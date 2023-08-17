CORPORATE
The Board and management of Spark New Zealand Limited (Spark) are committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. Spark's governance structures and processes are regularly reviewed and assessed by the Board to ensure that they are consistent with international best practice.
Spark has elected to report against the NZX Corporate Governance Code dated 1 April 2023 (NZX Code) and, as part of its commitment to best practice governance, has elected to take into consideration and substantially complies with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations (the Fourth Edition).
This statement is a snapshot view of Spark's practices, processes and policies measured against the principles of the NZX Code for the period from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023. It was approved by the Board on 17 August 2023 and is accurate as at that date.
Justine Smyth, CNZM
Chair
Principle 1:
Ethical Standards
Recommendation 1.1
policies, either through the Honesty Box
The board should document minimum
confidential whistle-blowing online portal or
standards of ethical behaviour to which the
other avenues.
"Directors should set high
issuer's directors and employees are
Training on the Code of Ethics and how to
expected to adhere (a code of ethics).
apply this is delivered to all employees
standards of ethical behaviour,
Spark has an integrated company-wide
through Spark's learning management
model this behaviour and hold
compliance framework. A Code of Ethics
system online modules. This training forms
management accountable for
(which applies to all employees) and a
part of the onboarding journey for new
Directors' Code of Ethics, together set out
employees and annual completion of the
these standards being followed
the standards by which Spark people are
module for existing employees is required to
throughout the organisation."
expected to conduct themselves.
maintain compliance. We reinforce this
The codes provide guidance on decision-
training through regular reminders from
People Leaders and broader internal
making and set out to instill a culture of
communications (emails and intranet articles)
acting lawfully, ethically and responsibly. The
across the business. The module content is
Code of Ethics contains links to Spark's core
reviewed annually and updated to reflect any
policies and details Spark's values and
code/policy changes, if necessary. We also
expected behaviours. It also sets out Spark's
embed relevant aspects of the Code into
approach to conflicts of interest, bribery and
Spark 'plays'. Plays are one-page online
corruption, gifts and hospitality,
guides on how to carry out common activities
confidentiality, use of assets and information,
at Spark. The Directors' Code of Ethics is
and compliance with laws. Also set out in the
provided to new directors as part of their
codes are Spark's compliance escalation
induction.
procedures that are designed to be used to
Copies of the Code of Ethics and the
report breaches of Spark's legal obligations,
the codes themselves and other Spark
Directors' Code of Ethics can be found at:
Principle 1 continued:
Ethical Standards
Recommendation 1.2
An issuer should have a financial product
dealing policy which applies to employees
"Directors should set high
and directors.
The Insider Trading Policy and the Disclosure
standards of ethical behaviour,
Policy (together with the associated
model this behaviour and hold
procedures for implementation) are two of
Spark's core policies that address the
management accountable for
treatment of material information and trading
these standards being followed
in Spark and other issuers' financial products
throughout the organisation."
while in possession of material information.
The Insider Trading Policy and Disclosure
policies apply to all directors, senior
managers and employees of the Spark group
of companies. Copies of the Insider Trading
Policy and the Disclosure Policy can be found
at:www.sparknz.co.nz/about/governance
Principle 2:
Board Composition
A key factor in Spark's long-term growth
When recommending a candidate to act as
and Performance
framework is strong governance, with focus
director, the NOMs takes into account factors
areas including proactive risk management
including the candidate's experience,
policies and having a diverse Board.
qualifications and personal qualities. In doing
Recommendation 2.1
so Spark will undertake appropriate checks,
"To ensure an effective board,
including the candidate's character,
The board of an issuer should operate
education, criminal record and bankruptcy
there should be a balance of
under a written charter which sets out the
history. The NOMs will review the candidate's
independence, skills, knowledge,
roles and responsibilities of the board.
skills and experience relative to the Board
The board charter should clearly distinguish
experience and perspectives."
skills matrix to determine whether they will
and disclose the respective roles and
augment the existing Board skillset and
responsibilities of the board and
assess their availability to commit themselves
management.
to the role.
The Board of Directors is elected by
If the Board appoints a new director during
shareholders to protect and enhance the
the year, that person will stand for election by
value of the assets of Spark in the interests of
shareholders at the next annual meeting.
Spark and its shareholders. The Board has
Shareholders are provided with relevant
statutory responsibility for the affairs and
information on the candidates standing for
activities of Spark, which in practice is
election in the notice of meeting.
achieved through delegation to the Chief
Recommendation 2.3
Executive Officer (CEO) and those who are
charged with the day-to-day leadership and
An issuer should enter into written
management of Spark. The CEO has, in some
agreements with each newly appointed
cases, formally delegated certain authorities
director establishing the terms of their
to direct reports and has established an
appointment.
empowerment framework that sets out
Each director has a signed letter of
decision rights at Spark.
appointment or employment agreement
More information regarding the respective
setting out the terms of their appointment,
roles and responsibilities of the Board and
including their duties, terms, conditions of
management is set out in the Board Charter,
appointment, expectations of the role and
which can be found at: www.sparknz.co.nz/
remuneration. Spark directors have no
about/governance
fixed term of office but are subject to the
The Board regularly reviews and assesses
retirement provisions contained in Spark's
Constitution and relevant stock exchange
Spark's governance structures and
listing rules.
processes to ensure that they are consistent
with international best practice in both form
Recommendation 2.4
and substance.
Every issuer should disclose information
Recommendation 2.2
about each director in its annual report or
Every issuer should have a procedure for the
on its website, including:
a. a profile of experience, length of service
nomination and appointment of directors to
and ownership interests;
the board.
The procedures for the appointment and
b. the director's attendance at board
meetings; and
removal of directors are governed by Spark's
Constitution, the Companies Act 1993 and
c. the board's assessment of the director's
relevant stock exchange listing rules.
independence, including a description
Recommendations for nominations of new
as to why the board has determined
the director to be independent if one
directors are generally made by the
of the factors listed in table 2.4 applies
Nominations and Corporate Governance
to the director, along with a description
Committee (NOMs) and considered by the
of the interest, relationship or position
Board as a whole. External consultants are
that triggers the application of the
from time to time used to access a wide base
relevant factor.
of potential candidates and to review the
suitability of candidates for appointment.
Principle 2 continued:
Board Composition
A biography of each Board member can be
For more details on the importance of
and Performance
found on Spark's website, see
diversity, equity and inclusion at Spark, and
www.sparknz.co.nz/about/directors, and
reporting on our workforce demographics,
at page 78 of the 2023 Annual Report.
please see the 'Creating value for our people'
The Board skills matrix that outlines the
section of the 2023 Annual Report.
"To ensure an effective board,
qualifications, capabilities, geographical
Recommendation 2.6
there should be a balance of
location, tenure and gender of each member
Directors should undertake appropriate
of the Board can be found in the 'Our Board'
independence, skills, knowledge,
training to remain current on how to best
section of the 2023 Annual Report.
perform their duties as directors of an issuer.
experience and perspectives."
Board and Committee meeting attendance
The Board introduces new directors to
can be found at page 143 of the 2023
management and the business through
Annual Report.
specifically tailored induction programmes,
The Board's statement regarding Director
depending on their needs. All directors are
regularly updated on relevant industry and
independence can be found at page 144 of
company issues. This may include visits to
the 2023 Annual Report.
Spark operations and briefings from key
Recommendation 2.5
Leadership Squad members or external
An issuer should have a written diversity
experts. There is an ongoing programme of
policy which includes requirements for the
presentations to the Board by management
board or a relevant committee of the board
from across Spark. From time to time the
to set measurable objectives for achieving
Board also receives educational briefings from
diversity (which, at a minimum, should
companies in relevant industries and relevant
address gender diversity) and to assess
consultants and academics. The Board
annually both the objectives and the entity's
expects all directors to undertake continuous
progress in achieving them.
education so that they may appropriately and
Spark's Board believes that building a diverse
effectively perform their duties.
and inclusive team that reflects the country's
Recommendation 2.7
rich diversity speaks to our role as a major
The board should have a procedure to
New Zealand company and shows leadership
regularly assess director, board and
in areas important to society. Improving
committee performance.
diversity is a company-wide ambition that
The Board regularly discusses governance
encompasses the Board. The Board also
and performance and annually reviews its
believes that a highly inclusive, adaptive
own performance as a whole against the
culture will unlock future growth and
Board Charter and each Committee's
ultimately deliver enhanced customer
performance against its Charter. The Chair
experiences and business performance. One
meets with directors to discuss the
of Spark's major initiatives is the Blue Heart
performance of each director individually.
Pledge, which is an individual's personal
commitment to support a 'heart-led'
Board evaluations are undertaken annually to
approach to diversity and inclusion at Spark.
seek director and Leadership Squad
Spark's Diversity and Inclusion Policy sets out
feedback on a range of matters relating to
Board performance, including its role and
the requirement for the Board to set and
composition and engagement with
review measurable objectives for achieving
management, shareholders and stakeholders.
diversity each year. The Human Resources
The collective results of the evaluation are
and Compensation Committee (HRCC)
then reported to the Board by the Chair and
annually reviews and reports to the Board on
discussed individually with directors. Further,
the relative proportion of gender diversity
every three years it is the usual practice of the
that makes up Spark's workforce and
Board to engage an external consultancy to
recommends objectives to the Board. A copy
perform the Board evaluation with the latest
of Spark's Diversity and Inclusion policy can
external evaluation being undertaken
be found at:
between March and June 2023.
www.sparknz.co.nz/about/governance
5
