About this report

This document is the 2023 Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report for Spark New Zealand Limited ('Spark' and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Spark Group'). This report covers the emissions for FY23 (1/7/2022 to 30/06/2023) and the previous three financial years, FY20, FY21 and FY22. It has been prepared in accordance with The Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (2004) ('the GHG Protocol'). For a detailed summary of our organisational and operational boundaries please see the Appendix.

This report has been approved by the Spark New Zealand Board and is dated 18 August 2023.

Spark's science-based emissions reduction target

56%

Spark New Zealand commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 56% by 2030 from a FY2020 base year.

70%

Spark New Zealand commits that 70% of its suppliers by spend covering purchased goods and services and capital goods, will haveSBTi-alignedtargets in place by 2026.

In August 2021, Spark received verification of its science-based emissions reduction target. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is established as the global standard for corporate emissions reduction targets. Over 3,100 organisations have set verified emissions reduction targets since it launched in 2015. In New Zealand 21 companies have set targets, with a further ten committed to set targets within two years.

All SBTi targets must have a strict absolute reduction target for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and also include a separate Scope 3 target if these emissions are greater than 40% of the total footprint.

  • Scope 1: Direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by Spark
  • Scope 2: Indirect emissions from purchased electricity
  • Scope 3: Indirect emissions from other sources in the value chain - e.g., production of purchased materials, transportation, business travel and use of sold products

SBTi targets are set against sector-specific emissions trajectories. The ICT sector pathways were developed with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and provide specific emissions reductions for mobile and fixed networks, and data centres, based on projected growth and efficiency gains. These reductions are then calculated against our own emissions profile and the share of our emissions from each activity, giving Spark a reduction target of 56% over the next decade.

The SBTi also sets rules for recalculating targets for organisations that have significant changes to their structure, for example when investing or divesting business from group structures. See page 6 for information on our reporting scope and changes made to our reporting over the past year. These changes do not require us to recalculate our scope 1 and 2 SBTi emissions reduction target, which remains at a 56% reduction from FY20 to FY30. The changes in reporting scope are backdated to our FY20 emissions baseline, meaning our ambition level remains the same.

Setting our scope 1 and 2 emissions target:

2020-2030 trajectories for ICT operators

Data

Mobile

Centres

Networks

53%

45%

reduction

reduction

Fixed

Networks

62%

reduction

Spark

Combined

56%

reduction

Source: Guidance for ICT companies setting science based targets, ITU, GESI, GSMA, SBTi

Performance summary FY23

13,318

tracking below our SBTi

Scope 1 and 2 emissions

tonnes CO2e

reduction target pathway

29.8%

scope 1 and 2 emissions

Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduced significantly year-on-year

37.1%

grid emissions intensity

Greater share of renewable generation has driven down emissions per unit of electricity consumed from national grid

1.8%

growth in electricity consumption

Driven by investment in mobile networks and data centres, offsetting efficiency and network simplification savings

About Spark

Spark is New Zealand's largest telecommunications and digital services company. Our customers range from individual New Zealanders and households to small businesses, not-for-profits, government and large enterprise clients. Across all our services - mobile, broadband, cloud services, digital services and entertainment - we have relevance for almost every New Zealander.

98%

99%

of New Zealanders

of the population

reached by our

reached by our Internet

4G network

of Things network1

Ctheonnection

to

rest of through

the world

Australia

Connection through Australia

to

the rest of the world

Connectionto

through

USA

world

the

of

rest

USA

through

the

world

Connectionrest

the

of

the

to

63

699k

retail stores

broadband connections

24

16

regional business hubs

data centres

Active infrastructure on

~1,500

5,432

mobile sites supporting

New Zealand

more than 2.7 million

employees

mobile connections

Fibre Transport Network

Data Centres

Southern Cross Cable

Southern Cross Next Cable

Earth Station Satellite Link

Corporate Ofﬁces

Tasman Global Access Cable

We operate the following brands and businesses

Consumer

Business

Community

Growth markets

Other brands

All data at 30 June 2023

1 Cat-M1 Internet of Things network.

