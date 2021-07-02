SPARK : AGM 2021 Invitation to AGM (Convenience Translation)
07/02/2021 | 10:11am EDT
SPARK NETWORKS SE
Munich
ISIN DE000A2E4RU2
ISIN US8465171002 (ADR)
INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN THE FORM OF A
VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WITHOUT THE PHYSICAL
PRESENCE OF SHAREHOLDERS OR THEIR PROXIES
on
Wednesday, 11 August 2021, at 4 p.m. CEST
in the office premises of Grünebaum Gesellschaft für Event Logistik mbH,
Leibnizstraße 38, 10625 Berlin,
the Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE, with registered seat in Munich,
will be held in the form of a virtual annual general meeting without the physical
presence of shareholders or their proxies.
We cordially invite our shareholders to the virtual Annual General Meeting.
The entire Annual General Meeting will be broadcasted live on the Internet with video and audio transmission. Voting rights may only be exercised by absentee vote or by granting power of attorney to the Company proxy. The location of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the Stock Corporation Act is Leibnizstraße 38, 10625 Berlin. For further details in this regard and on shareholder rights and shareholder proxies, please refer to the further information and instructions printed after the agenda.
AGENDA
1. PRESENTATION OF THE ADOPTED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, THE APPROVED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT OF SPARK NETWORKS SE AND THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 AS WELL AS THE REPORT OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE BOARD FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
The adopted annual financial statements, the approved consolidated financial statements and the combined management report of Spark Networks SE and the group for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as the report of the Administrative Board for the financial year 2020 are available on the Company's website at:
and will be explained in more detail during the Annual Meeting.
In accordance with statutory provisions under applicable German law, no resolution by the Annual Meeting is proposed for this proposal no. 1 because the Administrative Board has already approved the adopted annual financial statements as well as the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020. Thus, the annual financial statements for the financial year 2020 have been established in accordance with Art. 9 (1) lit. c) ii), Art. 10 SE-Regulation in conjunction with Sec. 172 German Stock Corporation Act*. Therefore, approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2020 by the Annual General Meeting is not required, Art. 9 (1) lit. c) ii), Art. 10 SE Regulation in conjunction with Sec. 173 German Stock Corporation Act. For other documents referred to in this proposal no. 1, German statutory law only provides for a general information to the shareholders but no resolution by the Annual Meeting.
For information purposes, also an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, containing consolidated financial information will be accessible on the Company's website.
The relevant provisions for stock corporations domiciled in Germany, in particular the provisions of the HGB and the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG), apply to the Company due to the conflict-of-law rules set out in Art. 5, Art. 9 (1) lit. c) ii), Art. 53 as well as Art. 61 of Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of October 8,
2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) (SER) unless otherwise provided for by any more specific rules of the SER.
2. RESOLUTION ON THE DISCHARGE OF THE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
The Administrative Board proposes to resolve, that the Managing Directors who were in office in the financial year 2020 shall be granted discharge for this period.
3. RESOLUTION ON THE DISCHARGE OF THE MEMBERS OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE BOARD FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
The Administrative Board proposes to resolve, that the members of the Administrative Board who were in office in the financial year 2020 shall be granted discharge for this period.
4. APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITOR FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND FOR THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS WELL AS FOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTS AND RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
The Audit Committee of Spark Networks SE ("Spark") has selected BDO USA, LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2021, and BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Katharina-Heinroth-Ufer 1, 10787 Berlin, Germany as local statutory auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (collectively, "BDO").
At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders are being asked to ratify the appointment of BDO as our auditor for the financial statements and for the consolidated financial statements as well as for review of interim financial reports for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Under mandatory German corporate law the Annual Meeting must elect the auditor of the company for the current fiscal year. If this proposal does not receive the affirmative approval of a majority of the votes cast on the proposal and if an auditor has not been elected by the end of the ongoing financial year, the Local Court of Munich, Germany shall appoint the auditor at the request of the legal
representatives, the Administrative Board or a shareholder of Spark Networks SE.
Principal Policy on Audit Committee Pre-Approval of Audit and Permissible Non- Audit Services of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Our Audit Committee generally pre-approves all audit and permissible non-audit services provided by the independent registered public accounting firm. These services may include audit services, audit-related services, tax services and other services. Pre-approval is detailed as to the particular service or category of services and is generally subject to a specific budget. The independent registered public accounting firm and management are required to periodically report to the Audit Committee regarding the extent of services provided by the independent registered public accounting firm in accordance with this pre-approval, and the fees for the services performed to date. Our Audit Committee may also pre-approve particular services on a case-by-case basis. All of the services relating to the fees described in the table above were approved by our Audit Committee.
Change in Accountants
On June 3, 2021, the Audit Committed dismissed KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Klingelhöferstraße 18, 10785 Berlin, Germany ("KPMG") as independent auditors. On June 3, 2021, the Audit Committee approved BDO USA, LLP as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, and BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as the Company's local statutory auditor, in each case subject to approval by our shareholders at this Annual Meeting.
KPMG issued a report on our audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020. During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the subsequent interim period through June 3, 2021, there were no disagreements (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) between the Company and KPMG on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures which, if not resolved to KPMG's satisfaction, would have caused KPMG to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with their reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for
