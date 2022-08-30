Spark New Zealand : FY22 Results Summary

Strategic focus on simplified products and systems and data and AI-driven marketing delivering a +9 increase in customer engagement, increased conversion, and lower care costs
Substantial infrastructure investments position Spark to lead on emerging commercialisation opportunities - as 5G, multi access edge compute, AI, IoT, and cloud computing combine to deliver powerful use cases for businesses
People engagement high at +70 and median gender pay gap closed by 3pp
Strong sustainability outcomes, with 15.2% emissions reduction and 30%+ growth in digital equity product Skinny Jump
(1)Free cash flow of ~$460m-$500m under new methodology refer slide 29 in appendix
(2)Transaction subject to Overseas Investment Office approval, with completion anticipated to occur in the first half of FY23
(3)Subject to market conditions at the time. Spark may investigate alternative return opportunities
(4)Refer slide 27 in appendix
FY22 financial snapshot
Focussed strategy execution resulting in strong financial performance with all guidance metrics achieved
$3,720m
$1,150m
$410m
3.5% increase vs. FY21
2.8% increase vs. FY21(3)
7.6% increase vs. FY21(3)
REVENUE(1)
EBITDAI(2)
NPAT
$410m
$296m
25.0c
17.5% increase vs. FY21(3)
31.6% decrease vs. FY21(3)
H2 FY22 Dividend 12.5cps, 100%
imputed
TOTAL FY22 DIVIDEND
CAPEX(2)
FREE CASH FLOW
Operating revenues and other gains
Earnings before finance income and expense, income tax, depreciation, amortisation and net investment income (EBITDAI) and capital expenditure (CAPEX) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (non-GAAP) performance measures that are defined in Note 2.5 of Spark's financial statements (3)Adjusted for the impact of cloud accounting policy change
Established market performance
Market leading mobile performance and continued growth in wireless and cloud
$899m
$639m
$446m
5.5% vs. FY21
(4.6)% vs. FY21
0.7% vs. FY21
#1 Mobile Service Revenue(1)
#1 Broadband revenue and connections(1)
#1 Hybrid Cloud(2)
MOBILE SERVICE
BROADBAND
CLOUD, SECURITY, &
REVENUE
REVENUE
SERVICE MANAGEMENT REVENUE
Spark outperforming the market(1) in
Redesign of broadband plans
Cloud revenue grew 1.7%, however revenue
mobile service revenue growth
stabilised base at 704,000,
and ARPU impacted by mix-shift to
in line with strategy
public cloud
Data-driven marketing drove a ~13%
Wireless broadband connections up
Overall revenues impacted by H1 COVID
increase in customer base on Endless
16,000, helping to offset revenue decline
lockdowns, delays to transformation
plans, and pay-monthly,pre-paid, and
through avoided input costs
projects, supply chain disruption, and some
business connections grew steadily
execution challenges
Total ARPU up $1.42 or 4.9%, driven by
~28% of overall broadband base now on
FY23 focus on product enhancement,
adoption of Endless plans across the
wireless - on track to meet
refreshed pricing, and further growing
spectrum and more effective use of value-
FY23 target of ~30%
specialist skills
added services (VAS)
(1)Market share estimates sourced from IDC
(2)Spark's estimate based on independent market share data
