SPARK : AGM 2021 Revocation Power of Attorney

07/02/2021 | 10:11am EDT
REVOCATION OF ELECTRONIC POSTAL VOTE OR PROXY

for shareholder's number ___________________ for _____________ ordinary shares in Spark Networks SE

I/We

______________________________________________ hereby revoke

Authorising person's name

  • my/our electronic postal votes,
  • the proxy I/we issued to the Company proxies of Spark Networks SE, Ms Mareike Kuliberda and Ms Katrin Bahlo, both employees of Link Market Services GmbH, business address Munich,
  • the proxy I/we issued to

Mr./Ms. _____________________________________

Authorised representative's name

resident in ________________________________

Town/City of residence

to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE convened for August 11, 2021 and to exercise my/our voting rights.

_______________________

_______________________________________________________

Place, Date

Authorising person's signature or other completion of the declaration

in accordance with Section 126b of the German Civil Code (BGB)

Notes:

  • Revocations of electronic postal votes have to be submitted in writing no later than August 10, 2021, 24:00 hrs (CEST) to the following address: Spark Networks SE, c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich or via email to namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de. Revocation of electronic postal votes via our AGM-Portal at https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meetingis possible until the beginning of the voting on the day of the Annual General Meeting on August 11, 2021.
  • Should you wish to revoke a proxy issued to the Company proxies, please send your revocation no later than August 10, 2021, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt - to the following address: Spark Networks SE, c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich, Germany or by e-mail to: namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de. Revocation of a proxy to the Company proxies via our AGM-Portal at https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meetingis possible until the beginning of the voting on the day of the Annual General Meeting on August 11, 2021.
  • Revocations of proxy must be made in text form (§ 126b BGB) unless the proxy is given to banks or other persons or institutions with equivalent status pursuant to § 135 AktG as well as to shareholders' associations or other persons with equivalent status pursuant to § 135 AktG.
  • Should you wish to revoke a proxy issued to an authorised representative you may notify the authorised representative thereby authorised of such revocation or alternatively notify the company as well. Should you wish to notify the company of such revocation, please forward your revocation up to August 10, 2021, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt - to the following address: Spark Networks SE, c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich, Germany or by e-mail to: namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de. Revocation of a proxy via our AGM-Portal at https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meetingis possible until the beginning of the voting on the day of the Annual General Meeting on August 11, 2021.

Disclaimer

Spark Networks SE published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 14:10:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
