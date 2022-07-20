Spark : Board Report

Administrative Board, in a timely manner and in detail, both in writing and verbally, about its progress to strengthen its Brand position, to generate increased awareness of the Company's Brands and Products, to drive operational and organizational efficiencies, assess its approach on investor relations, managing Cyber Security and other operational and compliance risks, as well as about the current situation of the Company. The managing directors also addressed and dealt with all deviations from the initial planning, which occurred in the course of business in due time and explained to the Administrative Board any deviations and the necessary corrective measures. The subject and scope of the reports of the managing directors thus met the requirements defined by law and by the Administrative Board. In addition to the reports, the Administrative Board has frequently requested additional information from the managing directors. The managing directors attended the meetings of the Administrative Board to report directly and provide in person support by discussing and answering questions from its members, however, the Administrative Board has regularly held meetings without the presence of the managing directors as well. Strategic or financial transactions of significance in 2021 that required approval by the Administrative Board were discussed with the managing directors and reviewed in detail. The focus was on the advantages and disadvantages as well as the further consequences of the relevant transaction, engagement with key investors, management of the Company's current debt facility, strengthening of the financial organization and impact of the pandemic of the company's performance.

The entire Administrative Board was kept well informed in the periods between its meetings and those of its committees. This way, the strategy, the current business development, the situation of the Company, as well as key aspects and decisions were regularly discussed by the managing directors and the Administrative Board. The Chairman and upon August 2021 the chairwoman of the Administrative Board were also immediately informed by the managing directors of all material events relevant for the situation of the Company and its management. The Audit Committee and the Administrative Board reviewed and discussed the monthly performance as well as the quarterly figures and financial statements of the Company and reports of the Company during the 2021 financial year. All members of the Administrative Board attended all meetings of the Administrative Board virtually or in person but for the meeting on August 25, 2021 where Axel Hefer and Bangaly Kaba did not attend.

Topics of Administrative Board Meetings

The Administrative Board held 11 meetings in 2021: Due to the global pandemic, the Administrative Board meetings were held mostly via video conference with two in person meetings in Q2 and Q3 2021. In addition, the Administrative Board has passed several resolutions by way of circular voting.

The individual meetings had the following content:

On January 20, 2021, the Administrative Board discussed results for 2020 and approved the budget for 2021.