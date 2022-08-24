Spark : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K





Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 19, 2022

Spark Networks SE

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement .

As previously disclosed, on August 5, 2022, Spark Networks SE (the "Company") and certain of its affiliates entered into Amendment No. 1 to Financing Agreement (the "Amendment"), with the lenders party thereto, and MGG Investment Group LP ("MGG"), which revised certain covenants related to quarterly testing of the Company's leverage ratio set forth in that certain Financing Agreement (the "Financing Agreement"), dated as of March 11, 2022, by and among the Company, Zoosk, Inc., and Spark Networks, Inc., the subsidiary guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto, and MGG, as administrative agent and collateral agent, which provides for senior secured term loans in the aggregate principal amount of $100.0 million. The Amendment also required that the Company's minimum marketing spend for the twelve consecutive month period ending at the end of each fiscal quarter, commencing with the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2022, not to be less than $80.0 million, and amended the margin for the term loan interest to be set at the levels based on the period for which the leverage ratio is calculated.

On August 19, 2022, the parties to the Amendment entered into Amended and Restated Amendment No. 1 to Financing Agreement (the "Amended and Restated Amendment"), which further revised certain covenants related to quarterly testing of the Company's leverage ratio. No other changes were made to the Amendment.

The foregoing description of the Amended and Restated Amendment does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Amended and Restated Amendment, a copy of which is filed hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.





Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Amended and Restated Amendment No.1 to Financing Agreement, dated as of August 19, 2022, by and among Spark Networks SE, Zoosk, Inc., Spark Networks, Inc. and MGG Investment Group LP









Spark Networks SE Dated: August 23, 2022 By: /s/ Frederic Beckley Frederic Beckley General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer





