SPARK : AGM 2021 Invitation to AGM (Convenience Translation)

- convenience translation only -

2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) (SER) unless otherwise provided for by any more specific rules of the SER.

2. RESOLUTION ON THE DISCHARGE OF THE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

The Administrative Board proposes to resolve, that the Managing Directors who were in office in the financial year 2020 shall be granted discharge for this period.

3. RESOLUTION ON THE DISCHARGE OF THE MEMBERS OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE BOARD FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

The Administrative Board proposes to resolve, that the members of the Administrative Board who were in office in the financial year 2020 shall be granted discharge for this period.

4. APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITOR FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND FOR THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS WELL AS FOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTS AND RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

The Audit Committee of Spark Networks SE ("Spark") has selected BDO USA, LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2021, and BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Katharina-Heinroth-Ufer 1, 10787 Berlin, Germany as local statutory auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (collectively, "BDO").

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders are being asked to ratify the appointment of BDO as our auditor for the financial statements and for the consolidated financial statements as well as for review of interim financial reports for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Under mandatory German corporate law the Annual Meeting must elect the auditor of the company for the current fiscal year. If this proposal does not receive the affirmative approval of a majority of the votes cast on the proposal and if an auditor has not been elected by the end of the ongoing financial year, the Local Court of Munich, Germany shall appoint the auditor at the request of the legal