2020

3

Disclaimer

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 237 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2020 91,2 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 260 M 902 M 902 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
Yield 2020 6,36%
Capitalization 3 737 M 2 678 M 2 676 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales 2021 27,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 305
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,32 AUD
Last Close Price 2,15 AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Francis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Douglas Francis McTaggart Chairman
Gerard Vernon Dover Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory John Walton Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP1.91%2 653
NEXTERA ENERGY24.49%149 671
ENEL S.P.A.9.05%91 747
IBERDROLA, S.A.21.41%79 644
ORSTED A/S48.98%69 548
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.48%69 171
