Spark : Power of Attorney

|
|
POWER OF ATTORNEY
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's number:
|
|
|
Number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
I/We
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorising person's first name
|
Authorising person's surname
|
|
|
|
Authorising person's postcode
|
Authorising person's town/city of residence
hereby authorise Mr./Ms./Mrs.
|
Proxy's first name
|
Proxy's surname
|
|
|
Proxy's postcode
|
Proxy's town/city of residence
to represent me/us at the virtual Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE on August 31, 2022 and to exercise my/our shareholder rights, especially my/our voting rights. The proxy includes the right to issue sub-proxies.
|
Place/date
|
Authorising person's signature(s) or other closing of the declaration
|
|
in accordance with Section 126b of the German Civil Code (BGB)
Notes:
-
Please note that the representation of voting rights by a proxy is only possible if the respective shares are registered for the Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE no later than by August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST).
-
The issuance of a power of attorney must generally be made in text form (§ 126b of the German Civil Code - BGB). Exceptions may apply for the authorisation of credit institutions, shareholders' associations or other persons or associations of individuals which, pursuant to section 135 (8) of the German Stock Corporation Act, are treated like a credit institution. We kindly ask the shareholders to coordinate with the respective proxy recipients the details, in particular with respect to the form of the authorization.
Disclaimer
Spark Networks SE published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.