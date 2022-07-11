Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Spark New Zealand Limited
  News
  Summary
    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(SPK)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
4.895 NZD   -0.71%
05:34pSpark Sells 70% Stake in Mobile Towers for NZ$900 Million -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:15pSpark Sells 70% Stake in Mobile Towers for NZ$900 Million -- Update
DJ
03:01pSpark Sells 70% Stake in Mobile Towers Unit for NZ$900 Million
DJ
Spark Sells 70% Stake in Mobile Towers for NZ$900 Million -- 2nd Update

07/11/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
By Stephen Wright


Telecommunications company Spark Ltd. said it has agreed to sell a 70% stake in its mobile towers to a pension fund for 900 million New Zealand dollars ($550 million) and will return some of the proceeds to shareholders.

The sale to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board is subject to approval by New Zealand's foreign investment regulator and should be completed this year, Spark said Tuesday.

The transaction values the mobile towers business at about NZ$1.175 billion or 33.8 times forecast Ebitda for its financial year ending June 30, 2023. Spark shares rose 1.6% in New Zealand stock market trading on Tuesday.

Spark said the sale will allow it to invest in growth, boost returns to shareholders and maintain financial flexibility. It will keep a 30% stake in the mobile towers unit and plans to announce more details about the deployment of the NZ$900 million in August.

As part of the deal, Spark has a 15-year agreement with the towers business for access to its existing 1,263 sites and to new towers. Some 670 new mobile towers would be built over the next decade.


Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1934ET

Financials
Sales 2022 3 702 M 2 269 M 2 269 M
Net income 2022 417 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2022 1 276 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 9 161 M 5 615 M 5 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 921
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Spark New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,90 NZD
Average target price 4,78 NZD
Spread / Average Target -2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jolie Hodson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefan Knight Finance Director
Justine Smyth Chairman
Mark Beder Technology Director
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED8.30%5 718
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.83%212 040
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.49%133 100
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.59%99 652
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.89%97 243
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.90%74 505