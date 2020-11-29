Spark Infrastructure : TransGrid Services $125M Funding Commitment from CEFC

Monday, 30 November 2020
TransGrid Services Secures $125 million Funding Commitment from Clean Energy Finance Corporation ('CEFC')
Please find attached Spark Infrastructure's announcement in relation to TransGrid Services funding commitment from CEFC.
ASX RELEASE
30 November 2020
TRANSGRID SERVICES SECURES $125 MILLION FUNDING COMMITMENT
FROM CLEAN ENERGY FINANCE CORPORATION
Spark Infrastructure confirms that TransGrid Services, has reached agreement with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation ('CEFC'), for a $125 million corporate debt facility. The CEFC has committed the funds on behalf of the Australian Government to help finance the development of grid infrastructure critical to the delivery of the Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro project.
In its first major grid infrastructure investment, the CEFC will fund TransGrid Services to increase the amount of reliable and secure electricity to the National Energy Market (NEM). TransGrid Services is the unregulated business of TransGrid, in which Spark Infrastructure holds a 15.01% interest, and is a provider of contestable transmission load and grid connections in NSW and the ACT.
The CEFC corporate debt facility with TransGrid Services is part of a complex project to connect Snowy
2.0 to the NEM. TransGrid Services will draw on the CEFC finance to design, construct, operate and maintain a new 330kV switching station and associated transmission lines as part of its agreement with Snowy Hydro Limited to provide connection services for 30 years. The AEMO 2020 Integrated System Plan identified Snowy 2.0 as a critical project for NSW and the NEM, with the potential to unlock the value of both existing and new renewable energy, while delivering reliable energy to consumers.
