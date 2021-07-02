|
SPARK : AGM 2021 Information Table 3A-F English
INFORMATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 125 (1) IN CONJUNCTION WITH SECTION 125 (5)
GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTG), ARTICLE 4 (1), TABLE 3 OF THE ANNEX OF THE
COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING REGULATION (EU) 2018/1212
|
|
Type of information
|
|
Description
|
|
|
A. Specification of the message
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the event
|
|
SparkoHV20210811
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Type of message
|
|
Notice of annual shareholder's meeting
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: NEWM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Specification of the issuer
|
1.
|
ISIN
|
|
US8465171002
|
|
|
|
1. ISIN
|
|
DE000A2E4RU2
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Name des Emittenten
|
|
Spark Networks SE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C. Specification of the meeting
|
1.
|
Date of the General Meeting
|
|
August 11, 2021
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: 20210811
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Time of the General Meeting (UTC)
|
|
16.00 hrs (CEST)
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: 14.00 hrs (UTC)
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Type of General Meeting
|
|
Ordinary General Meeting
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: GMET
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Location of the General Meeting
|
|
Location according to the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG):
|
|
|
|
Grünebaum Gesellschaft für Event-Logistik GmbH, Leibnizstraße 38,
|
|
|
|
10625 Berlin, Germany
|
|
|
|
URL to the AGM portal to follow the audio and video transmission of
|
|
|
|
the AGM as well as to execute shareholder's rights:
|
|
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Record Date
|
|
Technical record date: August 4, 2021, 24.00 hrs (MESZ)
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: 20210804
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
|
|
|
D. Participation* in the general meeting - Participation via voting by electronic postal vote
|
1.
|
Method of participation by shareholder
|
Voting by electronic postal vote via the AGM portal
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: EV
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Issuer deadline for the notification of
|
Registration for the General Meeting by August 4, 2021, 24.00 hrs
|
participation
|
(CEST), the date and time of receipt being decisive
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: 20210804, 22.00 hrs (UTC)
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Issuer deadline for voting
|
Voting by electronic postal vote via the AGM portal: until immediately
|
|
|
before the beginning of the vote during the virtual General Meeting on
|
|
|
August 11, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20210811
D. Participation* in the general meeting - Participation by means of granting a power of attorney and
providing instructions to the Company proxies
|
1. Method of participation by shareholder
|
|
Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a power of attorney
|
|
|
and providing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: PX
|
|
|
|
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
|
|
Registration for the General Meeting by August 4, 2021, 24.00 hrs
|
participation
|
|
(CEST), the date and time of receipt being decisive
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: 20210804, 22.00 hrs (UTC)
|
|
|
|
3. Issuer deadline for voting
|
|
Granting a power of attorney and issuing instructions to the proxy
|
|
|
representatives appointed by the Company in writing or in text form by
|
|
|
e-mail: August 10, 2021, 24.00 hrs (MESZ)
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: 20210810, 22.00 hrs (UTC)
|
|
|
Granting a power of attorney and issuing instructions to the proxy
|
|
|
representatives appointed by the Company electronically via the AGM
|
|
|
portal until immediately before the beginning of the voting procedure
|
|
|
during the virtual Annual General Meeting on August 11, 2021
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: 20210811
|
|
|
D. Participation* in the general meeting - Participation via proxy to third party
|
1. Method of participation by shareholder
|
|
Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a power of attorney to
|
|
|
a third party
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: PX
|
|
|
|
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
|
|
Registration for the General Meeting by August 4, 2021, 24.00 hrs
|
participation
|
|
(CEST), the date and time of receipt being decisive
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: 20210804, 22.00 hrs (UTC)
|
|
|
|
3. Issuer deadline for voting
|
|
Granting a power of attorney to a proxy in writing or via e-mail: August
|
|
|
10, 2021, 24.00 hrs (CEST)
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: 20210810, 22.00 hrs (UTC)
|
|
|
Granting a power of attorney to a proxy via the AGM portal
|
|
|
immediately before the beginning of the vote during the virtual Annual
|
|
|
General Meeting on August 11, 2021
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
2018/1212: 20210811
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 1
|
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2. Title of the agenda item
|
|
Presentation of the adopted Annual Financial Statements, the
|
|
|
approved Consolidated Financial Statements and the combined
|
|
|
management report of Spark Networks SE and the Group for the year
|
|
|
ended 31 December 2020 as well as the report of the Administrative
|
|
|
Board for the financial year 2020
|
|
|
2
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 2
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Resolution on the discharge of the Managing Directors for the
|
|
|
|
financial year 2020
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Administrative
|
|
|
|
Board for the financial year 2020
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 4
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Appointment of the Auditor for the Financial Statements and for the
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Financial Statements as well as for review of interim
|
|
|
|
financial reports and ratification of independent registered public
|
|
|
|
accounting
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 a)
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
5 a)
|
|
|
|
3
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Eric
|
|
|
|
Eichman
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 b)
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
5 b)
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: David
|
|
|
|
Khalil
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 c)
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
5 c)
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Bradley J.
|
|
|
|
Goldberg
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 d)
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
5 d)
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Colleen
|
|
|
|
Birdnow Brown
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 e)
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
5 e)
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Axel Peter
|
|
|
|
Hefer
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 f)
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
5 f)
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Chelsea
|
|
|
|
Grayson
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 g)
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
5 g)
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: g)
|
|
|
|
Bangaly Kaba
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
|
|
https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting
|
materials
|
|
|
4.
|
Vote
|
|
Binding vote
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: BV
|
|
|
|
5. Alternative voting options
|
|
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
|
|
|
|
Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
|
|
|
|
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Agenda - Agenda item 6
|
1.
|
Unique identifier of the agenda item
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Title of the agenda item
|
|
Resolution on the increase of the size of the Administrative Board to
|
|
|
|
eight members and the election of one additional member of the
|
|
|
|
Administrative Board
|
|
|
|
(here: Joe Whitters)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
