Spark Infrastructure : Investor Roadshow Presentation October/November 2020

OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS
INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE FUTURE
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE - AT A GLANCE
ASX-listed owner of leading essential services infrastructure
$3.7bn MARKET CAPITALISATION(1)
S&P/ASX 100
$6.6bn REGULATED AND CONTRACTED ASSET BASE (PROPORTIONAL)
$18bn
TOTAL ELECTRICITY
NETWORK ASSETS(2)
SUPPLYING
5.0m+
HOMES AND BUSINESSES
OVER
5,400
EMPLOYEES
|
Distribution
|
Transmission
|
VictoriaPowerNetworks
|
TransGrid
|
andSA PowerNetworks
|
(NSW)
|
49%
|
15%
|
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE
|
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE
|
OWNERSHIP
|
OWNERSHIP
|
$10.89bn
|
$7.32bn
|
REGULATED ASSET
|
REGULATED AND
|
BASE
|
CONTRACTED ASSET BASE
80%17%
|
SKI PROPORTIONAL
|
SKI PROPORTIONAL
|
ASSET BASE(3)
|
ASSET BASE(3)
Renewables
BomenSolarFarm (NSW)
100%
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE OWNERSHIP
$0.18bn
CONTRACTED ASSET BASE
WAGGA
3% WAGGA, NSW
SKI PROPORTIONAL
ASSET BASE(3)
(1) As at 13 October 2020. Balance sheet and other information as at 30 June 2020 (2) Spark Infrastructure has proportional interests in $18bn of total electricity network and contracted generation assets (3) Pro forma
|
Spark Infrastructure I Investor Presentation I October November 2020
|
2
INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE FUTURE
HY2020 RESULT SUMMARY AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE
Robust cash flow from high quality network businesses
Adjusted look- through EBITDA(1)
$439m
Up 3.6%
HY2020
Distribution
7.0cps
FY2020 Distribution guidance(3)
13.5cps
at least
|
Regulated
|
Contracted
|
asset base(1)
|
asset base(2)
|
$6.3bn
|
$0.3bn
|
Up 3.5%(6)
|
Up 123.5%(6)
|
Growth
|
FFO/
|
capital
|
Net debt(5)
|
expenditure(4)
|
|
$144m
|
14.3%
|
Up 10.5%
|
Down 0.1%
-
On an aggregated proportional basis to Spark Infrastructure
-
Includes Bomen Solar Farm and TransGrid CAB on a proportional basis to Spark Infrastructure
-
Subject to business conditions
-
Represents increase in RCAB and Bomen Solar Farm acquisition and construction costs
-
Funds From Operations (FFO)/ Net debt on a look-through basis
-
From balance as at 30 June 19
|
Spark Infrastructure I Investor Presentation I October November 2020
|
3
