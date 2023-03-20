Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Spark New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(SPK)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
4.900 NZD   +0.93%
Spark New Zealand : Watercare rolls out digital water meter solution to better service commercial properties
PU
03/16SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/16SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareholders meeting certain conditions
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spark New Zealand : Watercare rolls out digital water meter solution to better service commercial properties

03/20/2023 | 06:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Zealand's largest water services provider, Watercare has started rolling out smart loggers on water meters for commercial premises in Auckland to better manage water usage across the city, save on manual reads and improve billing accuracy for commercial premises.

It's part of a complete, managed service solution designed by Spark IoT that includes a device and SIM management platform to make it much easier to manage devices and data at scale. Currently, 3300 water meters have been logged and connected on the Spark NB-IoT network to provide usage information to Watercare, with an additional 2500 meters to be logged.

Watercare's Smart Network Lead, Nish Dogra says this technology has the potential to improve water management across Aotearoa.

"Water is one of the most essential resources on Earth, and yet it is also one of the most undervalued, so it is vital to give more consideration towards how it is sourced, treated, and distributed - with technology being a key enabler of these processes.

"The new smart meters mean we can focus on efficiency gains thanks to having near real-time data across the connected non-residential properties, which provide a detailed overview of their water use. Faults and leaks are more easily identified and fixed, leading to cost and water savings across the board.

"The data has already helped us to identify a number of large leaks on our customers' premises, which we've flagged with them so they can fix them quickly. For example, one school's water use had skyrocketed from about 6000 litres a day to more than 70,000. There was no obvious water leaking on the grounds, but a specialist leak detection agency was called in and they found a massive leak under volcanic rock that was losing about 46 litres every minute.

"Identifying that leak early saved thousands of litres of water - and saved the school hundreds of dollars in their water bill."

Watercare supplies more than 400 million litres of water to Auckland every day, drawing water from 27 sources.

Nish adds, "By integrating IoT technology with the water management processes, operators can be warned faster of potential process issues, detect leaks more easily and improve distribution."

Spark's Principal Innovation Business Development Manager Matt McLay says the new technology will play a greater role in how Watercare and its customers manage water, to significantly improve efficiency and sustainability by transitioning to a smart water meter network.

"We're bringing together the best of smart water metering technology to help Watercare and its customers better monitor their water use efficiency, optimise billing accuracy, promote more efficient consumption and deliver maximum value to businesses.

"Our new NB-IoT network is the perfect connectivity fit because it provides wide reliable coverage and is suited to battery-powered metering systems that send small amounts of data. On top of this, we've activated NB-IoT connectivity across our cell sites to provide ~90% population coverage."

Research analysis commissioned by Spark IoT and undertaken by NERA Economic Consulting show that water metering solutions can provide a potential net benefit of NZ$28 million in market across a 10-year period up to 2027 from efficiencies and cost savings.

To learn more about how IoT solutions can help to improve water management, businesses can register to attend a free Spark Spotlight webinar on 22 March with Nish Dogra, Smart Network Lead for Watercare.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 22:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 940 M 2 461 M 2 461 M
Net income 2023 729 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2023 889 M 555 M 555 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 5,51%
Capitalization 9 179 M 5 732 M 5 732 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 921
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Spark New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,90 NZD
Average target price 5,15 NZD
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jolie Hodson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefan Knight Finance Director
Justine Smyth Chairman
Mark Beder Chief Operating Officer
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-9.26%5 686
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.44%179 500
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.62%154 514
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.25%113 862
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.49%103 647
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED41.04%89 387