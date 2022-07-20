Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spark Networks SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOV   US8465171002

SPARK NETWORKS SE

(LOV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-19 pm EDT
3.700 USD   +7.56%
06:14aSPARK : AGM invitation - convenience translation
PU
06:14aSPARK : Data protection notices
PU
06:14aSPARK : Explanation of shareholders rights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spark : Revocation Power of Attorney

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REVOCATION OF PROXY

for shareholder's number ___________________ for _____________ ordinary shares in Spark Networks SE

I/We

______________________________________________ hereby revoke

Authorising person's name

  • the proxy I/we issued to the Company proxy of Spark Networks SE, Mr Jörg Engmann, employee of Link Market Services GmbH, business address Munich,
  • the proxy I/we issued to

Mr./Ms. _____________________________________

Authorised representative's name

resident in ________________________________

Town/City of residence

to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of Spark Networks SE convened for August 31, 2022 and to exercise my/our voting rights.

_______________________

_______________________________________________________

Place, Date

Authorising person's signature or other completion of the declaration

in accordance with Section 126b of the German Civil Code (BGB)

Notes:

  • Should you wish to revoke a proxy issued to the Company proxies, please send your revocation no later than August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt - to the following address: Spark Networks SE, c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich, Germany or by e-mail to: namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de.
  • Revocations of proxy must be made in text form (§ 126b BGB) unless the proxy is given to banks or other persons or institutions with equivalent status pursuant to § 135 AktG as well as to shareholders' associations or other persons with equivalent status pursuant to § 135 AktG.
    Should you wish to revoke a proxy issued to an authorised representative you may notify the authorised representative thereby authorised of such revocation or alternatively notify the company as well. Should you wish to notify the company of such revocation, please forward your revocation up to August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt - to the following address: Spark Networks SE, c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich, Germany or by e-mail to: namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de.

Disclaimer

Spark Networks SE published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPARK NETWORKS SE
06:14aSPARK : AGM invitation - convenience translation
PU
06:14aSPARK : Data protection notices
PU
06:14aSPARK : Explanation of shareholders rights
PU
06:14aSPARK : Power of Attorney
PU
06:14aSPARK : Power of Attorney - Instructions Proxy
PU
06:14aSPARK : Revocation Power of Attorney
PU
06:14aSPARK : Board Report
PU
06:14aSPARK : CVs - Board Candidates
PU
07/19European ADRs Rise in Tuesday Trading
MT
07/08European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPARK NETWORKS SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 234 M - -
Net income 2022 3,36 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96,9 M 96,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart SPARK NETWORKS SE
Duration : Period :
Spark Networks SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK NETWORKS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,70 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Eichmann Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
David D. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Colleen Birdnow Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Tobias Plaputta Chief Technology Officer
Frederic Beckley Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARK NETWORKS SE17.83%97
META PLATFORMS, INC.-47.74%491 589
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY10.13%43 389
TWITTER, INC.-8.63%30 391
MATCH GROUP, INC.-46.73%20 120
BUMBLE INC.-4.22%4 200