Spark Infrastructure : Proposed Schemes Effective

ASX RELEASE

29 November 2021

PROPOSED SCHEMES EFFECTIVE

Spark Infrastructure RE Limited (ACN 114 940 984) (in its capacity as responsible entity of Spark Infrastructure Trust (ARSN 116 870 725)) ("Spark Infrastructure") today confirms that following receipt on 26 November 2021 of Court approval in relation to the proposed creditors' scheme of arrangement (the "Creditors' Scheme") and the second judicial advice in relation to the proposed trust scheme (the "Trust Scheme" and together with the Creditors' Scheme and related transactions, the "Schemes"), pursuant to which Pika Bidco Pty Ltd, an entity owned by funds managed or advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and/or its affiliates, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, will acquire 100% of the securities in Spark Infrastructure, Spark Infrastructure has lodged an office copy of the Court order approving the Creditors' Scheme with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC"). An office copy of the Court order lodged with ASIC is set out in Annexure A to this announcement.

Spark Infrastructure has also lodged a copy of the amendment to the Spark Infrastructure Trust Constitution approved by Spark Infrastructure Securityholders at the Meetings held on 22 November 2021 with ASIC.

The Schemes are now Effective and it is expected that quotation of Spark Infrastructure securities on the ASX will be suspended from the close of trading today.

Total Cash Amount

If the Schemes are implemented on or before 31 December 2021, Spark Infrastructure Securityholders who hold Spark Infrastructure securities as at the Scheme Record Date (expected to be 7:00 pm (AEST) on 10 December 2021) will be entitled to receive the Scheme Consideration of $2.7675 per stapled security. The Scheme Consideration is in addition to the Special Distribution of $0.12 per stapled security which was announced by Spark Infrastructure on 24 November 2021. The Special Distribution is fully franked to the value of 5.14 cents per stapled security and has a record date of 1 December 2021. The Total Cash Amount that Spark Infrastructure Securityholders will be entitled to receive is $2.8875 per stapled security.

The Scheme Consideration will be paid on the Implementation Date, which is expected to be 22 December 2021, and the Special Distribution will be paid on the Special Distribution Payment Date, which will be 8 December 2021.

