Spark Infrastructure : Scheme Meetings - Chair's Address and Presentation

relation to the acquisition of all of the loan notes issued by Spark Infrastructure pursuant to the Spark Infrastructure Note Trust Deed by an entity, which I will refer to during today's meetings as Pika Bidco, a newly incorporated company owned by funds managed or advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and/or its affiliates, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, who I will refer to during today's meetings collectively as the Consortium. KKR is a leading global investment firm, OTPP is an independent statutory corporation established by the Teachers' Pension Act (Ontario) and PSP Investments is a Canadian Crown corporation, incorporated under the Public Sector Pension Investment Board Act (Canada).

The purpose of the Concurrent Creditors' Meeting is for securityholders in their capacity as holders of loan notes issued by Spark Infrastructure pursuant to the Spark Infrastructure Trust Note Trust Deed to vote on the amendment of the Spark Infrastructure Note Trust Deed and the purpose of the Trust Meeting is for securityholders in their capacity as holders of units in Spark Infrastructure Trust to vote on the amendment of the Spark Infrastructure Trust Constitution and the proposed trust scheme in relation to the acquisition of all of the units in Spark Infrastructure Trust by Pika Bidco.

I have been appointed as the Chair of the meetings by the responsible entity of Spark Infrastructure Trust in accordance with section 252S of the Corporations Act.

As a consequence of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are hosting the meetings virtually. If we experience any technical issues during today's meetings that may result in a significant number of securityholders being unable to reasonably participate, I will adjourn the meetings. If that occurs, we will lodge an ASX release that sets out the details of the reconvened meetings. We would hope that any technical issues could be resolved quickly, and the reconvened meetings held later today. Please check the ASX if this eventuates.

I would like to begin by introducing my fellow Directors who are joining us online today, along with representatives of Senior Management and our legal adviser, Herbert Smith Freehills.

Mr Greg Martin is an independent non-executive director and is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee.

Mr Andrew Fay is an independent non-executive director and is a member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the Nomination Committee.

Mr Miles George is an independent non-executive director and is a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the Nomination Committee.