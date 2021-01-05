Spark : Presentation – Winter 2021

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements.
Any statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These forward looking statements include statements regarding the significant online dating market opportunity; the clear competitive differentiation of Spark Networks; Spark Networks' 2020 priorities with respect to product innovation, marketing, operational efficiencies and capital structure including its exploration of debt alternatives; the cost and marketing synergies of the Zoosk acquisition; the timing of the Spark App launch; the focus on profitability of existing channels and adding/scaling new marketing channels and tactics; the timing of the integration of the Zoosk technology function; Spark Networks' overall objectives with respect to stabilizing the topline, increasing profitability, preparing for growth and investor communications; guidance on 2020 total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA; Spark Networks' highly leverageable business model; the consolidating sector providing significant advantages to larger players; Spark Networks' commitment to optimizing operations and its strong financial model with high cash-flow and recurring revenue; Spark Networks' low infrastructure costs and capital expenditures relating exclusively to technology investments; Spark Networks' focus and management outlook for 2020 including driving product innovation, improving and scaling marketing, running cost effective operations and enhancing Spark Networks' capital structure to allow for further acquisitions in the future; and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing
There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following; the risk that the benefits, including expected cost synergies, from the acquisition of Zoosk, Inc. may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks related to the degree of competition in the markets in which Spark Networks operates; risks related to our ability to stabilize our business; risks related to our ability to achieve our financial projections or estimates including with respect to Adjusted EBITDA; risks related to the ability of Spark Networks to retain and hire key personnel, operating results and business generally; Spark Networks' ability to continue to control costs and operating expenses; Spark Networks' ability to achieve intended cost savings; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Spark Networks SE and Zoosk, Inc.; Spark Networks' ability to generate cash from operations, Leverage Existing Databases and Social Channels to Broaden Distribution: raise outside capital and to repay debt as it comes due; Spark Networks' ability to introduce new competitive products and the degree of market acceptance of such new products; the timing and market acceptance of new products introduced by Spark Networks' competitors; identify potential acquisitions; successfully integrate acquired businesses and the ability of acquired businesses to perform as expected; Spark Networks' ability to maintain strong relationships with branded channel partners; changes in Spark Networks' share price due to broader stock market movements and the performance of peer group companies; enforce intellectual property rights and protect their respective intellectual property; comply with new and evolving regulations relating to data protection and data privacy; general competition and price measures in the market place; risks related to the duration and severity of COVID-19 and its impact on Spark Networks' business; the effects of shelter-in- place orders on Spark Networks' business and the online dating industry; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economies and financial markets; and general economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.
spark
Winter 2021 2
Leadership Team 1/2
With New CEO
Eric Eichmann
Bert Althaus
Gitte Bendzulla
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer & Chief Legal Officer
Joined Spark Networks November 2019. Previously, Eric was Chief Executive Officer at Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO). Prior to joining Criteo, Eric was Chief Operating Officer at Living Social and at Rosetta Stone, SVP of Advertising Operations and Technology at AOL, and Eric was also a senior engagement manager at Mckinsey&Co. Eric holds a master's degree in computer engineering from EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), and an
MBA from the Kellogg School of Management,
Northwestern University.
Joined Spark Networks in September 2019. In his previous position, he served as Senior Vice President Finance for Berlin-based home24 SE, the leading home and living e- commerce platform in continental Europe and Brazil. A data-driven technology company, home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (H24.DE). Prior to joining home24, he spent over eight years at Ernst & Young. Bert holds a bachelor's and master's degree in business administration from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, Thuringia,
Germany, and brings great international experience
having also worked and lived in the USA, Argentina and
Russia.
Appointed as COO in December of 2020., Her responsibilities include overseeing operational efficiency and excellence for Spark and supporting growth and innovation for its portfolio of premium dating brands. Bendzulla joined the company as General Counsel in 2018, before taking on the triple duties of managing director, Chief of Staff, and Chief Legal Officer in 2019. Before joining Spark Networks, Gitte held several senior legal positions on a European and global scale with Juniper Networks, APM Terminals, Eaton Industries and the SITA Suez
group. She is admitted to the German bar and holds a master's degree from the University of Bayreuth (Germany) as well as a bachelor's degree obtained in Berlin (Germany).
spark
Winter 2021 3
Leadership Team 2/2
Kirill Priyatel
Tobias Plaputta
David Yarus
Chief Commercial Officer
Chief Technology Officer
Head of Brand & Product
Kirill Priyatel has been the Chief Commercial Officer for Spark
Networks since January 2020. He joined Spark Networks in
January 2016 and held various positions in monetization, analytics and strategy. Prior to joining Spark Networks, he led the small domestic appliances sector for global marketing consultancy company GfK, and spent several years in the sports industry, working with ice hockey clubs across Europe.
Kirill holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the Higher School of Economics in Russia, as well as a master's degree in business administration from Jönköping International Business School in Sweden. He brings international experience to his
role at Spark, having lived and worked in Russia, Sweden, and
the Czech Republic before moving to Germany.
Tobias Plaputta has served as Chief Technology Officer for Spark Networks since November 2020. He Plaputta brings a wealth of insight to the CTO role, thanks to over a decade of
experience working with Spark's products. Since joining as a developer in February 2010, he has been a part of several company milestones, including kickstarting mobile development in 2012, overseeing multiple new country launches of core products and managing company
takeovers in France and the US. Most recently Plaputta held a General Manager role, leading the team behind the creation and development of the company's latest innovation, the self-expression focused dating app
David Yarus has been the Chief Brand & Product Officer at Spark
Networks since January 2020. He joined Spark Networks in 2015,
holding various positions in brand, marketing, and product. Prior to Spark, David founded JSwipe, the largest and fastest growing Jewish dating app, in 2014 - acquired by Spark the following year. David combines a deep understanding of the modern dating experience and consumer mindset with an expertise and passion for
digital storytelling in the world of performance marketing. When not at the office David spends his time researching and speaking about dating and technology. Previously, David was the General Manager of Mr Youth, where he ran youth marketing for brands like Coke,
Spotify, and P&G.
spark
Winter 2021 4
Company Overview
Leading dating
$257m annual
platforms
proforma revenue
Spark Networks SE (NYSE
Spark announced FY2019
American: LOV), is one of the
proforma revenue of $257m
world's leading online dating
(Proforma includes Zoosk full
platforms leveraging premium
2019 revenue. Reported
and complementary brands
Revenue was $164m)
Spark uses a Euro to USD conversion rate of 1-1.8
12 Unique
Berlin
Headquarters
Brands
We own and operate 12
Headquartered in Berlin, Spark
brands, with the majority of our
has 250+ employees
business focused in $2 billion
North America market
spark
Winter 2021 5
The World Leader in Quality & Community-Based Dating.
Primarily focused on the 45+ demographic Deep presence in religious-based dating
spark
Winter 2021 6
Our Portfolio of Brands
Global player with well-known brands
spark
Winter 2021 7
History of the Company
2009
2010
2011
2013
2015
2017
2018
2019
spark
Winter 2021 8
Significant Online Dating Market Opportunity
2019 Global Online Dating
2019 North American Online
Market Size
Dating Market Size
• Global online dating services industry is estimated at
$6.3 billion. *
$ 6.3 bn
$ 2.0 bn
Online Dating Services
Online Dating Services
North America is the largest region, accounting for $2 billion.
• According to the Allied Market Research, global online dating services is projected to reach $9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the period 2017-2025.
$ 257m
$ 165m
Spark Networks
Spark Networks
(proforma)
(proforma))
* Source: 8Advisory report, June 2020
spark
Winter 2021 9
Targeting Attractive 40+ Demographics
US population 40+ years old
Percent
202063
2025 68
2020 online dating penetration
Percent
Unmarried
19
45+
Singles
40
overall
US adults over 40 growing as a percent of overall population
Significant potential penetration increase for 45+ unmarried adults
* Source: 8Advisory report, June 2020
spark
Winter 2021 10
Strong and Improving Moats
Clear competitive
Established brands
Scale advantages
differentiation
in key segments
spark
Winter 2021 11
Clear Competitive Differentiation
Strong position in subscription based serious relationship segment
P R E M I U M
S U B S C R I P T I O N S
S U B S C R I P T I O N S
F R E E M I U M
N E W
A D V E R T I S I N G
C A S U A L / C H A T
E V E R Y T H I N G
S E R I O U S L O N G - T E R M R E L A T I O N S H I P S
High volume
Low volume
12
spark
Winter 2021 12
Established Brands In Key Segments
Largest US dating brands
(U.S. Monthly Active Users in Milions1)
12.3
9.2
• Portfolio of strong, recognized brands, focused on
6.7
underserved niche demographics and religious
5.0
4.5
communities
3.1
1.2
• Focus on bringing product innovations to address key
pain points of specific communities
Tinder
POF
Match
Bumble
Zoosk
okCupid
eharmony
• Zoosk is one of the few at scale, recognized US brands
1) Source: Comscore, March 2019.
spark
Winter 2021 13
Scale advantages
World class performance marketing muscle creates brand platform user liquidity and network effects
Brand portfolio allows marketing optimization across properties resulting in higher ROI
Tech platform consolidation with back end shared services delivering key functionality to front end brands, driving efficiency and flexibility
One lean operations team for all brands, creating meaningful operating leverage
spark
Winter 2021 14
2021 Focus
Winter 2021 15
2021 Priorities
Management is currently focused on strategic deliverables in 2021
Product Innovation
Improving & Scaling Marketing
Spark App, introduction of freemium features, and
Testing retargeting and app channels. Optimization leading
implementing contemporary aesthetics
to margin improvements
Operational Efficiencies
Enhanced Capital Structure
We have full integrated our operations and significantly
Assessing the feasibility of alternative debt options.
reduced cost to our marketing, product development,
technology and G&A.
spark
Winter 2021 16
Product Priorities
Platform Consolidation
Contemporary Aesthetics
Transitioned from a "Bing Bang" platform
Modern, consistent, and clean
to a more flexible and less-risky, single
look/tone/feel across every
platform consolidation
touch-point of the user journey
Introducing Freemium
Safety and Security
Adding "Freemium" elements to our
Enhanced functionality, including profile
historically subscription-based brands,
verification and AI-powered spam, scam,
broadening addressable market
and fraud detection
Core Functionality
Reinforced foundational platform elements are in-place, functioning at or above web standard
Spark App Launch
Building a new, mass-market offering, targeting a younger audience, testing began in 2020
spark
Winter 2021 17
Aesthetic Refresh
spark
Winter 2021 18
2021 Focus
Improving and Scaling marketing
Zoosk acquisition has provided strong marketing synergies resulting in numerous cost-saving initiatives
Spark's philosophy around marketing spend is to generate a positive ROI based on customer lifetime value for each brand and marketing channel
We are focusing on profitability of existing channels and successfully adding/scaling new marketing channels and tactics
Currently generating margin improvement
Testing retargeting and app channels
Amongst industry's highest ARPU, thanks to performance- based model
Winter 2021 19
2021 Focus
Operational Efficiencies
Integration of all Zoosk functions from San Francisco to Berlin has resulted in strong cost synergies
Only remaining integration is the technology function which should be completed mid-2020
Comprehensive revision of material vendor agreements to drive cost-efficiencies and bolster operational excellence.
Winter 2021 20
2021 Focus
Enhanced Capital Structure
To finance Zoosk acquisition Spark entered a $120m senior credit facility on July 1, 2019
High cost of capital with Libor + 8% of annual interest expenses; Principal down payment of 10% annually
High penalties for pre-repayments in the first 12 month under current loan agreement
We are exploring debt alternatives to reduce the current debt load on the company
H1 2020 Revenue of $114.0 million (€103.4 million)
H1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA* at €17.1 million, an increase of €13.3 million
H1 2020 Monthly ARPU, at 18.85 an increase from €18.44 in the same period of 2019
Company Guidance for Fiscal 2020
2020 revenue at $$224 - $228 million (€190 - €193 million), an increase from prior guidance of $212 - $220 million
2020 Adjusted EBITDA to $34 - $36 million (€29 - €31 million) from prior guidance of $30 - $34 million.
*Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization "Adjusted EBITDA" is not a measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards "(IFRS)". The most
directly comparable IFRS measure for Adjusted EBITDA is our net (loss)profit for the relevant period. The measure is one of the primary metrics by which we evaluate performance of our business, budget, forecast and compensate management.
spark
Winter 2021 25
Strong Financial Profile
Flexible data driven performance marketing driving profit contribution
Efficient cost-based operation from Berlin talent hub
Investments limited to technology and product result in an asset-light business model
Attractive working capital structure from subscription model
Improving margins year-over-year since 2017
Source: Form 20-F 2019 preliminary financials; *Total number of new members registering to the platforms with their email address. ** Individuals who have paid a monthly fee for access to premium services, which include, among others, unlimited communication with other registered users, access to user profile pictures and enhanced search functionality
spark
Winter 2021 26
2020 Focus
Focus and
Management
Outlook 2021
Driving product innovation
Improving and scaling our marketing
Running cost effective operations across the company
Enhancing our capital structure to allow for further acquisitions in the future
For 2021 Spark Networks anticipates total revenue of €190-193m and adjusted EBITDA of €29-31M
spark
Winter 2021 27
Investment Highlights
Second largest online dating company in North America with an established platform of recognized brands
Operating in a large and growing industry
Highly leverageable business model with multiple levers for improvement;
Product development
Marketing efficiency
Capital restructuring
Consolidating sector provides significant advantages to larger players
Fresh, experienced management team, committed to optimizing operations
Strong financial model with high cash-flow, and recurring revenue
Spark will become domestic issuer in Q1 2021, decreasing perceived foreign company risk
Relative low infrastructure costs; Capital expenditures relate exclusively to investments in technology
spark
Winter 2021 28
Contact Us
Spark Networks SE
524 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
Investor@spark.net
Winter 2021 29
Appendix
The following table reconciles Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Years Ends; 2016-2019
Years Ended December 31,
(in € thousands)
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net (loss)/income
691
(7,046)
(3,880)
(15,174)
Discontinued operations
632
0
0
0
Net finance expenses
268
543
958
8,950
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,082
(720)
811
(3,590)
Depreciation and amortization
1,278
3,084
3,565
7,696
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill
0
25
3,324
703
Share-based compensation expense
991
488
4,091
2,335
Acquisition and other costs
927
8,123
970
7,258
Adjusted EBITDA
5,869
4,497
9,839
8,178
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization "Adjusted EBITDA" is not a measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards "(IFRS)". The most directly comparable IFRS measure for
Adjusted EBITDA is our net (loss)profit for the relevant period. The measure is one of the primary metrics by which we evaluate performance of our business, budget, forecast and compensate management.
Spark Networks SE published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 17:01:01 UTC