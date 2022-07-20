Spark : Power of Attorney - Instructions Proxy

INFORMATION ON AUTHORIZING THE COMPANY PROXIES
OF SPARK NETWORKS SE
Shareholders can authorize the Company proxies of Spark Networks SE, Jörg Engmann, employee of Link Market Services GmbH, business address Munich, who can vote on your behalf on their own and are bound by your instructions. The Company proxy is entitled to vote on your behalf only if you have given specific instructions regarding the individual motions proposed for the items on the agenda. The Company proxy must follow your instructions when voting on the motions proposed as announced in the agenda.
The possibilities for authorizing and instructing the above-mentioned Company proxy using the form "Proxy and voting instructions to the Company proxies" are outlined below.
Sending your authorization and instruction by post or e-mail
Please use the form "Proxy and voting instructions to the Company proxies". With this form you authorize the above-mentioned proxy provided by Spark Networks SE and instruct the proxy how your voting right(s) on the motions proposed is/are to be exercised.
Send the filled in form "Proxy and voting instructions to the Company proxies" by post or e-mail by specifying your shareholder's number directly to the following address:
By post:
Spark Networks SE
c/o Link Market Services GmbH
Landshuter Allee 10
80637 Munich
Germany
or by e-mail:
namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de
Important Notes:
Please note that only shareholders who have registered in time and who are entitled to participate and vote are entitled to cast their votes by granting authorization and issuing instructions for exercising their voting right(s) to the Company proxy provided by Spark Networks SE. Please fill in the form and send it to the Company by specifying your shareholder's number by August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt.
If the Company receives authorizations and instructions for Company proxies by several means of transmission that differ from one another, they will be regarded binding in the following order: (1) via e-mail,
(2) via post.
Company proxies are bound by instructions and cannot be instructed to raise an objection, file a motion or ask questions.
Proxy to the Company proxies must be revoked until August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) if submitted in text form by post or email (see contact details above).
If you have any questions about the proxies, please call our
General Meeting hotline
between 9:00 and 17:00 hours CEST, Mondays to Fridays (except public holidays) at
+49 (0)89 210 27 333
PROXY AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS
TO THE COMPANY PROXIES
Ordinary Annual General Meeting on August 31, 2022
We would ask you to fill in this form and send it together by specifying your shareholder's number directly to the following address by August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt:
Spark Networks SE
E-Mail:
c/o Link Market Services GmbH
namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de
Landshuter Allee 10
80637 Munich
Germany
Proxy
Authorizing person's first name / surname
Admission ticket number
Number of shares
I/We authorize the Company proxies provided by Spark Networks SE, Jörg Engmann, employee of Link Market Services GmbH, business address Munich, with the right to delegate authorization, to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE on August 31, 2022 by disclosure of my/our name in the list of participants and to exercise my/our voting right(s) or have such voting right(s) exercised with the following instructions:
Voting instructions to the Company proxies
Only one instruction may be issued to each item on the Agenda.
Item on the agenda
|
Yes
No
Abst.
2.
Resolution on the discharge of the Managing Directors for the financial year 2021
3.
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Administrative Board for the finan-
cial year 2021
4.
Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and for the consolidated finan-
cial statements as well as for the review of interim financial reports and ratification of
independent registered public accounting firm
5.
Election of the members of the Administrative Board
a)
Eric Eichmann
b)
Ulrike Handel
c)
Bradley J. Goldberg
d)
Colleen Birdnow Brown
e)
Michael J. McConnell
f)
Chelsea Grayson
g)
Bangaly Kaba
h)
Jospeh E. Whitters
6.
Advisory vote on executive compensation
7.
Resolution on the approval of the compensation report for the financial year 2021
8.
Resolution on the cancellation of the Authorized Capital 2017 pursuant to section 4 pa-
ra. 3 of the Articles of Association and on the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2022
with the possibility of excluding shareholders' subscription rights and the corresponding
amendment of section 4 of the Articles of Association
I/We hereby confirm that I/we have read the "Information on authorizing the company proxies" and that I/we accept the specified terms for the proxy voting.
Place, Date
Signature(s) or other closing of the declaration in accordance
with Section 126b of the German Civil Code (BGB)