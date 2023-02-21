Spark New Zealand : H1 FY23 Results Summary

Reported revenue and earnings growth driven by TowerCo sale, with a challenging operating environment impacting adjusted performance
$2,534m
$1,042m
$837m
34.1% increase vs. reported H1 FY22
93.7% increase vs. reported H1 FY22
NM vs. reported H1 FY22
REPORTED REVENUE(1)
REPORTED EBITDAI
REPORTED NPAT
$1,950m
$510m
$165m
3.2% increase vs. reported H1 FY22
(5.2%) decrease vs. reported H1 FY22
(7.8%) decrease vs. reported H1 FY22
ADJUSTED REVENUE(1)(2)
ADJUSTED EBITDAI(2)(3)
ADJUSTED NPAT(2)
$250m
$115m
$13.5c
14.7% increase vs. H1 FY22
(29.9%) decrease vs. H1 FY22
Total FY23 dividend guidance confirmed at 27.0cps
CAPEX(3)
FREE CASH FLOW
H1 FY23 DIVIDEND
Operating revenues and other gains
EBITDAI is adjusted for the impact of TowerCo gain on sale of $584m included in revenue and the Spark Sport provision of $52m included in operating expenses. Net EBITDAI impact of $532m. NPAT is further adjusted for the tax effect of the Spark Sport provision $14m and a credit to tax expense of $126m arising from the TowerCo transaction (3)Earnings before finance income and expense, income tax, depreciation, amortisation and net investment income (EBITDAI) and capital expenditure (CAPEX) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) performance measures that are defined in note 5 of Spark's interim financial statements and note 2.5 of Spark's 2022 Annual Report
Results summary
Effective portfolio management enabling shareholder returns in tough economic environment
Strategic divestment of a majority stake in Spark's passive mobile infrastructure assets resulted in reported revenue, EBITDAI, and NPAT growth
TowerCo transaction delivered proceeds of $911 million(1) and a net gain on sale of $584 million
Decision to exit the sports streaming market resulted in a one-off provision of $52 million - enabling Spark to focus future capital investment in growth
areas with nearer-term returns
•
The resulting net gain of the tower transaction and sport exit was $532 million, driving a 34.1% increase in reported revenue to $2,534 million, a 93.7%
EFFECTIVE PORTFOLIO
increase in reported EBITDAI to $1,042 million, and an increase in reported NPAT to $837 million
•
Commencing on-market share buy-back following Spark's 5 April 2023 Investor Strategy Briefing to return up to $350 million of proceeds from TowerCo
MANAGEMENT DELIVERING
transaction to shareholders (subject to market conditions)
SHAREHOLDER VALUE
•
Spark will also invest $350 million for growth, with ~$90-$110 million of incremental investment in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies in FY23
•
Declared an H1 FY23 dividend of 13.5 cents, 100% imputed and confirmed total FY23 dividend guidance of 27.0cps, 100% imputed
•
Like all businesses, Spark is navigating uncertain economic conditions as New Zealanders and businesses adapt to the inflationary environment
•
Since the conclusion of the half this has been compounded for many communities by recent extreme weather events. Spark has been focused on supporting
its customers and restoring services with urgency. While Spark's services were affected, this was largely due to power outages and fibre cuts - with
mobile infrastructure remaining intact
•
Within the half, while core products and services remained resilient, higher product costs and intensifying broadband and cloud competition contributed to
margin pressure in the half, with adjusted EBITDAI down 5.2% to $510 million and adjusted NPAT down 7.8% to $165 million
CHALLENGING
•
Adjusted revenues increased 3.2% to $1,950 million, largely driven by standout mobile performance, with mobile service revenue up 8.8% as roaming
OPERATING
revenues return, and data-driven marketing differentiates Spark in the market
ENVIRONMENT
•
Future markets are well positioned for growth, with healthcare sector digitisation expected to accelerate as public sector reforms progress, and Spark IoT
continuing to scale - reaching the milestone of 1.2 million connections during the half
While broadband remains challenging with ongoing price competition and rising access prices further squeezing margins, Spark is on track to meet its target of 30% of its base on wireless by end FY23 - hitting ~29% in the first half
As reported in the FY22 results, the scaling of public cloud in New Zealand resulted in a repricing of private cloud, reducing revenues and eroding margins.
(1)Proceeds before transaction costs of $17m
Spark is focussed on accelerating simplification and meeting customer demand for hybrid cloud environments while investing in new data centre assets
Established market performance
Standout performance in mobile, while competitive pressures squeezed margins in broadband and cloud
$480m$313m
$214m
8.8% increase vs. H1 FY22
MOBILE SERVICE
REVENUE
Continued strong mobile performance with ARPU and connection growth across pay monthly and pre- paid, and roaming returning to more than 75% of pre-Covid levels
Simplification combined with data-driven marketing
resulting in ~10% increase in the proportion of Spark's mobile customers on Endless plans
Return of roaming combined with strong growth in data usage driving increased total ARPU up $1 YoY across entire mobile portfolio
(3.4%) decrease vs. H1 FY22
BROADBAND
REVENUE
Price refresh and scaling of precision marketing into broadband portfolio maintaining connection base in line with strategy
