Results overview
FY23 financial snapshot
Closing the last year of 3-year strategy with revenue, EBITDAI, free cash flow, and NPAT all in growth
P A G E 3
$4,491m
$1,722m
$1,135m
20.7% increase vs. reported FY22
49.7% increase vs. reported FY22
NM vs. reported FY22
REPORTED REVENUE(1)
REPORTED EBITDAI(3)
REPORTED NPAT
$3,908m
$1,193m
$433m
5.1% increase vs. reported FY22
3.7% increase vs. reported FY22
5.6% increase vs. reported FY22
ADJUSTED REVENUE(1)(2)
ADJUSTED EBITDAI(2)(3)
ADJUSTED NPAT(2)
$515m
$489m
27.0c
25.6% increase vs. FY22
12.9% increase vs. FY22
8% increase vs. FY22
CAPEX(3)(4)
FREE CASH FLOW
TOTAL FY23 DIVIDEND
- Operating revenues and other gains
- EBITDAI is adjusted for the impact of the TowerCo gain on sale of $583m included in revenue and the Spark Sport provision of $54m included in operating expenses. Net EBITDAI impact of $529m. NPAT is further adjusted for the $5 million net gain on dilution of the investment in the Connexa group, the tax effect of the Spark Sport provision of $14m and a credit to tax expense of $154m arising from the TowerCo transaction
- Earnings before finance income and expense, income tax, depreciation, amortisation and net investment income (EBITDAI) and capital expenditure (Capex) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) performance measures that are defined in note 2.5 of Spark's financial statements
(4)Capex up 25.6% as TowerCo proceeds are invested
FY23 results summary
Focussed execution delivered revenue, EBITDAI, and NPAT growth
REVENUE GROWTH AND
COST CONTROL UNDERPINNED
EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GROWTH
P A G E 4
- TowerCo transaction and Spark Sport exit resulted in a net EBITDAI gain of $529 million, contributing to reported revenues of $4,491 million, EBITDAI of $1,722 million, and NPAT of $1,135m
- Adjusted revenues increased 5.1% to $3,908 million,underpinned by mobile service revenue growth of 9%
- Future markets of Health and IoT collectively contributed $122 million of revenue
- Delivered adjusted EBITDAI growth of 3.7% to $1,193 million, in line with guidance, with adjusted NPAT up 5.6% to $433 million
- Generated free cash flow of $489 million, towards the top end ofaspiration and largely funding the dividend
- Completed 42% of on-market share buy-back, returning $146 million of TowerCo proceeds to shareholders
- Declared H2 FY23 dividend of13.5 cps and a total FY23 dividend of 27 cps - an increase of 8.0% or 2 cents YoY, in line with guidance
- FY24 free cash flow aspiration of ~$490m-$530m,guiding to a higher total FY24 dividend of 27.5cps
FY21-23 strategy summary
Completed FY21-23 strategy period delivering to guidance and with a strong platform for future growth
STRATEGY DELIVERY
BUILDS PLATFORM FOR
FUTURE GROWTH
S P A R K P A G E 5
- FY21-23strategy delivered stronger fundamentals - higher customer and people engagement, consistently growing brand strength, and top-quartile sustainability performance
- Maintained #1 position in mobile and broadband markets and achieved ~30% of broadband base on wireless broadband
- 5G investments maturing and will underpin future growth in consumer and B2B markets
- Effective portfolio management released capital to invest in the high-growth data centre market, with further investment at existing Takanini campus
- Market leading data and AI capability, combined with simplified portfolio,delivered 17% annual improvement in conversion and 9% efficiency gains
- Strong employee engagement at 70%
- Simpler, digital, and data-driven customer experiences improving customer iNPS score to +31 in FY23, a growth of 9 points since FY20
- 3-year TSR CAGR of 9.3%, ranking Spark at #4 against global peers(1)
(1)See slide 31 in appendix
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 20:45:04 UTC.