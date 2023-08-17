P A G E 1
Changes to external reporting
Changes to external reporting from FY24
From FY24 we will update our revenue and product cost reporting
This updated reporting is designed to:
- Support external communication of our strategy
- Better inform modelling, in particular with regards to data centre operations
- Enable simpler comparisons to peers and market data
Principle
Structure disclosures to align with Spark's latest three-year strategy:
- Telco: Mobile, Broadband and Voice
- Data Centres
- IT: IT Products, IT Services, Procurement and Partners
- IT Products: Cloud, Collaboration, Managed Data and Network
- IT Services: Service Management and Security
- Procurement and Partners
- High-tech:Qrious, IoT, MATTR
- Other
Key Changes
- Split Data Centres out from Cloud, and split co-location out from Other to create a combined Data Centre category
- Move Qrious, IoT, and MATTR out of Other and combine into a new category called
'High-tech'
- Digital Health Platform to remain under 'Other' with Health revenue to be reported separately as a footnote
S P A R K P A G E 2
Refine Security to focus on cyber security services, by moving network related security
• Split existing Security revenues into Network Security (reported within Managed Data
revenues to Managed Data and Networks
and Networks) and Security
Update KPIs for IT Products and Services where either a) additional information is beneficial
•
To align with peers, update Data Centre KPIs to provide further information on
for modelling or b) modelling is best informed by revenue run-rate rather than volumetric
capacity, utilisation and power efficiency
KPIs
•
Remove existing Cloud, Security and Service Management KPIs
Operating revenue disclosure changes
S P A R K P A G E 3
Current
FY22
FY23
FY22 vs FY23
$m
$m
$m
%
Operating revenues
Mobile
Service revenue
899
980
81
9.0%
Non-service revenue
452
490
38
8.4%
1,351
1,470
119
8.8%
Voice
Access
109
82
(27)
(24.8%)
Calling
138
113
(25)
(18.1%)
Other voice revenue
38
36
(2)
(5.3%)
285
231
(54)
(18.9%)
Broadband 1
639
626
(13)
(2.0%)
Cloud
233
228
(5)
(2.1%)
Managed data and network
205
208
3
1.5%
Collaboration
78
79
1
1.3%
Service management
176
163
(13)
(7.4%)
Security
37
45
8
21.6%
Procurement and partners
538
584
46
8.6%
Other product revenues 2
152
241
89
58.6%
Total operating revenues
3,694
3,875
181
4.9%
Other gains
26
33
7
26.9%
Adjusted operating revenues and other gains
3,720
3,908
188
5.1%
New
FY22
FY23
FY22 vs FY23
$m
$m
$m
%
Operating revenues
Telco
Mobile
Service revenue
899
980
81
9.0%
Non-service revenue
452
490
38
8.4%
Mobile
1,351
1,470
119
8.8%
Voice
285
231
(54)
(18.9%)
Broadband 1
639
626
(13)
(2.0%)
Total Telco
2,275
2,327
52
2.3%
IT products
Cloud
214
208
(6)
(2.8%)
Managed data and network
220
222
2
0.9%
Collaboration
78
79
1
1.3%
Total IT products revenue
512
509
(3)
(0.6%)
IT services
Service management and security
198
194
(4)
(2.0%)
Procurement and partners
538
584
46
8.6%
Total IT Revenue
1,248
1,287
39
3.1%
Data centres
23
24
1
4.3%
High-Tech excl. Health
57
65
8
14.6%
Other product revenues 2
91
172
81
88.6%
Total operating revenues
3,694
3,875
181
4.9%
Other gains
26
33
7
26.9%
Adjusted operating revenues and other gains
3,720
3,908
188
5.1%
Variance
FY22
FY23
FY22 vs FY23
$m
$m
$m Note
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(19)
(20)
(1) Removal of Data centres
15
14
(1) Addition of Network Security
-
-
-
22
31
9 Addition of Security (excl. Network security)
Security split into Network security (under Managed data and network) and
(37)
(45)
(8)Other Security (under Service management and security)
-
-
-
23
24
1 Data centres (moved from Cloud) and Co-Location (moved from 'Other')
57
65
8 Qrious, IOT, MATTR moved from 'Other'
Qrious, IOT, MATTR moved to 'High-Tech excl. Health' and Co-location moved to
(61)
(69)
(8)'Data centres'
-
-
-
Group capital expenditure disclosure changes
S P A R K P A G E 4
Current
FY22 FY23 FY22 vs FY23
Maintenance Capex
$m
$m
$m
%
Cloud
15
19
4
26.7%
Converged communications network (CCN)1
22
17
(5)
(22.7%)
International cable construction and capacity
7
25
18
NM
purchases
IT systems
150
116
(34)
(22.7%)
Mobile network1
100
98
(2)
(2.0%)
Core sustain and resiliency
53
69
16
30.2%
Other
7
15
8
NM
Total maintenance capital expenditure excluding
354
359
5
1.4%
spectrum
Growth Capex
5G acceleration
25
42
17
68.0%
Data centres
31
114
83
NM
Total growth capital expenditure excluding
56
156
100
NM
spectrum
Total capital expenditure excluding spectrum
410
515
105
25.6%
New
FY22
FY23
FY22 vs FY23
Maintenance Capex
$m
$m
$m
%
Cloud
15
19
4
26.7%
Fixed network & International cable capacity
68
93
25
36.8%
IT systems
150
116
(34)
(22.7%)
Mobile network
100
98
(2)
(2.0%)
Property
16
23
7
43.8%
Other
5
10
5 100.0%
Total maintenance capital expenditure excluding
354
359
5
1.4%
spectrum
Growth Capex
SA readiness
25
42
17
68.0%
Data centres
31
114
83
NM
Total growth capital expenditure excluding
56
156
100
NM
spectrum
Total capital expenditure excluding spectrum
410
515
105
25.6%
Variance
FY22
FY23
FY22 vs FY23
$m
$m
$mNote
-
-
-
68
93
25
Includes CCN, International cable construction & capacity and Core
sustain and resiliency (less Property-related core sustain)
(22)
(17)
5
Moved to Fixed network & International cable capacity
(7)
(25)
(18)
Moved to Fixed network & International cable capacity
-
-
-
-
-
-
(53)
(69)
(16)
Split into Fixed network & International cable capacity and Property
16
23
7
Retail stores (moved from 'Other') and part of Core sustain resiliency
(2)
(5)
(3)
Removal of retail stores
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Spark New Zealand
Group result - reported
H1 FY21
H2 FY21
H1 FY22
H2 FY22
H1 FY23
H2 FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22 vs FY23
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
%
Operating revenues and other gains
1,796
1,797
1,890
1,830
2,534
1,957
3,720
4,491
771
20.7%
Operating expenses
(1,296)
(1,178)
(1,352)
(1,218)
(1,492)
(1,277)
(2,570)
(2,769)
(199)
(7.7%)
EBITDAI
500
619
538
612
1,042
680
1,150
1,722
572
49.7%
Finance income
17
17
14
12
16
16
26
32
6
23.1%
Finance expense
(43)
(38)
(37)
(37)
(43)
(56)
(74)
(99)
(25)
(33.8%)
Depreciation and amortisation
(262)
(259)
(257)
(263)
(248)
(256)
(520)
(504)
16
3.1%
Net investment income
-
(1)
(1)
-
(1)
2
(1)
1
2
NM
Net earnings before income tax
212
338
257
324
766
386
581
1,152
571
98.3%
Tax income /(expense)
(65)
(104)
(78)
(93)
71
(88)
(171)
(17)
154
90.1%
Net earnings for the period
147
234
179
231
837
298
410
1,135
725
NM
Capital expenditure excluding spectrum
190
159
218
192
250
265
410
515
105
25.6%
Free cash flows excluding spectrum1
132
352
164
269
115
374
433
489
56
12.9%
Reported EBITDAI margin
27.8%
34.4%
28.5%
33.4%
41.1%
34.7%
30.9%
38.3%
7.4pp
Reported effective tax rate
30.7%
30.8%
30.4%
28.7%
(9.3%)
22.8%
29.4%
1.5%
(27.9pp)
Capital expenditure to operating revenues and
10.6%
8.8%
11.5%
10.5%
9.9%
13.5%
11.0%
11.5%
0.5pp
other gains
Reported basic earnings per share (cents)
8.0
12.5
9.6
12.4
44.7
16.0
21.9
60.7
38.8
NM
Reported diluted earnings per share (cents)
8.0
12.5
9.6
12.4
44.6
16.0
21.9
60.6
38.7
NM
1As reported in H2 FY22 the free cash flow has been redefined from FY23 to minimise the impact of short-term working capital volatility and to support incremental growth capital expenditure. Comparative periods have been updated to reflect the new definition.
Group result - adjusted
Spark's policy is to present 'adjusted EBITDAI' and 'adjusted net earnings' when a financial year includes significant items (such as gains, expenses and impairments) individually greater than $25 million. In the year ended 30 June 2023, the net gain on sale of TowerCo of $583 million together with the subsequent $5 million net gain arising from the dilution of the investment in the Connexa group and the one off provision of $54 million for Spark Sport were deemed significant items to adjust. There were no significant items to adjust for the year ended 30 June 2022.
H1 FY21
H2 FY21
H1 FY22
H2 FY22
H1 FY23
H2 FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22 vs FY23
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
%
Adjusted operating revenues and other gains
1,796
1,797
1,890
1,830
1,950
1,958
3,720
3,908
188
5.1%
Adjusted operating expenses
(1,296)
(1,178)
(1,352)
(1,218)
(1,440)
(1,275)
(2,570)
(2,715)
(145)
(5.6%)
Adjusted EBITDAI
500
619
538
612
510
683
1,150
1,193
43
3.7%
Finance income
17
17
14
12
16
16
26
32
6
23.1%
Finance expense
(43)
(38)
(37)
(37)
(43)
(56)
(74)
(99)
(25)
(33.8%)
Depreciation and amortisation
(262)
(259)
(257)
(263)
(248)
(256)
(520)
(504)
16
3.1%
Adjusted net investment income
-
(1)
(1)
-
(1)
(3)
(1)
(4)
(3)
NM
Adjusted net earnings before income tax
212
338
257
324
234
384
581
618
37
6.4%
Adjusted income tax expense
(65)
(104)
(78)
(93)
(69)
(116)
(171)
(185)
(14)
(8.2%)
Adjusted net earnings for the period
147
234
179
231
165
268
410
433
23
5.6%
Capital expenditure excluding spectrum
190
159
218
192
250
265
410
515
105
25.6%
Free cash flows excluding spectrum1
132
352
164
269
115
374
433
489
56
12.9%
Adjusted EBITDAI margin
27.8%
34.4%
28.5%
33.4%
26.2%
34.9%
30.9%
30.5%
(0.4pp)
Adjusted effective tax rate
30.7%
30.8%
30.4%
28.7%
29.5%
30.2%
29.4%
29.9%
0.5pp
Capital expenditure to adjusted operating
10.6%
8.8%
11.5%
10.5%
12.8%
13.5%
11.0%
13.2%
2.2pp
revenues and other gains
Adjusted basic earnings per share (cents)
8.0
12.5
9.6
12.4
8.8
14.4
21.9
23.2
1.3
5.9%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (cents)
8.0
12.5
9.6
12.4
8.8
14.3
21.9
23.1
1.2
5.5%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 20:48:15 UTC.