Spark : Revocation Power of Attorney

Authorising person's signature or other completion of the declaration
in accordance with Section 126b of the German Civil Code (BGB)
Notes:
Should you wish to revoke a proxy issued to the Company proxies, please send your revocation no later than August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt - to the following address: Spark Networks SE, c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich, Germany or by e-mail to: namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de.
Revocations of proxy must be made in text form (§ 126b BGB) unless the proxy is given to banks or other persons or institutions with equivalent status pursuant to § 135 AktG as well as to shareholders' associations or other persons with equivalent status pursuant to § 135 AktG.
Should you wish to revoke a proxy issued to an authorised representative you may notify the authorised representative thereby authorised of such revocation or alternatively notify the company as well. Should you wish to notify the company of such revocation, please forward your revocation up to August 30, 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) - time of receipt - to the following address: Spark Networks SE, c/o Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich, Germany or by e-mail to: namensaktien@linkmarketservices.de.