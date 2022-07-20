Spark : Board Report

The 2021 financial year was one of progress for Spark Networks SE (the "Company"). In 2021, the Company continued to integrate the "Zoosk" brand into its portfolio of dating brands and generate corresponding operational synergies. The Company also enhanced the Zoosk product offering with exciting new features - Zoosk Live and Zoosk Great Dates - to drive social interaction and made investments into the Tech, Brand and Finance organizations to build a strong framework for its future growth. Under the leadership of Eric Eichmann as CEO, the Company continued to strengthen its core functions, growing its legacy platforms EliteSingles, Silver Singles and Christian Mingle and worked to stabilize the commercial performance of the Zoosk platform.
Currently, our family of brands serve roughly four million page views per day of singles searching for serious relationships and millions of paid subscribers per year, making Spark the fourth largest online subscription-based dating company across North American and Europe. With this scaled platform, Spark has a large growth opportunity ahead of it and with a new credit facility in place, it now has the financial flexibility to begin executing on a strong and well-developed roadmap of strategies and investments that it believes will drive growth in 2022 and beyond. With the right talent in place, the right product strategy, scalable technology and financial flexibility Spark is well positioned to return to growing its revenue.
Spark Networks SE was formed on March 29, 2017, under the company name "Blitz- 17-655 SE" as a shelf company and was acquired on April 12, 2017 by Affinitas GmbH with the purpose of becoming the ultimate parent company upon completion of the cross-border merger between Spark Networks Inc. in the United States and Affinitas GmbH in Germany. As part of the merger transaction on August 24, 2017, Blitz-17-655 SE was renamed Spark Networks SE. Spark Networks SE had not performed any activities prior to the merger, except those concerning the creation and implementation of the merger.
The management of the Spark Networks SE is the responsibility of a single company organ, the Administrative Board according to the single-tier system pursuant to Art. 43 - 45 SE Regulation in conjunction with Sections 20 et seq. of the German SE Implementation Act (SE- Ausführungsgesetz, "SEAG"). The Administrative Board determines the Company's basic
EU-317590
business strategies and monitors the implementation of said strategies carried out by the managing directors. The managing directors manage the Company's business, represent the Company in and out of court and are bound by instructions from the Administrative Board.
On August 11, 2021, the Company's Annual General Meeting increased the number of members of the Administrative Board from seven to eight, effective as of the end of such Annual General Meeting.
In 2021, the members of the Administrative Board were in constant contact with the managing directors of Spark Networks SE in order to regularly analyze and assess the situation of the Company and to discuss significant aspects relating to the stabilization of the performance of its core assets, the realignment of the Company's strategy, the changes with regard to senior management, relevant improvements to address the company's material weaknesses as shown under the 2020 audit and the Company's obligations under its then current debt facility. Another focus was the management of risks arising from the global pandemic in connection with "mobile work" and any cyber security risks.
Management supervision and advice
In 2021, the Administrative Board performed its tasks provided by law, the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure of the Administrative Board, the Charters of the Committees of the Administrative Board, Corporate Governance Guidelines of the Administrative Board and Code of Ethics of the Company with utmost diligence. The Administrative Board regularly advised and monitored the managing directors of Spark Networks SE with regard to the Company's business operations, including but not limited to the planning and implementation of the Company's short-term and long-term financial and strategic planning. The Administrative Board also reviewed in detail the management of compliance and other risks.
In 2021, the Administrative Board and the managing directors exchanged views and regularly discussed
the status of the implementation of the business strategy with regard to the synergies resulting from the acquisition of Zoosk Inc.;
the strategic alignment of the Company with regard to market trends and industry dynamics;
the impact of a global pandemic and the changed processes;
the hiring of a new CFO and stabilization of processes about SOX and further financial compliance and
the engagement of the company with its investors and the market to generate shareholder value.
The Administrative Board was directly involved in all important decisions for Spark Networks SE at an early stage in accordance with the law and company's Articles of Association as well as the rules of procedure for the Administrative Board. The managing directors informed the
EU-317590
Administrative Board, in a timely manner and in detail, both in writing and verbally, about its progress to strengthen its Brand position, to generate increased awareness of the Company's Brands and Products, to drive operational and organizational efficiencies, assess its approach on investor relations, managing Cyber Security and other operational and compliance risks, as well as about the current situation of the Company. The managing directors also addressed and dealt with all deviations from the initial planning, which occurred in the course of business in due time and explained to the Administrative Board any deviations and the necessary corrective measures. The subject and scope of the reports of the managing directors thus met the requirements defined by law and by the Administrative Board. In addition to the reports, the Administrative Board has frequently requested additional information from the managing directors. The managing directors attended the meetings of the Administrative Board to report directly and provide in person support by discussing and answering questions from its members, however, the Administrative Board has regularly held meetings without the presence of the managing directors as well. Strategic or financial transactions of significance in 2021 that required approval by the Administrative Board were discussed with the managing directors and reviewed in detail. The focus was on the advantages and disadvantages as well as the further consequences of the relevant transaction, engagement with key investors, management of the Company's current debt facility, strengthening of the financial organization and impact of the pandemic of the company's performance.
The entire Administrative Board was kept well informed in the periods between its meetings and those of its committees. This way, the strategy, the current business development, the situation of the Company, as well as key aspects and decisions were regularly discussed by the managing directors and the Administrative Board. The Chairman and upon August 2021 the chairwoman of the Administrative Board were also immediately informed by the managing directors of all material events relevant for the situation of the Company and its management. The Audit Committee and the Administrative Board reviewed and discussed the monthly performance as well as the quarterly figures and financial statements of the Company and reports of the Company during the 2021 financial year. All members of the Administrative Board attended all meetings of the Administrative Board virtually or in person but for the meeting on August 25, 2021 where Axel Hefer and Bangaly Kaba did not attend.
Topics of Administrative Board Meetings
The Administrative Board held 11 meetings in 2021: Due to the global pandemic, the Administrative Board meetings were held mostly via video conference with two in person meetings in Q2 and Q3 2021. In addition, the Administrative Board has passed several resolutions by way of circular voting.
The individual meetings had the following content:
On January 20, 2021, the Administrative Board discussed results for 2020 and approved the budget for 2021.
EU-317590
On February 18, 2021, the Administrative Board approved the terms of the separation agreement with the Company's then current CFO by circular motion.
On March 1 and 2, 2021, the Administrative Board discussed market and industry dynamics the current performance of the business and based on these insight the strategic initiatives for 2021 and beyond. The Administrative Board further resolved on the revocation of the company's then current CFO as managing director of the Company.
On March 4, 2021, the Administrative Board discussed a Letter of Default by the Company's then current lenders and consecutive waiver terms. The waiver was approved by circular motion on March 5, 2021.
On March 24, 2021, discussions around the Company's business strategy continued.
On March 30, 2021 the Administrative Board approved the Company's 10k for the fiscal year 2020 and based on the recommendation by the Nominating, Governance and Compensation Committee the target goals for the Managing Directors 2021 and the bonus payments in accordance with the target achievements for 2020 by circular motion.
On May 11, 2021 the Administrative Board and management discussed the Company's Corporate Strategy. The Board resolved on the appointment of Yoon Um as Principal Financial Officer.
On May 15, 2021, the 10Q for the fiscal quarter ending on March 31, 2021 was approved by circular resolution.
On May 28, 2021, the Administrative Board discussed the status of the audit of the Company's 2020 stand-alone and consolidated financial statements and prepared for the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting; the compliance declaration and the report of the Administrative Board for the year 2020 were approved.
On June 2, 2021, the Company's consolidated Financials according to IFRS and the Company's stand-alone Financials according to German GAAP were approved by the Administrative Board by circular resolution.
On June 9, 2021 the Administrative Board approved the Date and Agenda of the Company's AGM, the filing of respective Proxy and the signature of the Managing Director Service Agreement with David Clark as the Company's new CFO by circular motion.
EU-317590
In its in-person meeting on July 21, 2021 the Administrative Board discussed in detail the current performance of the Company and the then current risk assessment. The Administrative Board resolved on the appointment of David Clark as CFO of the Spark Group. The Administrative Board further passed several resolutions affecting representation authority for the company's affiliates.
On August 11, 2021, the Administrative Board set up its Committees by circular motion and elected its Chairwoman, its Vice-Chairman and the Chairs of its Committees in a call on August 15, 2021.
On August 23, 2021, the 10Q for the fiscal quarter ending on June 30, 2021 was approved by circular resolution.
On August 25, 2021, the Administrative Board discussed the company's engagement with its stakeholders and its approach on Investor Relations.
On November 9, 2021, the Administrative Board met in person and discussed and reviewed in addition to the current business development, the direction and strategy for 2022 and beyond. The Administrative Board further dealt with the topic of governance and was briefed on current legal developments as well as the current risk assessment.
On November 12, 2021, the Administrative Board approved the 10Q for the fiscal quarter ending on September 30, 2021 by circular resolution.
On December 16, 2021, the Administrative Board focused on the status of the operating business and the budget for 2022.
Between Sep 14 and Dec 31, 2021 the Administrative Board held 6 ad-hoc meetings with the Company's CEO and CFO to discuss performance and strategy. These meetings were attended by the Chairwoman, the Chair of the Audit Committee and Nominating Governance and Compensation Committee, other members of the Administrative Board were invited optionally.
Corporate Governance
In 2021, the Administrative Board discussed and monitored the process and implementation of compliance with the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code ("DCGK"), taking into account the Company's single-tier system. The Administrative Board addressed and reviewed exceptions to be disclosed in the declaration of conformity according to Section 161
EU-317590
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.