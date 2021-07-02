SPARK : AGM 2021 Revocation Power of Attorney

for shareholder's number ___________________ for _____________ ordinary shares in Spark Networks SE

the proxy I/we issued to the Company proxies of Spark Networks SE, Ms Mareike Kuliberda and Ms Katrin Bahlo, both employees of Link Market Services GmbH, business address Munich,

Mr./Ms. _____________________________________

Authorised representative's name

resident in ________________________________

Town/City of residence

to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE convened for August 11, 2021 and to exercise my/our voting rights.

Notes:

Revocations of electronic postal votes have to be submitted in writing no later than August 10, 2021, 24:00 hrs (CEST) to the following address: Spark Networks SE, c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich or via email to namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de . Revocation of electronic postal votes via our AGM-Portal at https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

Should you wish to revoke a proxy issued to the Company proxies, please send your revocation no later than August 10, 2021, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt - to the following address: Spark Networks SE, c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich, Germany or by e-mail to: namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de . Revocation of a proxy to the Company proxies via our AGM-Portal at https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/annual-meeting

Revocations of proxy must be made in text form (§ 126b BGB) unless the proxy is given to banks or other persons or institutions with equivalent status pursuant to § 135 AktG as well as to shareholders' associations or other persons with equivalent status pursuant to § 135 AktG.