  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spark Networks SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOV   US8465171002

SPARK NETWORKS SE

(LOV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-19 pm EDT
3.700 USD   +7.56%
SPARK : AGM invitation - convenience translation
PU
SPARK : Data protection notices
PU
SPARK : Explanation of shareholders rights
PU
Spark : Power of Attorney - Instructions Proxy

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
INFORMATION ON AUTHORIZING THE COMPANY PROXIES

OF SPARK NETWORKS SE

Shareholders can authorize the Company proxies of Spark Networks SE, Jörg Engmann, employee of Link Market Services GmbH, business address Munich, who can vote on your behalf on their own and are bound by your instructions. The Company proxy is entitled to vote on your behalf only if you have given specific instructions regarding the individual motions proposed for the items on the agenda. The Company proxy must follow your instructions when voting on the motions proposed as announced in the agenda.

The possibilities for authorizing and instructing the above-mentioned Company proxy using the form "Proxy and voting instructions to the Company proxies" are outlined below.

Sending your authorization and instruction by post or e-mail

Please use the form "Proxy and voting instructions to the Company proxies". With this form you authorize the above-mentioned proxy provided by Spark Networks SE and instruct the proxy how your voting right(s) on the motions proposed is/are to be exercised.

Send the filled in form "Proxy and voting instructions to the Company proxies" by post or e-mail by specifying your shareholder's number directly to the following address:

By post:

Spark Networks SE

c/o Link Market Services GmbH

Landshuter Allee 10

80637 Munich

Germany

or by e-mail:

namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de

Important Notes:

Please note that only shareholders who have registered in time and who are entitled to participate and vote are entitled to cast their votes by granting authorization and issuing instructions for exercising their voting right(s) to the Company proxy provided by Spark Networks SE. Please fill in the form and send it to the Company by specifying your shareholder's number by August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt.

If the Company receives authorizations and instructions for Company proxies by several means of transmission that differ from one another, they will be regarded binding in the following order: (1) via e-mail,

(2) via post.

Company proxies are bound by instructions and cannot be instructed to raise an objection, file a motion or ask questions.

Proxy to the Company proxies must be revoked until August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) if submitted in text form by post or email (see contact details above).

If you have any questions about the proxies, please call our

General Meeting hotline

between 9:00 and 17:00 hours CEST, Mondays to Fridays (except public holidays) at

+49 (0)89 210 27 333

PROXY AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

TO THE COMPANY PROXIES

Ordinary Annual General Meeting on August 31, 2022

We would ask you to fill in this form and send it together by specifying your shareholder's number directly to the following address by August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt:

Spark Networks SE

E-Mail:

c/o Link Market Services GmbH

namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de

Landshuter Allee 10

80637 Munich

Germany

Proxy

Authorizing person's first name / surname

Admission ticket number

Number of shares

I/We authorize the Company proxies provided by Spark Networks SE, Jörg Engmann, employee of Link Market Services GmbH, business address Munich, with the right to delegate authorization, to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE on August 31, 2022 by disclosure of my/our name in the list of participants and to exercise my/our voting right(s) or have such voting right(s) exercised with the following instructions:

Voting instructions to the Company proxies

Only one instruction may be issued to each item on the Agenda.

Item on the agenda

Yes

No

Abst.

2.

Resolution on the discharge of the Managing Directors for the financial year 2021

3.

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Administrative Board for the finan-

cial year 2021

4.

Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and for the consolidated finan-

cial statements as well as for the review of interim financial reports and ratification of

independent registered public accounting firm

5.

Election of the members of the Administrative Board

a)

Eric Eichmann

b)

Ulrike Handel

c)

Bradley J. Goldberg

d)

Colleen Birdnow Brown

e)

Michael J. McConnell

f)

Chelsea Grayson

g)

Bangaly Kaba

h)

Jospeh E. Whitters

6.

Advisory vote on executive compensation

7.

Resolution on the approval of the compensation report for the financial year 2021

8.

Resolution on the cancellation of the Authorized Capital 2017 pursuant to section 4 pa-

ra. 3 of the Articles of Association and on the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2022

with the possibility of excluding shareholders' subscription rights and the corresponding

amendment of section 4 of the Articles of Association

I/We hereby confirm that I/we have read the "Information on authorizing the company proxies" and that I/we accept the specified terms for the proxy voting.

Place, Date

Signature(s) or other closing of the declaration in accordance

with Section 126b of the German Civil Code (BGB)

Disclaimer

Spark Networks SE published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
