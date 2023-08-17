Spark New Zealand

Group result - reported

H1 FY21 H2 FY21 H1 FY22 H2 FY22 H1 FY23 H2 FY23 FY22 FY23 FY22 vs FY23 $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m % Operating revenues and other gains 1,796 1,797 1,890 1,830 2,534 1,957 3,720 4,491 771 20.7% Operating expenses (1,296) (1,178) (1,352) (1,218) (1,492) (1,277) (2,570) (2,769) (199) (7.7%) EBITDAI 500 619 538 612 1,042 680 1,150 1,722 572 49.7% Finance income 17 17 14 12 16 16 26 32 6 23.1% Finance expense (43) (38) (37) (37) (43) (56) (74) (99) (25) (33.8%) Depreciation and amortisation (262) (259) (257) (263) (248) (256) (520) (504) 16 3.1% Net investment income - (1) (1) - (1) 2 (1) 1 2 NM Net earnings before income tax 212 338 257 324 766 386 581 1,152 571 98.3% Tax income /(expense) (65) (104) (78) (93) 71 (88) (171) (17) 154 90.1% Net earnings for the period 147 234 179 231 837 298 410 1,135 725 NM Capital expenditure excluding spectrum 190 159 218 192 250 265 410 515 105 25.6% Free cash flows excluding spectrum1 132 352 164 269 115 374 433 489 56 12.9% Reported EBITDAI margin 27.8% 34.4% 28.5% 33.4% 41.1% 34.7% 30.9% 38.3% 7.4pp Reported effective tax rate 30.7% 30.8% 30.4% 28.7% (9.3%) 22.8% 29.4% 1.5% (27.9pp) Capital expenditure to operating revenues and 10.6% 8.8% 11.5% 10.5% 9.9% 13.5% 11.0% 11.5% 0.5pp other gains Reported basic earnings per share (cents) 8.0 12.5 9.6 12.4 44.7 16.0 21.9 60.7 38.8 NM Reported diluted earnings per share (cents) 8.0 12.5 9.6 12.4 44.6 16.0 21.9 60.6 38.7 NM

1As reported in H2 FY22 the free cash flow has been redefined from FY23 to minimise the impact of short-term working capital volatility and to support incremental growth capital expenditure. Comparative periods have been updated to reflect the new definition.

Group result - adjusted

Spark's policy is to present 'adjusted EBITDAI' and 'adjusted net earnings' when a financial year includes significant items (such as gains, expenses and impairments) individually greater than $25 million. In the year ended 30 June 2023, the net gain on sale of TowerCo of $583 million together with the subsequent $5 million net gain arising from the dilution of the investment in the Connexa group and the one off provision of $54 million for Spark Sport were deemed significant items to adjust. There were no significant items to adjust for the year ended 30 June 2022.