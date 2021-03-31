Spark Power : Q4 Quarterly Report

Consolidated Financial Statements For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING The accompanying consolidated financial statements for Spark Power Group Inc. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Management acknowledges responsibility for the fair preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances. In the opinion of management, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances. Management has established processes, which are in place to provide them sufficient knowledge to support management representations that they have exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the consolidated financial statements and (ii) the consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the consolidated financial statements. The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders. Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities. (signed) (signed) Richard Jackson Dan Ardila President & Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer March 30, 2021 Oakville, Ontario

Tel: 416-865-0200 BDO Canada LLP Fax: 416-865-0887 222 Bay Street, Suite 2200, PO Box 131 www.bdo.ca Toronto, Ontario M5K 1H1 Canada Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Spark Power Group Inc. Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Spark Power Group Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 2 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that as at December 31, 2020, $37,030 and $23,734 of the Company's long term debt are both due and payable on September 30, 2021 and that the Company is also required to comply with certain covenants, terms and conditions under the credit facilities. These events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 2, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. Impairment of Long-Lived Assets Description of the key audit matter The Company has long-lived assets which includes property and equipment and intangible assets totalling $64,984 thousand which are subject to impairment testing whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate their carrying amounts may not be recoverable. Long-lived assets also include goodwill of $43,863 thousand that is required to be tested for impairment on an annual basis or more frequently if

events or changes in circumstances indicate their carrying amounts may not be recoverable. As a result of the broad-based and global economic slowdown, including project delays and government restrictions resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company concluded that impairment testing was required for all cash generating units. The impairment testing conducted by management did not result in the recognition of impairment on any of the Company's cash generating units in the current period. Refer to notes 2, 3 and 10 to the consolidated financial statements. This area was important to our audit due to the significance of the estimates involved in the determination of the recoverable amount of each cash generating unit. The significant estimates included discount rates, revenue growth rates and margin realizations. How the key audit matter was addressed in the audit Our audit approach involved the assistance of our internal valuation professionals. Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: Assessing discount rates used by management against discount rate ranges independently developed from publicly available data sets and consideration of comparable company metrics.

Assessing management's assumptions about revenue growth rate forecasts, expected margin realization rates and terminal growth rates in light of historical results and projected future economic and market conditions.

Challenging management's assumptions and performing additional sensitivity and stress tests for cash generating units where the impairment assessments were more sensitive to changes in estimated inputs.

Reviewing the disclosures on the assumptions and the outcomes of the impairment testing, and the sensitivity analysis presented in the consolidated financial statements. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained the Management Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.