Spark announced the appointment of John Wesley-Smith to the role of Strategy and Regulatory Director, which will form part of the Leadership Squad from 1 August 2023. John joined Spark in 2005 and is currently Regulatory and Industry Affairs Lead. Having led the company's regulatory team for the last 14 years, John has significant knowledge of the sector and the drivers of value within it.

He has also played a pivotal role in Spark's major capital investments and transactions, including the recent sale of a majority stake in the company's passive mobile infrastructure assets. From 1 August, the Spark Leadership Squad will be as follows: Jolie Hodson, CEO, Melissa Anastasiou, General Counsel, Matt Bain, Marketing Director, Mark Beder, Customer Director Enterprise and Government, Greg Clark, SME and Consumer Director, Leela Gantman, Corporate Relations and Sustainability Director, Stefan Knight, Finance Director, Renee Mateparae, Network and Operations Director, Heather Polglase, People and Culture Director, Tessa Tierney, Product Director, John Wesley-Smith, Strategy and Regulatory Director.