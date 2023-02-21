Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Spark New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(SPK)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
5.280 NZD   +0.96%
02:53pSpark New Zealand : H1 FY23 Results Summary
PU
01/24Spark New Zealand : collaborates with Ericsson and Red Hat for 5G Standalone trial
PU
2022Spark New Zealand to Shut Down Sports Streaming Service
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spark New Zealand : H1 FY23 Results Summary

02/21/2023 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S P A R K P A G E 2

Results overview

H1 FY23 financial snapshot

Reported revenue and earnings growth driven by TowerCo sale, with a challenging operating environment impacting adjusted performance

$2,534m

$1,042m

$837m

34.1% increase vs. reported H1 FY22

93.7% increase vs. reported H1 FY22

NM vs. reported H1 FY22

REPORTED REVENUE(1)

REPORTED EBITDAI

REPORTED NPAT

$1,950m

$510m

$165m

3.2% increase vs. reported H1 FY22

(5.2%) decrease vs. reported H1 FY22

(7.8%) decrease vs. reported H1 FY22

ADJUSTED REVENUE(1)(2)

ADJUSTED EBITDAI(2)(3)

ADJUSTED NPAT(2)

S P A R K P A G E 3

$250m

$115m

$13.5c

14.7% increase vs. H1 FY22

(29.9%) decrease vs. H1 FY22

Total FY23 dividend guidance confirmed at 27.0cps

CAPEX(3)

FREE CASH FLOW

H1 FY23 DIVIDEND

  1. Operating revenues and other gains
  2. EBITDAI is adjusted for the impact of TowerCo gain on sale of $584m included in revenue and the Spark Sport provision of $52m included in operating expenses. Net EBITDAI impact of $532m. NPAT is further adjusted for the tax effect of the Spark Sport provision $14m and a credit to tax expense of $126m arising from the TowerCo transaction
    (3)Earnings before finance income and expense, income tax, depreciation, amortisation and net investment income (EBITDAI) and capital expenditure (CAPEX) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) performance measures that are defined in note 5 of Spark's interim financial statements and note 2.5 of Spark's 2022 Annual Report

S P A R K P A G E 4

Results summary

Effective portfolio management enabling shareholder returns in tough economic environment

  • Strategic divestment of a majority stake in Spark's passive mobile infrastructure assets resulted in reported revenue, EBITDAI, and NPAT growth
  • TowerCo transaction delivered proceeds of $911 million(1) and a net gain on sale of $584 million
  • Decision to exit the sports streaming market resulted in a one-off provision of $52 million - enabling Spark to focus future capital investment in growth

areas with nearer-term returns

The resulting net gain of the tower transaction and sport exit was $532 million, driving a 34.1% increase in reported revenue to $2,534 million, a 93.7%

EFFECTIVE PORTFOLIO

increase in reported EBITDAI to $1,042 million, and an increase in reported NPAT to $837 million

Commencing on-market share buy-back following Spark's 5 April 2023 Investor Strategy Briefing to return up to $350 million of proceeds from TowerCo

MANAGEMENT DELIVERING

transaction to shareholders (subject to market conditions)

SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Spark will also invest $350 million for growth, with ~$90-$110 million of incremental investment in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies in FY23

Declared an H1 FY23 dividend of 13.5 cents, 100% imputed and confirmed total FY23 dividend guidance of 27.0cps, 100% imputed

Like all businesses, Spark is navigating uncertain economic conditions as New Zealanders and businesses adapt to the inflationary environment

Since the conclusion of the half this has been compounded for many communities by recent extreme weather events. Spark has been focused on supporting

its customers and restoring services with urgency. While Spark's services were affected, this was largely due to power outages and fibre cuts - with

mobile infrastructure remaining intact

Within the half, while core products and services remained resilient, higher product costs and intensifying broadband and cloud competition contributed to

margin pressure in the half, with adjusted EBITDAI down 5.2% to $510 million and adjusted NPAT down 7.8% to $165 million

CHALLENGING

Adjusted revenues increased 3.2% to $1,950 million, largely driven by standout mobile performance, with mobile service revenue up 8.8% as roaming

OPERATING

revenues return, and data-driven marketing differentiates Spark in the market

ENVIRONMENT

Future markets are well positioned for growth, with healthcare sector digitisation expected to accelerate as public sector reforms progress, and Spark IoT

continuing to scale - reaching the milestone of 1.2 million connections during the half

  • While broadband remains challenging with ongoing price competition and rising access prices further squeezing margins, Spark is on track to meet its target of 30% of its base on wireless by end FY23 - hitting ~29% in the first half
  • As reported in the FY22 results, the scaling of public cloud in New Zealand resulted in a repricing of private cloud, reducing revenues and eroding margins.

(1)Proceeds before transaction costs of $17m

Spark is focussed on accelerating simplification and meeting customer demand for hybrid cloud environments while investing in new data centre assets

Established market performance

Standout performance in mobile, while competitive pressures squeezed margins in broadband and cloud

$480m$313m

$214m

8.8% increase vs. H1 FY22

MOBILE SERVICE

REVENUE

Continued strong mobile performance with ARPU and connection growth across pay monthly and pre- paid, and roaming returning to more than 75% of pre-Covid levels

Simplification combined with data-driven marketing

resulting in ~10% increase in the proportion of Spark's mobile customers on Endless plans

Return of roaming combined with strong growth in data usage driving increased total ARPU up $1 YoY across entire mobile portfolio

(3.4%) decrease vs. H1 FY22

BROADBAND

REVENUE

Price refresh and scaling of precision marketing into broadband portfolio maintaining connection base in line with strategy

Inflationary input cost increases, higher fibre base,

and retail competition squeezed margins. Benefits of Spark's pass through of input cost increases is expected to flow through in H2

On track to achieve FY23 aspiration of ~30% of broadband base on wireless, reaching ~29% during the half

(4.5%) decrease vs. H1 FY22

CLOUD, SECURITY AND

SERVICE MANAGEMENT REVENUE

Cloud mix-shift trend continues, with volume growth in lower-margin public cloud and co-location being offset by lower private cloud volumes and repricing

Managed services revenue impacted by

lower project and transition activity

Focus on improving performance in second half through launch of enhanced hybrid cloud solutions and bringing Enterprise Service Management proposition to market

S P A R K P A G E 5

Disclaimer

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 19:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
02:53pSpark New Zealand : H1 FY23 Results Summary
PU
01/24Spark New Zealand : collaborates with Ericsson and Red Hat for 5G Standalone trial
PU
2022Spark New Zealand to Shut Down Sports Streaming Service
MT
2022Spark Confirms Talks with TVNZ
CI
2022Spark New Zealand Confirms Talks on Spark Sports Partnership
MT
2022Spark New Zealand's Connexa Stake to Dilute to 17% from 30%
MT
2022NZ's a2 Milk says David Hearn to retire as chairman in late 2023
RE
2022Spark New Zealand : 2022 AGM Presentatio
PU
2022Transcript : Spark New Zealand Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Spark New Zealand : New research shows digital technology can support annual emissions red..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 821 M 2 391 M 2 391 M
Net income 2023 455 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2023 1 705 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 5,11%
Capitalization 9 890 M 6 154 M 6 188 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
EV / Sales 2024 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 924
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Spark New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,28 NZD
Average target price 5,25 NZD
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jolie Hodson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefan Knight Finance Director
Justine Smyth Chairman
Mark Beder Chief Operating Officer
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-2.22%6 130
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.08%168 919
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.20%161 161
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.63%110 550
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.58%101 566
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED32.90%75 175