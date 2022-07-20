Spark : Power of Attorney

Please note that the representation of voting rights by a proxy is only possible if the respective shares are registered for the Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE no later than by August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST).

The issuance of a power of attorney must generally be made in text form (§ 126b of the German Civil Code - BGB). Exceptions may apply for the authorisation of credit institutions, shareholders' associations or other persons or associations of individuals which, pursuant to section 135 (8) of the German Stock Corporation Act, are treated like a credit institution. We kindly ask the shareholders to coordinate with the respective proxy recipients the details, in particular with respect to the form of the authorization.