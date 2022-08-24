Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spark Networks SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOV   US8465171002

SPARK NETWORKS SE

(LOV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
2.880 USD   +1.77%
06:08aSPARK : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aSPARK NETWORKS SE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spark : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

08/24/2022 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
lov-20220819

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 19, 2022
Spark Networks SE
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Germany 001-38252 N/A
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
Kohlfurter Straße 41/43
BerlinGermany10999
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (+49) 30868000
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
American Depository Shares each representing one-tenth of an ordinary share LOV
The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC
Ordinary shares, €1.00 nominal value per share*
* Not for trading purposes, but only in connection with the registration of American Depository Shares pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
As previously disclosed, on August 5, 2022, Spark Networks SE (the "Company") and certain of its affiliates entered into Amendment No. 1 to Financing Agreement (the "Amendment"), with the lenders party thereto, and MGG Investment Group LP ("MGG"), which revised certain covenants related to quarterly testing of the Company's leverage ratio set forth in that certain Financing Agreement (the "Financing Agreement"), dated as of March 11, 2022, by and among the Company, Zoosk, Inc., and Spark Networks, Inc., the subsidiary guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto, and MGG, as administrative agent and collateral agent, which provides for senior secured term loans in the aggregate principal amount of $100.0 million. The Amendment also required that the Company's minimum marketing spend for the twelve consecutive month period ending at the end of each fiscal quarter, commencing with the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2022, not to be less than $80.0 million, and amended the margin for the term loan interest to be set at the levels based on the period for which the leverage ratio is calculated.
On August 19, 2022, the parties to the Amendment entered into Amended and Restated Amendment No. 1 to Financing Agreement (the "Amended and Restated Amendment"), which further revised certain covenants related to quarterly testing of the Company's leverage ratio. No other changes were made to the Amendment.
The foregoing description of the Amended and Restated Amendment does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Amended and Restated Amendment, a copy of which is filed hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No.
Description
10.1
Amended and Restated Amendment No.1 to Financing Agreement, dated as of August 19, 2022, by and among Spark Networks SE, Zoosk, Inc., Spark Networks, Inc. and MGG Investment Group LP
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)


SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Spark Networks SE
Dated: August 23, 2022
By: /s/ Frederic Beckley
Frederic Beckley
General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer

Disclaimer

Spark Networks SE published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 10:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPARK NETWORKS SE
06:08aSPARK : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aSPARK NETWORKS SE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
08/18European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/09SPARK NETWORKS SE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/09Spark Networks SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
08/09European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/09SPARK : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Continued Subscriber Growth for Zoosk - Form ..
PU
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Spark Networks SE, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09SPARK NETWORKS SE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and ..
AQ
08/09Earnings Flash (LOV) SPARK NETWORKS SE Reports Q2 Revenue $48M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPARK NETWORKS SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 208 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,93 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75,4 M 75,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart SPARK NETWORKS SE
Duration : Period :
Spark Networks SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK NETWORKS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,88 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Eichmann Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
David D. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Colleen Birdnow Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Tobias Plaputta Chief Technology Officer
Frederic Beckley Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARK NETWORKS SE-8.28%75
META PLATFORMS, INC.-52.10%432 991
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY4.23%41 095
TWITTER, INC.-7.77%30 455
MATCH GROUP, INC.-56.33%16 342
BUMBLE INC.-21.91%3 426