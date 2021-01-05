Log in
Spark : Presentation – Winter 2021

01/05/2021
Winter 2021 | NYSE American: LOV

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements.

Any statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These forward looking statements include statements regarding the significant online dating market opportunity; the clear competitive differentiation of Spark Networks; Spark Networks' 2020 priorities with respect to product innovation, marketing, operational efficiencies and capital structure including its exploration of debt alternatives; the cost and marketing synergies of the Zoosk acquisition; the timing of the Spark App launch; the focus on profitability of existing channels and adding/scaling new marketing channels and tactics; the timing of the integration of the Zoosk technology function; Spark Networks' overall objectives with respect to stabilizing the topline, increasing profitability, preparing for growth and investor communications; guidance on 2020 total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA; Spark Networks' highly leverageable business model; the consolidating sector providing significant advantages to larger players; Spark Networks' commitment to optimizing operations and its strong financial model with high cash-flow and recurring revenue; Spark Networks' low infrastructure costs and capital expenditures relating exclusively to technology investments; Spark Networks' focus and management outlook for 2020 including driving product innovation, improving and scaling marketing, running cost effective operations and enhancing Spark Networks' capital structure to allow for further acquisitions in the future; and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing

There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following; the risk that the benefits, including expected cost synergies, from the acquisition of Zoosk, Inc. may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks related to the degree of competition in the markets in which Spark Networks operates; risks related to our ability to stabilize our business; risks related to our ability to achieve our financial projections or estimates including with respect to Adjusted EBITDA; risks related to the ability of Spark Networks to retain and hire key personnel, operating results and business generally; Spark Networks' ability to continue to control costs and operating expenses; Spark Networks' ability to achieve intended cost savings; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Spark Networks SE and Zoosk, Inc.; Spark Networks' ability to generate cash from operations, Leverage Existing Databases and Social Channels to Broaden Distribution: raise outside capital and to repay debt as it comes due; Spark Networks' ability to introduce new competitive products and the degree of market acceptance of such new products; the timing and market acceptance of new products introduced by Spark Networks' competitors; identify potential acquisitions; successfully integrate acquired businesses and the ability of acquired businesses to perform as expected; Spark Networks' ability to maintain strong relationships with branded channel partners; changes in Spark Networks' share price due to broader stock market movements and the performance of peer group companies; enforce intellectual property rights and protect their respective intellectual property; comply with new and evolving regulations relating to data protection and data privacy; general competition and price measures in the market place; risks related to the duration and severity of COVID-19 and its impact on Spark Networks' business; the effects of shelter-in- place orders on Spark Networks' business and the online dating industry; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economies and financial markets; and general economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

spark

Winter 2021 2

Leadership Team 1/2

With New CEO

Eric Eichmann

Bert Althaus

Gitte Bendzulla

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Operating Officer & Chief Legal Officer

Joined Spark Networks November 2019. Previously, Eric was Chief Executive Officer at Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO). Prior to joining Criteo, Eric was Chief Operating Officer at Living Social and at Rosetta Stone, SVP of Advertising Operations and Technology at AOL, and Eric was also a senior engagement manager at Mckinsey&Co. Eric holds a master's degree in computer engineering from EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), and an

MBA from the Kellogg School of Management,

Northwestern University.

Joined Spark Networks in September 2019. In his previous position, he served as Senior Vice President Finance for Berlin-based home24 SE, the leading home and living e- commerce platform in continental Europe and Brazil. A data-driven technology company, home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (H24.DE). Prior to joining home24, he spent over eight years at Ernst & Young. Bert holds a bachelor's and master's degree in business administration from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, Thuringia,

Germany, and brings great international experience

having also worked and lived in the USA, Argentina and

Russia.

Appointed as COO in December of 2020., Her responsibilities include overseeing operational efficiency and excellence for Spark and supporting growth and innovation for its portfolio of premium dating brands. Bendzulla joined the company as General Counsel in 2018, before taking on the triple duties of managing director, Chief of Staff, and Chief Legal Officer in 2019. Before joining Spark Networks, Gitte held several senior legal positions on a European and global scale with Juniper Networks, APM Terminals, Eaton Industries and the SITA Suez

group. She is admitted to the German bar and holds a master's degree from the University of Bayreuth (Germany) as well as a bachelor's degree obtained in Berlin (Germany).

spark

Winter 2021 3

Leadership Team 2/2

Kirill Priyatel

Tobias Plaputta

David Yarus

Chief Commercial Officer

Chief Technology Officer

Head of Brand & Product

Kirill Priyatel has been the Chief Commercial Officer for Spark

Networks since January 2020. He joined Spark Networks in

January 2016 and held various positions in monetization, analytics and strategy. Prior to joining Spark Networks, he led the small domestic appliances sector for global marketing consultancy company GfK, and spent several years in the sports industry, working with ice hockey clubs across Europe.

Kirill holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the Higher School of Economics in Russia, as well as a master's degree in business administration from Jönköping International Business School in Sweden. He brings international experience to his

role at Spark, having lived and worked in Russia, Sweden, and

the Czech Republic before moving to Germany.

Tobias Plaputta has served as Chief Technology Officer for Spark Networks since November 2020. He Plaputta brings a wealth of insight to the CTO role, thanks to over a decade of

experience working with Spark's products. Since joining as a developer in February 2010, he has been a part of several company milestones, including kickstarting mobile development in 2012, overseeing multiple new country launches of core products and managing company

takeovers in France and the US. Most recently Plaputta held a General Manager role, leading the team behind the creation and development of the company's latest innovation, the self-expression focused dating app

David Yarus has been the Chief Brand & Product Officer at Spark

Networks since January 2020. He joined Spark Networks in 2015,

holding various positions in brand, marketing, and product. Prior to Spark, David founded JSwipe, the largest and fastest growing Jewish dating app, in 2014 - acquired by Spark the following year. David combines a deep understanding of the modern dating experience and consumer mindset with an expertise and passion for

digital storytelling in the world of performance marketing. When not at the office David spends his time researching and speaking about dating and technology. Previously, David was the General Manager of Mr Youth, where he ran youth marketing for brands like Coke,

Spotify, and P&G.

spark

Winter 2021 4

Company Overview

Leading dating

$257m annual

platforms

proforma revenue

Spark Networks SE (NYSE

Spark announced FY2019

American: LOV), is one of the

proforma revenue of $257m

world's leading online dating

(Proforma includes Zoosk full

platforms leveraging premium

2019 revenue. Reported

and complementary brands

Revenue was $164m)

Spark uses a Euro to USD conversion rate of 1-1.8

12 Unique

Berlin

Headquarters

Brands

We own and operate 12

Headquartered in Berlin, Spark

brands, with the majority of our

has 250+ employees

business focused in $2 billion

North America market

spark

Winter 2021 5

The World Leader in Quality & Community-Based Dating.

Primarily focused on the 45+ demographic Deep presence in religious-based dating

spark

Winter 2021 6

Our Portfolio of Brands

Global player with well-known brands

spark

Winter 2021 7

History of the Company

2009

2010

2011

2013

2015

2017

2018

2019

spark

Winter 2021 8

Significant Online Dating Market Opportunity

2019 Global Online Dating

2019 North American Online

Market Size

Dating Market Size

Global online dating services industry is estimated at

$6.3 billion. *

$ 6.3 bn

$ 2.0 bn

Online Dating Services

Online Dating Services

  • North America is the largest region, accounting for $2 billion.

According to the Allied Market Research, global online dating services is projected to reach $9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the period 2017-2025.

$ 257m

$ 165m

Spark Networks

Spark Networks

(proforma)

(proforma))

* Source: 8Advisory report, June 2020

spark

Winter 2021 9

Targeting Attractive 40+ Demographics

US population 40+ years old

Percent

202063

2025 68

2020 online dating penetration

Percent

Unmarried

19

45+

Singles

40

overall

US adults over 40 growing as a percent of overall population

Significant potential penetration increase for 45+ unmarried adults

* Source: 8Advisory report, June 2020

spark

Winter 2021 10

Strong and Improving Moats

Clear competitive

Established brands

Scale advantages

differentiation

in key segments

spark

Winter 2021 11

Clear Competitive Differentiation

Strong position in subscription based serious relationship segment

P R E M I U M

S U B S C R I P T I O N S

S U B S C R I P T I O N S

F R E E M I U M

N E W

A D V E R T I S I N G

C A S U A L / C H A T

E V E R Y T H I N G

S E R I O U S L O N G - T E R M R E L A T I O N S H I P S

High volume

Low volume

12

spark

Winter 2021 12

Established Brands In Key Segments

Largest US dating brands

(U.S. Monthly Active Users in Milions1)

12.3

9.2

Portfolio of strong, recognized brands, focused on

6.7

underserved niche demographics and religious

5.0

4.5

communities

3.1

1.2

Focus on bringing product innovations to address key

pain points of specific communities

Tinder

POF

Match

Bumble

Zoosk

okCupid

eharmony

Zoosk is one of the few at scale, recognized US brands

1) Source: Comscore, March 2019.

spark

Winter 2021 13

Scale advantages

  • World class performance marketing muscle creates brand platform user liquidity and network effects
  • Brand portfolio allows marketing optimization across properties resulting in higher ROI
  • Tech platform consolidation with back end shared services delivering key functionality to front end brands, driving efficiency and flexibility
  • One lean operations team for all brands, creating meaningful operating leverage

spark

Winter 2021 14

2021 Focus

Winter 2021 15

2021 Priorities

Management is currently focused on strategic deliverables in 2021

Product Innovation

Improving & Scaling Marketing

Spark App, introduction of freemium features, and

Testing retargeting and app channels. Optimization leading

implementing contemporary aesthetics

to margin improvements

Operational Efficiencies

Enhanced Capital Structure

We have full integrated our operations and significantly

Assessing the feasibility of alternative debt options.

reduced cost to our marketing, product development,

technology and G&A.

spark

Winter 2021 16

Product Priorities

Platform Consolidation

Contemporary Aesthetics

Transitioned from a "Bing Bang" platform

Modern, consistent, and clean

to a more flexible and less-risky, single

look/tone/feel across every

platform consolidation

touch-point of the user journey

Introducing Freemium

Safety and Security

Adding "Freemium" elements to our

Enhanced functionality, including profile

historically subscription-based brands,

verification and AI-powered spam, scam,

broadening addressable market

and fraud detection

Core Functionality

Reinforced foundational platform elements are in-place, functioning at or above web standard

Spark App Launch

Building a new, mass-market offering, targeting a younger audience, testing began in 2020

spark

Winter 2021 17

Aesthetic Refresh

spark

Winter 2021 18

2021 Focus

Improving and Scaling marketing

  • Zoosk acquisition has provided strong marketing synergies resulting in numerous cost-saving initiatives
  • Spark's philosophy around marketing spend is to generate a positive ROI based on customer lifetime value for each brand and marketing channel
  • We are focusing on profitability of existing channels and successfully adding/scaling new marketing channels and tactics
    • Currently generating margin improvement
    • Testing retargeting and app channels
  • Amongst industry's highest ARPU, thanks to performance- based model

Winter 2021 19

2021 Focus

Operational Efficiencies

  • Integration of all Zoosk functions from San Francisco to Berlin has resulted in strong cost synergies
  • Only remaining integration is the technology function which should be completed mid-2020
  • Comprehensive revision of material vendor agreements to drive cost-efficiencies and bolster operational excellence.

Winter 2021 20

2021 Focus

Enhanced Capital Structure

  • To finance Zoosk acquisition Spark entered a $120m senior credit facility on July 1, 2019
  • High cost of capital with Libor + 8% of annual interest expenses; Principal down payment of 10% annually
  • High penalties for pre-repayments in the first 12 month under current loan agreement
  • We are exploring debt alternatives to reduce the current debt load on the company

spark

Winter 2021 21

2021 Financial Objectives

Stabilize Topline

Increase Profitability

Prepare for Growth

Investor Communications

Marketing synergies and

Cost synergies from Zoosk

Capital structure improvements

Preparing to become domestic filer

product improvements will help

acquisition will drive increased

will help increase marketing

by Q1 2021 and proactive investor

stabilize revenues from Zoosk

profitability

investment going forward

communications

spark

Winter 2021 22

Overall Trajectory - Revenue & Adjusted EBITDA (1)

2019 topline growth of €46 million

+34%

190-193

Revenue [m€]

adjusted EBITDA [m€]

+44%

149

2016*

2017**

2018**

2019**

2020***

+24%

103

+14%

84

73

29-31

5.9

4.5

9.8

8.1

2016*

2017

2018

2019

2020**

spark

* 2016 Affinitas GmbH

** 2020 Guidance

(1) For Adjusted EBITDA Breakdown , see Appendix

Winter 2021 23

Increasing Registrations & Paying Subscribers

Three-Year CAGR of 23%

+25%

12.7M

+20%

10.1M

+22%

8.5M

6.9M

731K

483K

380K

317K

2016

2017

2018

2019

spark

Total Registrations

Total Avg. Paying Subscribers

Winter 2021 24

Financial Highlights & Guidance

Information - 1H 2020 Top Line Results

  • H1 2020 Revenue of $114.0 million (€103.4 million)
  • H1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA* at €17.1 million, an increase of €13.3 million
  • H1 2020 Monthly ARPU, at 18.85 an increase from €18.44 in the same period of 2019

Company Guidance for Fiscal 2020

  • 2020 revenue at $$224 - $228 million (€190 - €193 million), an increase from prior guidance of $212 - $220 million
  • 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to $34 - $36 million (€29 - €31 million) from prior guidance of $30 - $34 million.

*Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization "Adjusted EBITDA" is not a measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards "(IFRS)". The most

directly comparable IFRS measure for Adjusted EBITDA is our net (loss)profit for the relevant period. The measure is one of the primary metrics by which we evaluate performance of our business, budget, forecast and compensate management.

spark

Winter 2021 25

Strong Financial Profile

  • Flexible data driven performance marketing driving profit contribution
  • Efficient cost-based operation from Berlin talent hub
  • Investments limited to technology and product result in an asset-light business model
  • Attractive working capital structure from subscription model
  • Improving margins year-over-year since 2017

Source: Form 20-F 2019 preliminary financials; *Total number of new members registering to the platforms with their email address. ** Individuals who have paid a monthly fee for access to premium services, which include, among others, unlimited communication with other registered users, access to user profile pictures and enhanced search functionality

spark

Winter 2021 26

2020 Focus

Focus and

Management

Outlook 2021

  • Driving product innovation
  • Improving and scaling our marketing
  • Running cost effective operations across the company
  • Enhancing our capital structure to allow for further acquisitions in the future
  • For 2021 Spark Networks anticipates total revenue of €190-193m and adjusted EBITDA of €29-31M

spark

Winter 2021 27

Investment Highlights

  • Second largest online dating company in North America with an established platform of recognized brands
  • Operating in a large and growing industry
  • Highly leverageable business model with multiple levers for improvement;
    • Product development
    • Marketing efficiency
    • Capital restructuring
  • Consolidating sector provides significant advantages to larger players
  • Fresh, experienced management team, committed to optimizing operations
  • Strong financial model with high cash-flow, and recurring revenue
  • Spark will become domestic issuer in Q1 2021, decreasing perceived foreign company risk
  • Relative low infrastructure costs; Capital expenditures relate exclusively to investments in technology

spark

Winter 2021 28

Contact Us

Spark Networks SE

524 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

Investor@spark.net

Winter 2021 29

Appendix

The following table reconciles Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Years Ends; 2016-2019

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net (loss)/income

691

(7,046)

(3,880)

(15,174)

Discontinued operations

632

0

0

0

Net finance expenses

268

543

958

8,950

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,082

(720)

811

(3,590)

Depreciation and amortization

1,278

3,084

3,565

7,696

Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill

0

25

3,324

703

Share-based compensation expense

991

488

4,091

2,335

Acquisition and other costs

927

8,123

970

7,258

Adjusted EBITDA

5,869

4,497

9,839

8,178

  1. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization "Adjusted EBITDA" is not a measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards "(IFRS)". The most directly comparable IFRS measure for
    Adjusted EBITDA is our net (loss)profit for the relevant period. The measure is one of the primary metrics by which we evaluate performance of our business, budget, forecast and compensate management.

spark

Winter 2021 30

Disclaimer

Spark Networks SE published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 17:01:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
