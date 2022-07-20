SPARK : CVs - Board Candidates

SPARK NETWORKS SE Election of Administrative Board members This document presents the candidates up for election as members of the Administrative Board:

Eric Eichmann Managing Director of Spark Networks SE; resident in Montclair (New Jersey), USA. Eric Eichmann joined Spark Networks in November 2019 as Chief Executive Officer. Until 2018 Mr. Eichmann was with Criteo S.A. since April 2013 where he hold the position of CEO since 2015. Prior to joining Criteo, Eric was COO at Living Social and at Rosetta Stone, SVP of Advertising Operations and Technology at AOL, and Eric was also a senior engagement manager at McKinsey & Company. Eric holds a master's degree in computer engineering from EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. Mr. Eichmann was already selected to our Board of Directors in the past because of his particular knowledge and experience in global public companies, technology and product development, and consumer and marketing driven businesses.

Ulrike Handel I/II Ulrike Handel is an accomplished CEO with more than 25 years of experience in the media and digital industry. Among other things, she held various management positions at Axel Springer SE and, as CEO, was responsible for the turnaround of the listed ad pepper media group. Her strong leadership qualities and ability to rapidly create international high performing teams with a winning culture allow her to succeed with both startups and large corporations. In her latest position, Dr. Handel was CEO of Dentsu (Germany & DACH), responsible for the transformation of the more than 3000 employees into an international marketing services group for digital consulting and transformation. Moreover she has been a member of Dentsu's EMEA Exec team and Dentsu's Global Operating Committee. Dr. Handel primarily focuses on the development of sustainable business models based on technology innovation, the digital transformation of companies and cultural change management. She uses a strong entrepreneurial and collaborative approach to create and execute a vision, delivering strong results, focused on sustainable outcomes and structures. She has a long lasting-standing career as a board member for a multitude of well known and high performing companies, including ad pepper media International N.V., Stepstone ASA, Namics AG, and is currently serving as Supervisory Board Member at Compugroup Medical SE & Co.KGaA and as a Supervisory Board Member for various also Private Equity-backed companies.

Ulrike Handel II/II She has received several awards for her work - including the "Helga-Stödter-Award für Mixed Leadership" in 2019, the Emotion Award "Women in Leadership" and "Ad Age: Women to Watch Europe " in 2018. In 2015, she received the "Manager of the Year" Award from the female leadership organization "Generation CEO". She is a member of transatlantic organization Atlantik Brücke, Hamburg Chamber of Commerce (Member of the Innovation Committee), European Center for Digital Competitiveness (at ESCP Berlin), Club of European Female Entrepreneurs, 2hearts community (supporting great talents with immigration background in Europe's tech industry), Leaders for Climate Action and Generation CEO (Exclusive Club for female CEOs and Supervisory Board Members). Ulrike Handel studied media management and economics in Hanover and Madison, Wisconsin. In addition, she holds a PhD in media studies from the University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands.