SPARK : AGM 2021 Information Table 3A-F English

    LOV   US8465171002

SPARK NETWORKS SE

(LOV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 07/02 04:26:06 pm
5.0850 USD   -2.02%
10:11aSPARK  : AGM 2021 Revocation Power of Attorney
PU
10:11aSPARK  : AGM 2021 Shareholder Rights
PU
10:11aSPARK  : AGM 2021 Data Protection Rights for Shareholders
PU
INFORMATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 125 (1) IN CONJUNCTION WITH SECTION 125 (5)

GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTG), ARTICLE 4 (1), TABLE 3 OF THE ANNEX OF THE

COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING REGULATION (EU) 2018/1212

Type of information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1.

Unique identifier of the event

SparkoHV20210811

2.

Type of message

Notice of annual shareholder's meeting

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: NEWM

B. Specification of the issuer

1.

ISIN

US8465171002

1. ISIN

DE000A2E4RU2

2.

Name des Emittenten

Spark Networks SE

C. Specification of the meeting

1.

Date of the General Meeting

August 11, 2021

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20210811

2.

Time of the General Meeting (UTC)

16.00 hrs (CEST)

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 14.00 hrs (UTC)

3.

Type of General Meeting

Ordinary General Meeting

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: GMET

4.

Location of the General Meeting

Location according to the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG):

Grünebaum Gesellschaft für Event-Logistik GmbH, Leibnizstraße 38,

10625 Berlin, Germany

URL to the AGM portal to follow the audio and video transmission of

the AGM as well as to execute shareholder's rights:

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

5.

Record Date

Technical record date: August 4, 2021, 24.00 hrs (MESZ)

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20210804

6.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

D. Participation* in the general meeting - Participation via voting by electronic postal vote

1.

Method of participation by shareholder

Voting by electronic postal vote via the AGM portal

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: EV

2.

Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting by August 4, 2021, 24.00 hrs

participation

(CEST), the date and time of receipt being decisive

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20210804, 22.00 hrs (UTC)

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

Voting by electronic postal vote via the AGM portal: until immediately

before the beginning of the vote during the virtual General Meeting on

August 11, 2021

1

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20210811

D. Participation* in the general meeting - Participation by means of granting a power of attorney and

providing instructions to the Company proxies

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a power of attorney

and providing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: PX

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting by August 4, 2021, 24.00 hrs

participation

(CEST), the date and time of receipt being decisive

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20210804, 22.00 hrs (UTC)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting a power of attorney and issuing instructions to the proxy

representatives appointed by the Company in writing or in text form by

e-mail: August 10, 2021, 24.00 hrs (MESZ)

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20210810, 22.00 hrs (UTC)

Granting a power of attorney and issuing instructions to the proxy

representatives appointed by the Company electronically via the AGM

portal until immediately before the beginning of the voting procedure

during the virtual Annual General Meeting on August 11, 2021

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20210811

D. Participation* in the general meeting - Participation via proxy to third party

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a power of attorney to

a third party

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: PX

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting by August 4, 2021, 24.00 hrs

participation

(CEST), the date and time of receipt being decisive

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20210804, 22.00 hrs (UTC)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting a power of attorney to a proxy in writing or via e-mail: August

10, 2021, 24.00 hrs (CEST)

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20210810, 22.00 hrs (UTC)

Granting a power of attorney to a proxy via the AGM portal

immediately before the beginning of the vote during the virtual Annual

General Meeting on August 11, 2021

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20210811

E. Agenda - Agenda item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted Annual Financial Statements, the

approved Consolidated Financial Statements and the combined

management report of Spark Networks SE and the Group for the year

ended 31 December 2020 as well as the report of the Administrative

Board for the financial year 2020

2

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

5. Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the Managing Directors for the

financial year 2020

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Administrative

Board for the financial year 2020

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2.

Title of the agenda item

Appointment of the Auditor for the Financial Statements and for the

Consolidated Financial Statements as well as for review of interim

financial reports and ratification of independent registered public

accounting

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 a)

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5 a)

3

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Eric

Eichman

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 b)

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5 b)

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: David

Khalil

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 c)

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5 c)

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Bradley J.

Goldberg

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 d)

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5 d)

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Colleen

Birdnow Brown

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

4

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 e)

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5 e)

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Axel Peter

Hefer

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 f)

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5 f)

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: Chelsea

Grayson

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 g)

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5 g)

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the members of the Administrative Board, here: g)

Bangaly Kaba

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 6

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

6

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the increase of the size of the Administrative Board to

eight members and the election of one additional member of the

Administrative Board

(here: Joe Whitters)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Spark Networks SE published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 14:10:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
