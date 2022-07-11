Spark Sells 70% Stake in Mobile Towers for NZ$900 Million -- 2nd Update

By Stephen Wright

Telecommunications company Spark Ltd. said it has agreed to sell a 70% stake in its mobile towers to a pension fund for 900 million New Zealand dollars ($550 million) and will return some of the proceeds to shareholders.

The sale to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board is subject to approval by New Zealand's foreign investment regulator and should be completed this year, Spark said Tuesday.

The transaction values the mobile towers business at about NZ$1.175 billion or 33.8 times forecast Ebitda for its financial year ending June 30, 2023. Spark shares rose 1.6% in New Zealand stock market trading on Tuesday.

Spark said the sale will allow it to invest in growth, boost returns to shareholders and maintain financial flexibility. It will keep a 30% stake in the mobile towers unit and plans to announce more details about the deployment of the NZ$900 million in August.

As part of the deal, Spark has a 15-year agreement with the towers business for access to its existing 1,263 sites and to new towers. Some 670 new mobile towers would be built over the next decade.

