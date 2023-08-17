Spark New Zealand Modern Slavery Statement 2023

Modern Slavery

Statement 2023

At Spark, we respect the freedom and human rights of every individual, regardless of who they are, or where they are from. Modern slavery is a complex human rights challenge we are committed to address. It includes the exploitation of any person in any form including through forced labour, debt bondage, forced marriage, slavery, human trafficking or where they cannot leave due to threats, violence or deception.

Our people are at the heart of our business, and we have tools and policies in place to uphold the rights of everyone working for Spark. This means treating every person with respect and ensuring that we provide fulfilling employment that rewards and recognises each individual fairly. While we comply fully with the law, our approach is to go above and beyond compliance by acting professionally, ethically, and responsibly to create an inclusive environment for our people as we deliver customer outcomes, contribute to the community, and create shareholder value.

As a telecommunications and digital services business, our supply chain is vast and diverse, which makes our ability to influence the practices of every organisation outside of our own a challenge. However, we are committed to address issues, and are working with our industry to assess, prevent, mitigate, and remedy human rights impacts across our broader operations and value chain. This means sourcing our products and services from suppliers that provide safe working conditions, treating workers with respect and dignity, and conducting business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

This report provides a summary of our approach to addressing modern slavery, including actions taken over the past year to strengthen our systems and processes.

This Modern Slavery Statement is made on behalf of Spark

New Zealand Limited ('Spark' and its subsidiaries, the 'Spark Group') for the period from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023. It has been published in accordance with the requirements of the 'Australian Modern Slavery Act 2018' and was approved by the Board on 17 August 2023.

Spark New Zealand Limited (NZX: SPK, ASX: SPK)