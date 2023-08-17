Spark New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report 2023

About this report

This document is the 2023 Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report for Spark New Zealand Limited ('Spark' and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Spark Group'). This report covers the emissions for FY23 (1/7/2022 to 30/06/2023) and the previous three financial years, FY20, FY21 and FY22. It has been prepared in accordance with The Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (2004) ('the GHG Protocol'). For a detailed summary of our organisational and operational boundaries please see the Appendix.

This report has been approved by the Spark New Zealand Board and is dated 18 August 2023.

Justine Smyth, CNZM

Chair

Spark New Zealand Limited (NZX: SPK, ASX: SPK)