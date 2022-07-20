Spark : Data protection notices

Data protection information for shareholders of Spark Networks SE

We are writing to inform you about the collecting and processing of your personal data by Spark Networks SE, Munich (the "Company"), and the rights granted to you according to data protection law, especially the General Data Protection Regulation (Datenschutz-Grundverordnung).

Who is responsible for personal data processing?

Spark Networks SE Kohlfurter Straße 41/43 10999 Berlin legal@spark.net

Purposes and legal bases of the processing of your personal data and the sources of this data:

The protection of your personal data is important to us. We process your personal data exclusively in compliance with the applicable legal regulations, in particular, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the German Federal Data Protection Act (Bundesdatenschutzgesetz - BDSG), the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) and all other relevant legal provisions.

Spark Networks SE shares are registered shares. In the case of registered shares, section 67 AktG requires that information be entered in the share register of the Company, stating the name, date of birth and the address of the shareholder, as well as the number of shares or the share number; and in the case of par-value shares, the amount. Each shareholder is generally obligated to provide the Company with this information.

Furthermore, we process personal data that you provide to us when you register for a shareholders' meeting, or vote via postal vote, or order entrance tickets and/or grant power of attorney.

We use your personal data for the purposes set out in the German Stock Corporation Act. These purposes are, in particular, the management of the share register, communicating with you as a shareholder, and various processes when conducting the shareholders' meetings (registration for the shareholders' meeting, documentation of the right to participate and compiling the attendance list). The legal basis for processing your personal data is the German Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with article 6 (1) (c) GDPR.

In addition, we may also process your personal data to fulfil other legal obligations; for example, regulatory requirements, as well as stock, commercial and tax legislation retention requirements. In order to comply with the regulations of the German Stock Corporation Act, for example, when authorising the proxies nominated by the Company for the shareholders' meetings, we must keep a verifiable record of such data, which serves as proof of proxy. We must also keep such data access-protected for three years (section 134 (3) sentence 5 AktG). The legal basis for the processing in this case is the respective statutory regulations in conjunction with article 6 (1) (c) GDPR.

Furthermore, we only use your data where you have given consent, which can be withdrawn at any time (for example, to use electronic means of communication), or if processing is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the Company (in particular, to create statistics, for example, to portray shareholder development, the number of transactions, and an overview of the largest shareholders). The legal basis for processing your personal data is, in these cases, article 6 (1) (a) and (f) GDPR. If we intend to process your personal data for a purpose not mentioned above, we will inform you in advance within the scope of the legal provisions.

Categories of recipients of your personal data:

