  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Spark New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(SPK)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
5.400 NZD   +2.08%
05:50pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : FY22 Results Summary
PU
08/24Spark New Zealand Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23Australian shares rise on energy and mining boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spark New Zealand : FY22 Results Summary

08/30/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
S P A R K P A G E 2

overview Results

Results summary

Creating value for shareholders - delivering on our strategy and maximising returns

STRONG FINANCIAL

• Return to revenue growth through market-leading mobile performance and Spark Health contract wins

PERFORMANCE - ALL

• Market momentum combined with cost-discipline delivered EBITDAI growth at the top end of guidance, supporting a total

GUIDANCE METRICS

FY22 dividend of 25.0cps, 100% imputed

ACHIEVED

• The Board reviewed Spark's Capital Management Policy and released a new Capital Management Framework, designed

to grow long term shareholder value through disciplined investment, while returning excess capital to shareholders and

maintaining financial strength and flexibility

• Confidence in ability to grow free cash flow (FCF) to ~$460m-$500million(1) in FY23. Guiding to a total FY23 dividend of

MAXIMISING

27.0cps, 100% imputed, funded through earnings and FCF growth

• Sale of 70% stake in TowerCo to Ontario Teachers Pension Plan(2) to generate ~$900 million in proceeds. Spark intends to:

SHAREHOLDER

VALUE

o Return up to $350 million to shareholders through an on-market share buy-back once the transaction completes(3)

o Retain $350 million to invest in future growth and accelerate Spark's transition to higher growth digital services

o Remaining proceeds used to offset increase in lease liability

• Spark ranked #2 against international peers for Total Shareholder Returns, with CAGR of ~12% for three years(4)

P A G E 3

FOCUSSED STRATEGY EXECUTION GROWING COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

  • Strategic focus on simplified products and systems and data and AI-driven marketing delivering a +9 increase in customer engagement, increased conversion, and lower care costs
  • Substantial infrastructure investments position Spark to lead on emerging commercialisation opportunities - as 5G, multi access edge compute, AI, IoT, and cloud computing combine to deliver powerful use cases for businesses
  • People engagement high at +70 and median gender pay gap closed by 3pp
  • Strong sustainability outcomes, with 15.2% emissions reduction and 30%+ growth in digital equity product Skinny Jump

S P A R K

(1)Free cash flow of ~$460m-$500m under new methodology refer slide 29 in appendix

(2)Transaction subject to Overseas Investment Office approval, with completion anticipated to occur in the first half of FY23

(3)Subject to market conditions at the time. Spark may investigate alternative return opportunities

(4)Refer slide 27 in appendix

FY22 financial snapshot

Focussed strategy execution resulting in strong financial performance with all guidance metrics achieved

$3,720m

$1,150m

$410m

3.5% increase vs. FY21

2.8% increase vs. FY21(3)

7.6% increase vs. FY21(3)

REVENUE(1)

EBITDAI(2)

NPAT

S P A R K P A G E 4

$410m

$296m

25.0c

17.5% increase vs. FY21(3)

31.6% decrease vs. FY21(3)

H2 FY22 Dividend 12.5cps, 100%

imputed

TOTAL FY22 DIVIDEND

CAPEX(2)

FREE CASH FLOW

  1. Operating revenues and other gains
  2. Earnings before finance income and expense, income tax, depreciation, amortisation and net investment income (EBITDAI) and capital expenditure (CAPEX) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (non-GAAP) performance measures that are defined in Note 2.5 of Spark's financial statements
    (3)Adjusted for the impact of cloud accounting policy change

Established market performance

Market leading mobile performance and continued growth in wireless and cloud

P A G E 5

$899m

$639m

$446m

5.5% vs. FY21

(4.6)% vs. FY21

0.7% vs. FY21

#1 Mobile Service Revenue(1)

#1 Broadband revenue and connections(1)

#1 Hybrid Cloud(2)

MOBILE SERVICE

BROADBAND

CLOUD, SECURITY, &

REVENUE

REVENUE

SERVICE MANAGEMENT REVENUE

Spark outperforming the market(1) in

Redesign of broadband plans

Cloud revenue grew 1.7%, however revenue

mobile service revenue growth

stabilised base at 704,000,

and ARPU impacted by mix-shift to

in line with strategy

public cloud

Data-driven marketing drove a ~13%

Wireless broadband connections up

Overall revenues impacted by H1 COVID

increase in customer base on Endless

16,000, helping to offset revenue decline

lockdowns, delays to transformation

plans, and pay-monthly,pre-paid, and

through avoided input costs

projects, supply chain disruption, and some

business connections grew steadily

execution challenges

Total ARPU up $1.42 or 4.9%, driven by

~28% of overall broadband base now on

FY23 focus on product enhancement,

adoption of Endless plans across the

wireless - on track to meet

refreshed pricing, and further growing

spectrum and more effective use of value-

FY23 target of ~30%

specialist skills

added services (VAS)

S P A R K

(1)Market share estimates sourced from IDC

(2)Spark's estimate based on independent market share data

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
