Spark : Power of Attorney - Instructions Proxy

INFORMATION ON AUTHORIZING THE COMPANY PROXIES

OF SPARK NETWORKS SE

Shareholders can authorize the Company proxies of Spark Networks SE, Jörg Engmann, employee of Link Market Services GmbH, business address Munich, who can vote on your behalf on their own and are bound by your instructions. The Company proxy is entitled to vote on your behalf only if you have given specific instructions regarding the individual motions proposed for the items on the agenda. The Company proxy must follow your instructions when voting on the motions proposed as announced in the agenda.

The possibilities for authorizing and instructing the above-mentioned Company proxy using the form "Proxy and voting instructions to the Company proxies" are outlined below.

Sending your authorization and instruction by post or e-mail

Please use the form "Proxy and voting instructions to the Company proxies". With this form you authorize the above-mentioned proxy provided by Spark Networks SE and instruct the proxy how your voting right(s) on the motions proposed is/are to be exercised.

Send the filled in form "Proxy and voting instructions to the Company proxies" by post or e-mail by specifying your shareholder's number directly to the following address:

By post: Spark Networks SE c/o Link Market Services GmbH Landshuter Allee 10 80637 Munich Germany or by e-mail: namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de

Important Notes:

Please note that only shareholders who have registered in time and who are entitled to participate and vote are entitled to cast their votes by granting authorization and issuing instructions for exercising their voting right(s) to the Company proxy provided by Spark Networks SE. Please fill in the form and send it to the Company by specifying your shareholder's number by August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt.

If the Company receives authorizations and instructions for Company proxies by several means of transmission that differ from one another, they will be regarded binding in the following order: (1) via e-mail,

(2) via post.

Company proxies are bound by instructions and cannot be instructed to raise an objection, file a motion or ask questions.

Proxy to the Company proxies must be revoked until August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) if submitted in text form by post or email (see contact details above).

If you have any questions about the proxies, please call our

General Meeting hotline

between 9:00 and 17:00 hours CEST, Mondays to Fridays (except public holidays) at

+49 (0)89 210 27 333