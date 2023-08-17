Spark New Zealand Annual Corporate Governance Statement 2023

Principle 2 continued:

Board Composition A biography of each Board member can be For more details on the importance of

and Performance found on Spark's website, see diversity, equity and inclusion at Spark, and

www.sparknz.co.nz/about/directors, and reporting on our workforce demographics,

at page 78 of the 2023 Annual Report. please see the 'Creating value for our people'

The Board skills matrix that outlines the section of the 2023 Annual Report.

"To ensure an effective board,

qualifications, capabilities, geographical Recommendation 2.6

there should be a balance of location, tenure and gender of each member Directors should undertake appropriate

of the Board can be found in the 'Our Board'

independence, skills, knowledge, training to remain current on how to best

section of the 2023 Annual Report. perform their duties as directors of an issuer.

experience and perspectives."

Board and Committee meeting attendance The Board introduces new directors to

can be found at page 143 of the 2023 management and the business through

Annual Report. specifically tailored induction programmes,

The Board's statement regarding Director depending on their needs. All directors are

regularly updated on relevant industry and

independence can be found at page 144 of

company issues. This may include visits to

the 2023 Annual Report.

Spark operations and briefings from key

Recommendation 2.5

Leadership Squad members or external

An issuer should have a written diversity experts. There is an ongoing programme of

policy which includes requirements for the presentations to the Board by management

board or a relevant committee of the board from across Spark. From time to time the

to set measurable objectives for achieving Board also receives educational briefings from

diversity (which, at a minimum, should companies in relevant industries and relevant

address gender diversity) and to assess consultants and academics. The Board

annually both the objectives and the entity's expects all directors to undertake continuous

progress in achieving them. education so that they may appropriately and

Spark's Board believes that building a diverse effectively perform their duties.

and inclusive team that reflects the country's Recommendation 2.7

rich diversity speaks to our role as a major The board should have a procedure to

New Zealand company and shows leadership

regularly assess director, board and

in areas important to society. Improving

committee performance.

diversity is a company-wide ambition that

The Board regularly discusses governance

encompasses the Board. The Board also

and performance and annually reviews its

believes that a highly inclusive, adaptive

own performance as a whole against the

culture will unlock future growth and

Board Charter and each Committee's

ultimately deliver enhanced customer

performance against its Charter. The Chair

experiences and business performance. One

meets with directors to discuss the

of Spark's major initiatives is the Blue Heart

performance of each director individually.

Pledge, which is an individual's personal

commitment to support a 'heart-led' Board evaluations are undertaken annually to

approach to diversity and inclusion at Spark. seek director and Leadership Squad

Spark's Diversity and Inclusion Policy sets out feedback on a range of matters relating to

Board performance, including its role and

the requirement for the Board to set and

composition and engagement with

review measurable objectives for achieving

management, shareholders and stakeholders.

diversity each year. The Human Resources

The collective results of the evaluation are

and Compensation Committee (HRCC)

then reported to the Board by the Chair and

annually reviews and reports to the Board on

discussed individually with directors. Further,

the relative proportion of gender diversity

every three years it is the usual practice of the

that makes up Spark's workforce and

Board to engage an external consultancy to

recommends objectives to the Board. A copy

perform the Board evaluation with the latest

of Spark's Diversity and Inclusion policy can

external evaluation being undertaken

be found at:

between March and June 2023.