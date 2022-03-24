Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Spark Power Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPG   CA84651C1095

SPARK POWER GROUP INC.

(SPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spark Power : announces details of its 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 conference call

03/24/2022 | 06:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OAKVILLE, ON -Thursday, March 24, 2022- Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 and fiscal 2021 results on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and 2021 annual financial statements after markets close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

DATE:  Thursday, March 31, 2022
TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-506-0062 or International 1-973-528-0011
ENTRY CODE: 945170
EVENT ID: 44518
WEBCAST:                     https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/44518

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

-30-

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:

Richard Perri
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
richard.perri@sparkpowercorp.com
416-388-4546

Media Inquiries:

Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

Disclaimer

Spark Power Group Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPARK POWER GROUP INC.
06:06pSPARK POWER : announces details of its 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 conference call
PU
02/25SPARK POWER : Provides Update on Liquidity, Outlook, and Potential Covenant Breaches
PU
01/31IIROC Trade Resumption - SPG
AQ
01/31IIROC Trading Halt - SPG
AQ
01/31SPARK POWER : Announces Closing of Combined $39.6 Million of Equity Financings
PU
2021Spark Power Group Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021SPARK POWER : Announces Appointment of Two Additional Directors and Appointment of New Cha..
PU
2021SPARK POWER : Announces up to $30.0 Million Rights Offering and Standby Guarantee and Anno..
PU
2021Spark Power Group Inc. has filed an IPO in the amount of CAD 30 million.
CI
2021SPARK POWER : announces virtual Spark Power Career Discovery Expo supporting high school s..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPARK POWER GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 262 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 117 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 94,9 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 346
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart SPARK POWER GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Spark Power Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK POWER GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,05 CAD
Average target price 3,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 186%
Managers and Directors
Richard Stanley Jackson President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Perri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jason Sparaga Chairman
Michael Mah Vice President-Information Technology
Iain Galbraith Director-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARK POWER GROUP INC.-16.00%76
VINCI-1.07%57 183
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.40%34 625
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.54%32 466
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.73%21 512
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.76%19 935