Spark New Zealand Limited provided dividend guidance of 27.5 cents per share, 100% imputed for the fiscal year 2024.
Spark New Zealand Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024
Today at 05:30 pm
|03:12am
|Spark New Zealand's Fiscal 2023 Earnings, Revenue Rise
|MT
|12:00am
|Transcript : Spark New Zealand Limited, 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2023
|CI
