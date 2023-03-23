Advanced search
Spark Networks to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 30, 2023

03/23/2023 | 04:26pm EDT
BERLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will release its financial results for its 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, after the market close.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on March 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the company's financial results. To access the live call, dial 1-888-349-0106 (US) or +1 412-902-0131 (International) and ask to join the SPARK call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will remain available for one week. To access the call replay, dial 1- 877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and enter the replay passcode: 1409046.

About Spark Networks SE:
Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

For More Information
Investor Contact:
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
Todd Kehrli
lov@mkr-group.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spark-networks-to-report-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-march-30-2023-301780383.html

SOURCE Spark Networks SE


© PRNewswire 2023
