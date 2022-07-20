Log in
    LOV   US8465171002

SPARK NETWORKS SE

(LOV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-19 pm EDT
3.700 USD   +7.56%
06:14aSPARK : AGM invitation - convenience translation
PU
06:14aSPARK : Data protection notices
PU
06:14aSPARK : Explanation of shareholders rights
PU
Spark : Power of Attorney

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
POWER OF ATTORNEY

Shareholder's number:

Number of shares:

I/We

Authorising person's first name

Authorising person's surname

Authorising person's postcode

Authorising person's town/city of residence

hereby authorise Mr./Ms./Mrs.

Proxy's first name

Proxy's surname

Proxy's postcode

Proxy's town/city of residence

to represent me/us at the virtual Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE on August 31, 2022 and to exercise my/our shareholder rights, especially my/our voting rights. The proxy includes the right to issue sub-proxies.

Place/date

Authorising person's signature(s) or other closing of the declaration

in accordance with Section 126b of the German Civil Code (BGB)

Notes:

  • Please note that the representation of voting rights by a proxy is only possible if the respective shares are registered for the Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE no later than by August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST).
  • The issuance of a power of attorney must generally be made in text form (§ 126b of the German Civil Code - BGB). Exceptions may apply for the authorisation of credit institutions, shareholders' associations or other persons or associations of individuals which, pursuant to section 135 (8) of the German Stock Corporation Act, are treated like a credit institution. We kindly ask the shareholders to coordinate with the respective proxy recipients the details, in particular with respect to the form of the authorization.

Disclaimer

Spark Networks SE published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 234 M - -
Net income 2022 3,36 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96,9 M 96,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 48,1%
