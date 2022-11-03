Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Spark New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(SPK)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
5.055 NZD   -0.30%
06:36pSpark New Zealand : 2022 AGM Presentatio
PU
10/31Spark New Zealand : New research shows digital technology can support annual emissions reductions of 7.2 Mt by 2030 – equivalent to 42% of the reductions required to meet Aotearoa's carbon budget targets
PU
10/19Spark New Zealand Bags 5G Spectrum Allocation; to Boost Rural New Zealand Connectivity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spark New Zealand : 2022 AGM Presentatio

11/03/2022 | 06:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER

MEETING 2022

ORDER OF

MEETING

Introductions

Chair's Address

CEO's Review

Resolutions

Resolution Q&A

Conduct of Polls

General Q&A

PAGE 2

S P A R K

INTRODUCTIONS

  • Alison Barrass
  • Paul Berriman
  • Warwick Bray
  • Sheridan Broadbent
  • Jolie Hodson, CEO
  • Charles Sitch
  • David Havercroft
  • Stefan Knight, Finance Director

PAGE 3

S P A R K

CHAIR'S

ADDRESS

FY22

RESULTS

Revenue: $3.72 billion (up 3.5%)

EBITDAI: $1.15 billion (up 2.8%)

NPAT: $410 million (up 7.6%)

Free Cash Flow: $296 million

FY22 Dividend: 25 cents per share (100% imputed)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 22:35:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
06:36pSpark New Zealand : 2022 AGM Presentatio
PU
10/31Spark New Zealand : New research shows digital technology can support annual emissions red..
PU
10/19Spark New Zealand Bags 5G Spectrum Allocation; to Boost Rural New Zealand Connectivity
MT
10/14Australian Shares Track Gains of Wall Street Peers Following Release of Strong US Infla..
MT
10/14Spark New Zealand Sells 70% Stake in TowerCo Business
MT
10/14Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board completed the acquisition of 70% stake in Spark To..
CI
09/19Spark New Zealand Limited(ASX:SPK) added to S&P/ASX 200 In..
CI
09/15SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/15SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provisi..
FA
08/30Spark New Zealand : FY22 Results Summary
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 821 M 2 208 M 2 208 M
Net income 2023 454 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2023 1 407 M 813 M 813 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 5,34%
Capitalization 9 469 M 5 471 M 5 471 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
EV / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 924
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Spark New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,06 NZD
Average target price 5,26 NZD
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jolie Hodson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefan Knight Finance Director
Justine Smyth Chairman
Mark Beder Chief Operating Officer
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED11.84%5 565
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-27.42%158 375
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.78%130 900
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.63%95 633
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION28.63%94 999
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.03%60 371