Spark New Zealand Limited is a New Zealand-based telecommunications and digital services company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications, information technology, media and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet sports streaming services; cloud, security and service management services; entertainment; procurement and partner services and managed data, networks and services. Its segments include mobile; voice; broadband; cloud, security, and service management; procurement and partners; managed data, networks, and services; and other products. The Company's customers range from consumers and households to small businesses, not-for-profits, government, and large enterprise clients. The Company's subsidiaries include Computer Concepts Limited, Digital Island Limited, Qrious Limited, Revera Limited, Spark Finance Limited, Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, and Gen-i Australia Pty Limited, among others.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services