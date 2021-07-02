SPARK : AGM 2021 Information Table 3A-F English

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4. Vote

5. Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 2

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the discharge of the Managing Directors for the

financial year 2020

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4. Vote Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 3

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Administrative

Board for the financial year 2020

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4. Vote Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 4

2. Title of the agenda item Appointment of the Auditor for the Financial Statements and for the

Consolidated Financial Statements as well as for review of interim

financial reports and ratification of independent registered public

accounting

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

materials

4. Vote Binding vote

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

Format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5 a)